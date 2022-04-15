Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Industry 2022: Impact of Economic, Technology and Regulatory Factors
Damage to skin tissue from refractory wounds, surgical procedures and injury represents a growing healthcare need. Shifting demographics will drive industry growth in the years ahead as an aging population provides further stimulus for tissue repair demand.
Tissue engineering is now an emerging industry with research and development taking place in the world's leading universities and companies worldwide. Emerging products and processes for wound management and tissue repair include a number of synthetic and bioengineered products that have recently become available, or are being developed, as adjuncts to wound care and/or as a replacement for human skin.
The Bioengineered Skin Substitutes report answers the following key questions:
What are the key segments and patient demographics that comprise the market for engineered skin substitutes?
What are the major therapeutic demand drivers for bioengineered skin substitutes?
What are the design factors, material selection issues and technologies that are being used in commercial and development-stage engineered skin substitute products?
What is the market share and product position in the market?
Who are the companies behind the current generation of bioengineered skin substitutes and what are their business models?
What is the role of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships in the commercialization and market access of new and emerging bioengineered skin substitutes?
What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Advanced Bioengineered Tissue Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds & Ulcers
Surgical Wounds
Burns
Market and Patient Demographics
Market Dynamics
Factors Limiting Growth
Industry Profile
Industry Structure
Competitive Landscape
Technology Market Drivers
3. Bioengineered Skin Substitute Product Analysis
Acellular Matrices
Allogeneic Matrices
Allogeneic Sheets
Bilayered Skin Substitutes
Bioabsorbable Scaffolds
Extracellular Matrix
Collagen Biomembranes
Xenografts
Non-FDA Cleared Skin Substitutes
Extracellular Matrices
Cultured Epidermal Autografts
4. Market Sector Data, Assessments & Forecasts
Acute Trauma
Burns
Diabetic Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Ulcers
5. Business Sector Strategies and Risks
Proprietary Technology
Near-term Capitalization
Strategic Alliances & Partnerships
Development Stage Transition Factors
Enabling Technologies
6. Market Factors
Clinical Trial Factors
FDA Guidelines
Reimbursement
Evolving Patient Demographics
Point-of-Care Processing
Protocols and End-Points
7. Company Profiles
