Bioenergy market size to increase by USD 80.16 billion: Market research insights highlight increasing concerns about the environment and energy security as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the bioenergy market will witness a YOY growth of 7.0% in 2023. The market is segmented by application (transportation, off-grid electricity, cooking, and others), product type (liquid biofuel, solid biomass, and biogas), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The bioenergy market size is estimated to increase by USD 80.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 147.01 billion. Gain more insights into the market size, Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027

Bioenergy Market - Vendor Insights

The global bioenergy market is fragmented. Several joint ventures are taking place in the market to synergize the capability of manufacturers and cater to new regions. The vendors are adopting M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is moving the market toward consolidation. Thus, the competition in the global bioenergy market is intensifying. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers bioenergy such as biomethane.

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - The company offers bioenergy such as Biomass energy.

BP Plc - The company offers bioenergy such as biogas through its subsidiary Archaea Energy.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers bioenergy such as biofuels from agricultural crops.

For details on the vendor landscape and its offerings – Buy the report!

Bioenergy market - Geographical Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in bioenergy market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe is driven by the increased use of biodiesel in vehicles and the growing number of flexible-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

Story continues

Bioenergy market - Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of emission-controlled fuels such as MTBE/TAME, biodiesel, and DME.

Download a Sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Bioenergy market - Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

The bioenergy market is primarily driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security. Growing concerns over the greenhouse gas emissions caused by fossil fuels is compelling many countries across the world to look for alternative energy sources. Bioenergy is one of the fastest-growing alternatives to conventional energy sources. It reduces the dependency on imported crude oil for countries that have less or no reserves. Some governments are offering incentives to farmers and cultivators to encourage the production of biomass feedstocks. Many such factors are fueling the growth of the global bioenergy market.

The fall in crude oil prices is a major challenge in the market. The significant reduction in global crude oil prices is reducing the popularity of bioethanol, biodiesel, and other alternative renewable fuels. The reduction in crude oil prices has widened the price gap between conventional fuels and biofuels. This factor is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges affecting the bioenergy market.

What are the key data covered in this bioenergy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bioenergy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bioenergy market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bioenergy market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market is projected to grow by USD 1.4 billion with a CAGR of 32.69% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The non-dependent nature of lignocellulosic feedstock on cropland is one of the key factors driving the global lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market growth.

The biofuel from the sugar crops market will witness a growth of 3.11% with a CAGR of 3.93%, which is expected to increase by USD 635.34 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is notably driving the biofuel from sugar crops market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in oil prices may impede the market growth.

Bioenergy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A2A Spa, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Fortum Oyj, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Manta Biofuel, MVV Energie AG, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Schaumann BioEnergy Consult GmbH, SGP BioEnergy Holdings LLC, Shell plc, SynTech Bioenergy LLC, and Thumb BioEnergy LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bioenergy market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Off-grid electricity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Cooking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Liquid biofuel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Solid biomass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Biogas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A2A Spa

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.5 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

12.6 BP Plc

12.7 Cargill Inc.

12.8 ENERKEM Inc.

12.9 Fortum Oyj

12.10 Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

12.11 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

12.12 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

12.13 MVV Energie AG

12.14 Orsted AS

12.15 POET LLC

12.16 Schaumann BioEnergy Consult GmbH

12.17 Shell plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioenergy-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-80-16-billion-market-research-insights-highlight-increasing-concerns-about-the-environment-and-energy-security-as-a-key-driver---technavio-301743077.html

SOURCE Technavio