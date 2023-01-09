U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Biofertilizers Market is Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

·10 min read

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Biofertilizers Market by Microorganism Type (Nitrogen-fixing Microbes {Rhizobia Bacteria}, Phosphate Solubilizing Microbes), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Fertigation), and Form - Global Forecast to 2029,' the biofertilizers market is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Meticulous Market Research Logo
Meticulous Market Research Logo

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5409

Biofertilizers contain various microbes that can enhance plant nutrient uptake by colonizing the rhizosphere and making the nutrients easily accessible to plant root hairs. Biofertilizers offer a sustainable solution to reduce chemical fertilizer use while meeting the growing population's demand. Applying biofertilizers reduces the impact on soil, air, and water and supplies useful microbes to the soil.

The growth of this market is attributed to the growth in organic farming & the rising demand for organic food, growing concerns regarding environmental safety, increasing government initiatives to promote the use of biofertilizers and market players' increasing focus on inorganic growth strategies. However, the high demand for synthetic fertilizers and the high cost of biofertilizer production may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Safety to Drive the Growth of the Biofertilizers Market

The global population is growing rapidly; therefore, there is a need to increase agricultural production to fulfill the food requirements of the growing population. The use of chemical fertilizers to enhance agricultural production has become a common practice across the globe. However, there is a rising awareness about the adverse effects of agrochemicals on plant physiology, soil quality, animals, and human beings. Also, their extensive use directly affects the environment as chemical residues from fertilizers may remain in the soil and cause soil pollution, contaminate the surface or groundwater, or get released into the atmosphere through vitalization. Residues left in the soil emit ammonia, methane, nitrous oxide, and elemental nitrogen into the environment.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5409

Agricultural chemicals have been linked to adverse impacts on human health, ranging from short-term impacts such as headaches and nausea to chronic impacts such as cancer, reproductive health conditions, and endocrine disruption. Nitrogen and other chemicals in fertilizers can contaminate groundwater and cause blue baby syndrome after drinking. Therefore, farmers are increasingly adopting biofertilizers as an alternative to chemical fertilizers.

Several organizations such as the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM), the International Society of Organic Agriculture Research (ISOFAR), the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES), the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA), the Organic Federation of Australia (OFA), the Organic Federation of Canada, and the Organic Growers School provide education, resources, and practical advice to create awareness regarding organic farming.

Biofertilizers are formulated using natural plant residues & waste, animal manures & excreta, micro-organisms, and botanical extracts to enhance agricultural production. Biofertilizers decompose quickly without any negative effects on the surface and groundwater; thus, they are less hazardous to living beings. These fertilizers remain effective for a long time and improve the soil structure while increasing its water & nutrient-holding capacity. They are slow-releasing, non-toxic fertilizers that do not leave any residues in the food; hence, they are preferred for producing residue-free agricultural yield. Therefore, factors such as the growing need to increase agricultural production and awareness about the harmful effects of chemical inputs and the benefits of biofertilizers are driving the global demand for biofertilizers.

The global biofertilizers market is segmented by microorganism type (nitrogen-fixing microbes, phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing microbes, potassium solubilizing & mobilizing microbes, other microorganism types), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, other crop types), mode of application (fertigation, foliar application, seed treatment, other modes of application), and fromulation (dry biofertilizers, liquid biofertilizers). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Quick Buy –  Biofertilizers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/60307605

Based on microorganism type, in 2022, the nitrogen-fixing microbes is expected to account for the largest share of the global biofertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the hazards associated with the use of chemical fertilizers, the rising number of initiatives by government agencies along with increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture, the rising adoption of advanced farming with drip irrigation and sprinklers, and the growing health concerns. In addition, nitrogen-fixing microbes are a more economical, ecological, and profitable solution to provide nitrogen to plants contributing to their increased adoption. However, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, in 2022, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biofertilizers market. However, oilseeds & pulses segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for organic oilseeds & pulses, the increase in the area under organic oilseed & pulses cultivation, and the rising demand for plant-based foods.

Based on mode of application, in 2022, the seed treatment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biofertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the several advantages of seed treatment in biofertilizers, such as increasing seed germination and decreased incidence of foot and root rot. It also helps to solubilize phosphorous in the soil and improve its availability. The increasing use of biofertilizers in seed treatment of cereals such as rice, wheat, sorghum, and maize and oilseeds such as groundnut, sunflower, and soybean are driving the biofertilizers market. However, foliar spray segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on formulation, in 2022, the dry biofertilizers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biofertilizers market. However, liquid biofertilizers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the benefits offered by liquid biofertilizers, such as high efficiency & absorbability, ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and uniform application.

Based on geography, the biofertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global biofertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products, the increasing health awareness among consumers, the growing acceptance of biofertilizers among rural farmers, continuously growing areas under organic cultivation, and the high adoption rate of advanced irrigation systems, such as drip & sprinkler irrigation for fertigation.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is mainly driven by the huge areas under organic cultivation, rapid population & income growth, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and the presence of several organic operators. Furthermore, supportive government policies and initiatives by organizations to promote and expand the organics industry contribute to the growth of the biofertilizers market in this region.

Some of the key players operating in the global biofertilizers market are AgriLife (India), American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), IPL Biologicals Limited (India), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (U.S.), Mapleton Agri Biotec Pt Ltd (Australia), National Fertilizers Limited (India), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Rizobacter Argentina SA (Argentina), Symborg Corporate, SL (Spain), UPL Limited (India), and Vegalab SA (Switzerland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biofertilizers-market-5409

Scope of the Report:

Biofertilizers Market, by Microorganism Type

  • Nitrogen-fixing Microbes

  • Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing Microbes

  • Potassium Solubilizing & Mobilizing Microbes

  • Other Microorganism Types

Biofertilizers Market, by Crop Type

  • Cereals & Grains

  • Oilseeds & Pulses

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Other Crop Types

Biofertilizers Market, by Mode of Application

  • Fertigation

  • Foliar Application

  • Seed Treatment

  • Other Modes of Application

Biofertilizers Market, by Formulation

  • Dry Biofertilizers

  • Liquid Biofertilizers

Biofertilizers Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5409

Related Reports:

Agricultural Biologicals Market By Product Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers) Source (Microbial, Biochemical), Formulation (Liquid), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agricultural-biologicals-market-5314

Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Mineral), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/organic-fertilizers-market-5135

Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type (Microbial {Bacteria}, Biochemical), Formulation (Liquid Formulation), Application Techniques (Seed Coating), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains {Corn, Wheat}, Oilseeds {Cotton}), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biological-seed-treatment-market-5338

Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical, Biological), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/seed-treatment-market-5075

Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying) by Type (Drum Coaters, Rotary Drum Dryers, Fluidized Bed Dryers, Rotostat Coaters, Others), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/seed-treatment-machine-coating-and-drying-market-5334

Biofungicides Market by Origin (Microbial, Biochemical), Formulation (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biofungicides-market-5292

Biopesticides Market by Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides, Biofungicides), Origin (Microbial, Biochemical), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopesticides-market-5051

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe: +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/637/biofertilizers-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biofertilizers-market-is-projected-to-reach-3-2-billion-by-2029----market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301716519.html

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd

