Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Industry 2022: Impact of Economic, Technology and Regulatory Factors

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioengineered Skin Substitutes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Damage to skin tissue from refractory wounds, surgical procedures and injury represents a growing healthcare need. Shifting demographics will drive industry growth in the years ahead as an aging population provides further stimulus for tissue repair demand.

Tissue engineering is now an emerging industry with research and development taking place in the world's leading universities and companies worldwide. Emerging products and processes for wound management and tissue repair include a number of synthetic and bioengineered products that have recently become available, or are being developed, as adjuncts to wound care and/or as a replacement for human skin.

The Bioengineered Skin Substitutes report answers the following key questions:

  • What are the key segments and patient demographics that comprise the market for engineered skin substitutes?

  • What are the major therapeutic demand drivers for bioengineered skin substitutes?

  • What are the design factors, material selection issues and technologies that are being used in commercial and development-stage engineered skin substitute products?

  • What is the market share and product position in the market?

  • Who are the companies behind the current generation of bioengineered skin substitutes and what are their business models?

  • What is the role of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships in the commercialization and market access of new and emerging bioengineered skin substitutes?

  • What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors?


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Advanced Bioengineered Tissue Market Dynamics

  • Market Segmentation

  • Acute Wounds

  • Chronic Wounds & Ulcers

  • Surgical Wounds

  • Burns

  • Market and Patient Demographics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Factors Limiting Growth

  • Industry Profile

  • Industry Structure

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Technology Market Drivers

3. Bioengineered Skin Substitute Product Analysis

  • Acellular Matrices

  • Allogeneic Matrices

  • Allogeneic Sheets

  • Bilayered Skin Substitutes

  • Bioabsorbable Scaffolds

  • Extracellular Matrix

  • Collagen Biomembranes

  • Xenografts

  • Non-FDA Cleared Skin Substitutes

  • Extracellular Matrices

  • Cultured Epidermal Autografts

4. Market Sector Data, Assessments & Forecasts

  • Acute Trauma

  • Burns

  • Diabetic Ulcers

  • Pressure Ulcers

  • Venous Ulcers

5. Business Sector Strategies and Risks

  • Proprietary Technology

  • Near-term Capitalization

  • Strategic Alliances & Partnerships

  • Development Stage Transition Factors

  • Enabling Technologies

6. Market Factors

  • Clinical Trial Factors

  • FDA Guidelines

  • Reimbursement

  • Evolving Patient Demographics

  • Point-of-Care Processing

  • Protocols and End-Points

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d955mz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


