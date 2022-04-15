Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Industry 2022: Impact of Economic, Technology and Regulatory Factors

Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioengineered Skin Substitutes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Damage to skin tissue from refractory wounds, surgical procedures and injury represents a growing healthcare need. Shifting demographics will drive industry growth in the years ahead as an aging population provides further stimulus for tissue repair demand.

Tissue engineering is now an emerging industry with research and development taking place in the world's leading universities and companies worldwide. Emerging products and processes for wound management and tissue repair include a number of synthetic and bioengineered products that have recently become available, or are being developed, as adjuncts to wound care and/or as a replacement for human skin.



The Bioengineered Skin Substitutes report answers the following key questions:

What are the key segments and patient demographics that comprise the market for engineered skin substitutes?

What are the major therapeutic demand drivers for bioengineered skin substitutes?

What are the design factors, material selection issues and technologies that are being used in commercial and development-stage engineered skin substitute products?

What is the market share and product position in the market?

Who are the companies behind the current generation of bioengineered skin substitutes and what are their business models?

What is the role of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships in the commercialization and market access of new and emerging bioengineered skin substitutes?

What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Advanced Bioengineered Tissue Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds & Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Burns

Market and Patient Demographics

Market Dynamics

Factors Limiting Growth

Industry Profile

Industry Structure

Competitive Landscape

Technology Market Drivers

3. Bioengineered Skin Substitute Product Analysis

Acellular Matrices

Allogeneic Matrices

Allogeneic Sheets

Bilayered Skin Substitutes

Bioabsorbable Scaffolds

Extracellular Matrix

Collagen Biomembranes

Xenografts

Non-FDA Cleared Skin Substitutes

Extracellular Matrices

Cultured Epidermal Autografts

4. Market Sector Data, Assessments & Forecasts

Acute Trauma

Burns

Diabetic Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

5. Business Sector Strategies and Risks

Proprietary Technology

Near-term Capitalization

Strategic Alliances & Partnerships

Development Stage Transition Factors

Enabling Technologies

6. Market Factors

Clinical Trial Factors

FDA Guidelines

Reimbursement

Evolving Patient Demographics

Point-of-Care Processing

Protocols and End-Points

7. Company Profiles



