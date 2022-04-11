U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Biofertilizers Market Size Worth US$ 4,744.43Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 12.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Biofertilizers Market projected to reach US$ 4,744.43 million by 2028 from US$ 1,996.13 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Biofertilizers Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphorus Solubilizing, Potassium Mobilizing, and Others), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, and Others), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oil Seeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others), and Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others).


Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Biofertilizers Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006946/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1,996.13 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 4,744.43 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

144

No. Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

60

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product Type, Microorganism, Crop Type, and Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Biofertilizers Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

AgriLife; Biotech International Ltd.; Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation; Mapleton Agri Biotec Pt Ltd; Novozymes; Rizobacter; Symborg; T.Stanes and Company Limited; UPL; and Vegalab SA . are the key players in the global biofertilizers market. These players are focusing actively on developing high-quality and innovative biofertilizers products.

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the global biofertilizers market. The growth of the region can be attributed to the rising demand for organic products, increasing acceptance of biofertilizers among rural farmers, and surging adoption of advanced irrigation systems such as drip and sprinkler irrigation for fertigation. Furthermore, increasing government interventions in farming practices held in the region led to significant changes in agricultural trends and methods across the US and Canada and increased organic farming across the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the APAC region can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference toward consuming organic food, coupled with regulatory initiatives and agricultural reforms undertaken by governments of various Asian countries. Farmers in APAC countries are choosing biofertilizers over synthetic and chemical-based fertilizers due to the rising demand for organic farming. Moreover, it will help prevent soil and water contamination from the chemical application.

Moreover, Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the APAC region can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference toward consuming organic food, coupled with regulatory initiatives and agricultural reforms undertaken by governments of various Asian countries. Farmers in APAC countries are choosing biofertilizers over synthetic and chemical-based fertilizers due to the rising demand for organic farming. Moreover, it will help prevent soil and water contamination from the chemical application.


Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006946/


Based on product type, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into nitrogen fixing, phosphorus solubilizing, potassium mobilizing, and others. The nitrogen fixing segment led the global market in 2020 due to the rising demand for synthesized vitamins, amino acids, nucleic acids-based nitrogenous compounds for fixing nitrogen presence, and several other essential minerals in the soil for organic farming globally.

Rising health consciousness and consuming chemical free food is fostering the demand for organic food globally and this factor is driving the growth of the global biofertilizers market. Biofertilizers entails properties that increases the level of level of nitrogen and phosphorus in plants more naturally than other fertilizers and soil improvement by restoring its normal fertility. In addition to this, biofertilizers also boost soil texture and quality, which helps plants grow better during severe conditions, such as drought. Furthermore, the use of bio-based fertilizers in agricultural fields significantly helps in the decomposition of organic residue and aids in the overall development of plants and crops. Hence, the factors mentioned above are favoring the market growth and increasing the demand for biofertilizers globally.


Rising Need for Alternatives to Chemical Fertilizers to Fuel Demand for Biofertilizers

The demand for biofertilizers is rising globally due to increasing adoption organic food globally. Biofertilizers entails properties that increases the level of level of nitrogen and phosphorus in plants more naturally than other fertilizers and soil improvement by restoring its normal fertility. In addition to this, biofertilizers also boost soil texture and quality, which helps plants grow better during severe conditions, such as drought. Moreover, biofertilizers are cheap and easy-to-use alternatives to manufactured petrochemical products. Furthermore, the use of bio-based fertilizers in agricultural fields significantly helps in the decomposition of organic residue and aids in the overall development of plants and crops. Hence, the factors mentioned above are favoring the market growth and increasing the demand for biofertilizers globally.


Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006946/


Biofertilizers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into nitrogen fixing, phosphorus solubilizing, potassium mobilizing, and others. The nitrogen fixing segment led the global market in 2020 due to the rising demand for synthesized vitamins, amino acids, nucleic acids-based nitrogenous compounds for fixing nitrogen presence, and several other essential minerals in the soil for organic farming globally.

Based on microorganism, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into rhizobium, azotobacter, phosphate solubilizing bacteria, and others. The phosphate solubilizing bacteria (PSB) segment led the global market in 2020 due to its application in all types of crops.

Based on crop type, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into cereals and grains, oil seeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals and grains segment led the global market in 2020 due to high vegetation growth results in cereals and grains by using azotobacter inoculation and phosphate solubilizing bacteria that proved highly efficient biofertilizers in terms of crop yield.

Based on application, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. The seed treatment segment led the global biofertilizers market in 2020 due to the rising demand for quality seeds globally.


Buy Premium Copy of Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006946/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biofertilizers Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, biofertilizers manufacturers witnessed a slight disruption in the supply chain of their raw materials during the first two quarters of 2020. However, the supply chain of biofertilizer materials has been restored, and production activities have regained normalcy in late 2020. Later, the market was not significantly negatively impacted by the pandemic. Further, with the growing COVID-19 vaccinations and eased in lockdown restrictions, the global economy is resuming, and subsequently, the biofertilizers market is regaining its growth.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR at rate of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the APAC region can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference toward consuming organic food, coupled with regulatory initiatives and agricultural reforms undertaken by governments of various Asian countries. Farmers in APAC countries are choosing biofertilizers over synthetic and chemical-based fertilizers due to the rising demand for organic farming. Moreover, it will help prevent soil and water contamination from the chemical application.


Browse More Related Reports –

Liquid Microorganism Fertilizer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria, Others); Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others) and Geography

Protective Cultures Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Target Microorganism (Bacteria, and Yeasts and Molds) and Application (Food Processing and Animal Feed)

Fermenters Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare Products and Cosmetics); Process (Batch, Fed-Batch, Continuous); Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic); Material (Stainless-Steel, Glass); Microorganism (Bacteria, Fungi) and Geography

Fertigation and Chemigation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Crop Type (Field crops, Plantation crops, Orchard crops, Forage and turf grasses); Agricultural Input (Fertilizers, Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, Others); Application (Agriculture irrigation, Landscape irrigation, Greenhouse irrigation, Others); Irrigation System (Drip, Sprinkler) and Geography

Agriculture Microbial Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Others); Function (Soil Amendment, Crop Protection); Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others); Formulation (Dry, Liquid) and Geography

Bioherbicides Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Microbial, Biochemicals, and Others), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, Foliar, and Others), and Application (Cereals and Grains, Oil Seeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, and Others)

Rapid Test (Services) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat Speciation, GMOS, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others); Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based); Food Tested (Meat and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Nuts Seeds and Spices, Crops, Others) and Geography

Dicamba Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Form (Liquid, Dry); Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oil Seeds and Pulses, Pastures, Forage Crops); Application (Agriculture, Lawn and Turf, Others) and Geography

Miticides Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and grains, Oil seeds and pulses); Application (Foliar spray, Soil treatment); Sources (Biological, Chemical); Form (Dry, Liquid) and Geography

Food Grade Gases Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Others); Application (Freezing and Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, Others); End-Use (Beverages, Meat Poultry and Seafood Products, Dairy and Frozen Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Convenience Food Products, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Others); Mode of Supply (Bulk, Cylinder) and Geography

Fenitrothion Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Geography

Air Dried Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Herbs and Spices, Meat and Seafood Products, Others); Form (Whole, Slices, Powder and Granules, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/biofertilizers-market


