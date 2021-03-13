BioFit Probiotic Reviews - Real Gobiofit Weight Loss Pills or Customer Side Effects Complaints? Review by FitLivings

Read BioFit independent reviews. Does BioFit weight loss probiotic supplement really work or Gobiofit.com has negative reviews? Find out more here.

Real BioFit Probiotic Reviews

Read BioFit independent reviews. Does BioFit weight loss probiotic supplement really work or Gobiofit.com has negative reviews? Find out more here.

Read BioFit independent reviews. Does BioFit weight loss probiotic supplement really work or Gobiofit.com has negative reviews? Find out more here.

New York, NY, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioFit probiotic is a weight loss supplement by Nature’s Formulas that packs billions of bacterial strains to support your gut and digestive health. According to gobiofit.com, this probiotic supplement can be a potential solution for users due to the quality, quantity, and diversity of the strains it contains. Other possible benefits of BioFit probiotic include relief from bloating, strengthened immunity and better skin in addition to weight loss.

(BEST ONLINE DEAL) Click Here To Order BioFit Probiotic at an Exclusively Low Price Today!

Obesity is becoming a chronic disease with every passing day. Not only is this weight-related problem causing physical problems like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, but is also taking a toll on the mental health of these people. Achieving a healthier body with lesser fat layers is becoming an obsession for most people and with the rise in this obsession, many conventional and non-conventional strategies are being introduced.

One of these strategies to tackle stubborn weight gain is supplements. A lot of companies have tried to cash out this growing frustration related to obesity by introducing different supplements. One such supplement is the BioFit probiotic for weight loss, a product powered by unique ingredients to help users achieve the body of their dreams.

As per Chrissie Miller, the BioFit probiotic supplement contains a secret ingredient among its seven strains. Lactobacillus strains dominate the formula to make it super effective at helping you lose weight. The composition also contains ingredients that boost the absorption of other bacterial strains for maximum effectiveness.

Story continues

Now if you are struggling with a slew of health issues that stem from a poor gut balance, you may consider trying out this supplement. It can balance your gut health to be optimal thanks to the. 6 billion CFUs it includes, as per the manufacturers.

To know more about Go BioFit weight loss probiotic, you can read this in-depth BioFit review below which will discuss its features, ingredients, pricing, and where to buy BioFit probiotic and more.

ALSO SEE: “Check Out This AMAZING Discounted Offer on BioFit Probiotic For New Customers”

BioFit Review

Sometimes you just need one solution, a single product for your constipation, breakouts, mood swings, and even weight gain. Why? Because poor gut health is a common culprit that gives birth to all these issues. In such situations, a probiotic supplement is what your gut needs to balance the bad and good bacteria which it houses. This is necessary for keeping your health in good shape.

A gut that has an imbalance in its atmosphere can lead to anxiety, acne, weight gain, and low immunity among other concerns. You might be thinking about how your gut can cause so many health problems? Isn’t it just the GI tract that runs from one opening of your body to another? Basically, the gut is connected to several bodily systems.

Your central nervous system, excretory system, and digestive system all share a link with your gut. This brings us to what options you have to improve your gut health in order to keep your wellbeing in check. You can include more yogurt and kefir in your diet as these are natural sources of good bacteria. Or you could try a probiotic supplement like the BioFit probiotic for weight loss.

The latter seems like a way better option since it is way more powerful at solving your problem. Yogurt and kefir won’t give you results as fast as a probiotic supplement would. This is because probiotics are designed to contain billions of bacteria which are able to have an impact on the trillions that reside in your gut. One such product that includes these probiotics that you can try is BioFit diet pills.

This dietary supplement combines lactobacillus strains with other bacterial strains to help improve your health. The product targets to relieve your digestive issues and balance your gut to provide other health benefits as well. According to gobiofit.com, it has seven bacterial strains and 5.75 billion CFUs of bacteria. Each CFU is a separate colony that can flourish in your gut and overpowers the bad bacteria there.

BioFit probiotic for weight loss is also a high-quality supplement with amazing additional ingredients and no such harmful agents that can potentially cause regrettable side effects. Since the bacteria are packed into small capsules, you can include the product in your routine with ease. You just have to stick to the directions of use and your health will improve significantly soon.

Don’t forget to check out what BioFit customer reviews 2021 are saying. How do probiotics help with gut health support and weight loss? More details can be found here.

How Does BioFit Really Work? The Connection Between Probiotics And Weight Loss

According to the company behind the BioFit probiotic supplement, this product is different as it includes several live probiotic strains to help trigger weight loss. At this point, you might have different questions in mind, such as what probiotics really are and how can they help with fat loss.

If you haven’t heard about probiotics by now, these little live strains have been making headlines for years now. Probiotics refer to live bacteria that are actually beneficial for the body. Unlike the usual bacteria that bring about different diseases inside the body, these strains help improve gut health.

Inside your gut, there are different types of bacteria, both good and bad, collectively known as the gut microbiota. These bacteria naturally exist in a perfect balance so that your gut can stay in optimal health and burn more calories. When this balance gets disturbed, your entire health starts to suffer rendering you incapable of performing several important activities, including metabolism.

As a result, you become more prone to weight gain and find it extremely difficult to lose weight. In order to get rid of all these problems, it is important to address the underlying imbalance in the gut microbiota, and a potential way to do it is by consumption of a probiotic supplement like the BioFit pills.

But how does a probiotic-rich product help with weight loss? Evidence suggests that it may adopt multiple ways to establish it, which is explained below.

MUST READ: New BioFit Report 2021 is Out Now - You Will Be Amazed To Know This!



Rebalance of the gut microbiota

As mentioned before, your gut has its very own colony of bacteria, known as the gut microbiota. This colony includes two main types of bacterial strains, namely; Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes. Both these strains are responsible for carrying out different functions inside the body, for example, producing vitamins and nutrients, and breaking down fiber to release butyrate molecules.

The two families of bacteria described above have to be in a perfect balance to allow the proper working of the gut. If for any reason, one of the strains outgrows or dominates the other, the entire microbiota collapses. Studies comparing the gut microbiota of healthy and obese individuals have suggested that there is normally a huge difference in the gut microbiota in these two groups. Those suffering from obesity normally have more Firmicutes as compared to Bacteroidetes whereas the reverse is true for healthy individuals. These differences have a lot to do with body weight optimization.

Other studies performed on animal models have also suggested that transplanting the gut microbiota of the obese animals into the guts of the healthier ones may force the latter to become obese. The same results are speculated to be true in humans due to which they may be more prone to weight gain.

To rebalance this microbiota, the best-known solution is to supplement the body with probiotics which can either be done by taking a probiotic-rich diet or using a supplement such as BioFit diet pills.

Prevention of weight gain

Weight loss is a multifactorial process and there is a lot you need to control if you wish to successfully go through it. For instance, some people only focus on exercising all the time and restricting their diet plans so that they can get rid of the fat layers already deposited around their bellies. However, what they fail to acknowledge is the fact that they also need to do something to prevent themselves from gaining any new fat deposits. One potential way to establish this is by using probiotics, as per studies.

According to a study conducted on people using probiotic supplements for a month while overfeeding their bodies, it was found that these participants were able to prevent adding any extra fat to their bodies despite eating more than what their bodies require. On the other hand, those participants who kept overfeeding without the use of any probiotics experienced significant weight gain. The results implied that using probiotic supplements like BioFit fat burner might be a potential way to prevent adding new fat to the body.



Cutting back on belly fat and body weight

One particular family of probiotics, known as the Lactobacillus family has certain bacterial strains that can help melt belly fat and reduce the overall body weight by up to 4 percent. Another research conducted on over 100 overweight participants observed the effect of probiotic supplements on weight loss. Over the span of three months, the researchers concluded that those who used the supplements lost 50% more weight than those who didn’t.

Miscellaneous mechanisms

In addition to the above-mentioned techniques, probiotic products like the BioFit diet can also trigger weight loss in several other ways. Some of these mechanisms are explained below:



Certain bacterial strains included in the Lactobacillus family force your body to derive fewer calories from the food you eat. In simpler words, it helps the body absorb a much lesser amount of fats from the food into the gut. With lesser fat inside the body, the risk of weight gain can be reduced.

Using some probiotics improves the production of GLP-1, a hormone responsible for the reduction of appetite. As the appetite is reduced, thanks to the increased levels of GLP-1, you are less likely to overeat. At the same time, this hormone also works to improve the burning of fats and calories.

Certain types of probiotics force the fat molecules inside the body to get excreted along with feces. This helps reduce the fat buildup and may accelerate weight loss.

Probiotics have been known to fight high inflammatory levels inside the body. Because weight loss is one of the many consequences of having too much inflammation in the body, reducing it can trigger weight loss.

Probiotics help in the up-regulation of a protein known as ANGPTL4 which, in turn, allows the boy to resist fat storage and improves its capacity to burn more fat.

In the light of the research-based evidence mentioned above, you can assume that probiotics can help you with weight loss and fat burning in multiple ways. This also supports the use of probiotic-rich products, such as the BioFit probiotics for weight loss.

(SPECIAL PROMO DEAL) BioFit Now Available at $49 Only. Click Here To Claim The Offer

Health Benefits Of The BioFit Probiotic Supplement

There are quite a few ways the BioFit probiotic supplement can be a good option for your health. By improving your gut microbial balance, this formula provides you with the following benefits, as per the official website:

Improves digestion

The first benefit that you get out of this supplement is that of digestion that works properly. When your digestion works well, not only do you feel comfortable and energetic, but your weight also stays in check. Your chances of suffering through conditions like constipation or diarrhea also likely minimize.



Relieves bloating

Another way Natures Formulas BioFit weight loss supplement can benefit your health is by controlling bloating. Additionally, it can also relieve trapped gas. Both bloating and gas are very uncomfortable, and a probiotic can help relieve the issues.



Boosts immunity

Balanced gut health translates directly to a strong immune system as your immunity is closely linked to your gut. To put it simply, a positive gut balance equates to strong immunity. This, in turn, protects your health from the attack and effect of infections and diseases. A boosted immunity also enables better recovery which you can expect to enjoy with the use of the BioFit fat burner.



Maintains weight

Yet another way the BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement can boost your health is by means of supporting weight loss and maintenance. This is because an optimal bacterial balance in your gut is a strong maintainer of a healthy weight. Considering how harmful weight gain is, this product can be quite helpful.



Betters mood

If you have been experiencing mood swings, they might be related to poor gut health. This is because your mental health is significantly impacted by your gut health. After all, both are interlinked. A betterment in your gut health, therefore, betters your mood too and reduces anxiety.



Improves sleep

BioFit diet pills can also improve your sleep by calming your mood and by means of improving your digestion. Both indigestion and a bad mood can take a toll on your sleep. Hence, by improving your mental and overall health, this probiotic seems to support a good night’s sleep.



Controls appetite

An expanded appetite is often the culprit behind why you struggle with weight issues. The BioFit probiotic for weight loss, therefore, works to suppress your cravings, specifically for junk or processed foods and sugar-laden foods and beverages. In this way, it is expected to benefit your health by keeping your appetite healthy.



Improves skin

Last but not the least, if you regularly take this supplement, you may not have to struggle with acne breakouts either. The supplement can improve your skin’s condition and control breakouts to increase your confidence.

Individual results may vary. Remember that the exact benefits of this weight loss formula may differ from one person to another.

BioFit probiotic independent reviews and real customer testimonials. Visit gobiofit.com by clicking here for more information.

Is BioFit Legit? Why Is This Probiotic Worth Buying?

The BioFit weight loss supplement seems to have many characteristics that make it better than other probiotics on the market. Let’s take a look at two main traits as mentioned in multiple Gobiofit.com reviews that set this product apart:



It has a diverse bacterial composition

This dietary supplement has four strains of a secret ingredient – lactobacillus. Other than these, there are three other bacterial strains as well combined with MCT oil that ups the absorption of these bacterial strains in your body (more on the ingredients below).



It has a higher quality of CFUs

The gut has trillions of bacteria, and you need a powerful probiotic that can have an impact on its balance. A weak probiotic will not be able to compete in the crowded bacterial atmosphere of your gut. Because BioFit diet pills have close to 6 billion CFUs that further multiply in your gut, they can have profound positive effects on your GI system.

(ACT NOW & SAVE BIG) Get The Latest Deal on BioFit Probiotic Today - Limited Time Offer



Probiotic Supplement Or A Probiotic Diet – Which One Is Better?



Taking a supplement to provide the body with necessary probiotics has been trending a lot in recent years. However, a lot of people still wonder if taking a supplement is better than just including more probiotics in the daily diet.

The truth is, even if you are using a probiotic supplement like BioFit, it is favorable to make some basic dietary changes in your routine. Moreover, using supplements like this can be a better solution for people who are unable to make these changes in their diet or cannot consume fermented foods on a daily basis due to an underlying problem.

Probiotic supplements are generally considered to provide a lot more probiotics to the body than diet alone. Moreover, their peculiar composition also works to ensure that the body is supplemented with the right kind of probiotic strains that it truly needs to address all the issues. On the other hand, the probiotic content in naturally fermented food may not be diverse enough to cover all the active problems inside the body in order to address them.

Lastly, some people are naturally allergic to fermented foods. Others have dietary restrictions, such as they are unable to digest wheat, soy, or dairy. All these restrictions may make it difficult for them to obtain their probiotics from their diet. For all such people, using a product like BioFit probiotic for weight loss can be a potential solution to balance their natural microbiota and overcome any hurdles in their weight loss journey.

SEE THIS: “BioFit Reviews and Testimonials - What Customers are Saying"

BioFit Ingredients

Though individual results may vary, the amazing benefits of the BioFit probiotic capsules are mainly attributed to its probiotic-rich composition by the company behind it. This may make you wonder what this supplement really includes and which specific probiotic bacteria might be enclosed in these pills.

To clear all this confusion, the company has released the following list of BioFit ingredients on its official website.



Lactobacillus Casei

This is a popular strain of bacteria that mainly resides in the intestines and the mouth of most humans. A lot of people might be familiar with this name due to its direct involvement in lactose intolerance management. However, as a part of the BioFit supplement, it may help you accomplish a lot more.

Within this supplement, this particular lactobacillus strain aids in the breakdown and digestion of various complex molecules in the body. It also regulates your bowel movements which is why a lot of anti-diarrheal supplements have it as their ingredient.



Lactobacillus Plantarum

This BioFit ingredient is resilient and can easily survive in even the harshest of environments. This resilience is owing to its special genomic structure which is extensive and complicated at the same time. You can easily find Lactobacillus Plantarum in many fermented foods like sourdough and kimchi or consider adding it to your body via a supplement. Within the body, it can help get rid of toxins and harmful bacteria, both of which can negatively regulate your normal metabolism.



Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is probably the most famous probiotic bacterium whose primary function is to aid in the conversion of lactic acid into lactase. Inside the BioFit capsules, it works to ensure that no foreign pathogens are able to grow inside the gut and disturb its functions.



Bacillus subtilis

This bacterial strain in the BioFit fat burner formula aids to facilitate better digestion. This particular bacterium can survive the transportation from the stomach to your intestines where it increases in your gut to provide multiple benefits for your health.



Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Longum can help manage the raised oxidative stress levels inside the body. At the same time, it also plays a role in rebalancing the gut microbiota which can improve gut health and optimize body weight.



Bifidobacterium Breve

Bifidobacterium Breve has the primary role of strengthening the immune responses inside the body which allows it to protect itself from foreign attacks. It has been included in the BioFit ingredients list because of its potential to reduce fat stores, improve respiratory health, and enhance your hair shine and skin glow.

This particular bacterial strain is commonly lacking in a lot of people which is why their overall health is likely to suffer. However, consuming it in the form of a supplement or via foods can help overcome this deficiency.



Bacterium Lactis

Bacterium Lactis helps address the mental issues associated with deteriorating health and the inability to lose weight. It works to relax the body and relieve anxiety while optimizing a normal sleep cycle.



MCT oil

The supplement also contains MCT oil which has been added to support the absorption of the above-mentioned bacterial strains. Basically, medium-chain triglycerides are easily digestible. What’s more, they can also help with weight loss.

In addition to this, BioFit diet pills also contain vegetable cellulose.

(HUGE SAVINGS) Click Here to Order BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic For The Lowest Price Online

Reasons To Consider BioFit Probiotic For Weight Loss

As mentioned on the Go BioFit website, there are many qualities of this product that put it forward as a solution that you should give a shot to. You can check out these features of BioFit weight loss probiotic below:



It comes from a reliable company

The dietary supplement comes from a company that has other products on the market too. This shows this manufacturer is not a newcomer but a familiar name with other helpful products too. The company behind this probiotic is called Nature's Formulas.



The quality of the BioFit weight loss supplement is trustable

Since BioFit probiotic capsules have been created in a laboratory that follows strict guidelines of quality maintenance and uses advanced procedures to manufacture high-end products, you can rest assured that this supplement is not lacking in any aspect related to quality.



Positive BioFit customer reviews

Yet another quality of this product that showcases it as a worthwhile purchase is the positive BioFit customer reviews that have been shared on the website’s page - gobiofit.com. These BioFit reviews are proof that the product has worked for those who have tried it out and it can work for you too.



Natural composition

Looking at the composition and the formulation of this product and the fact that it has been checked by a third party, you can rest assured that it is highly unlikely to cause any unpleasant BioFit side effects. You can include the supplement in your routine safely since it is free of toxins, chemicals, and stimulants.

Also See: “Why You REALLY Need BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic NOW!”

BioFit Side Effects and Safety Evaluation

The creators of Nature’s Formulas BioFit pills have mentioned time and again that this product is completely natural and comprises nothing but probiotic bacteria sourced naturally. Because a lot of these bacterial strains are already present inside the human gut, supplementing them through an external pill is not likely to trigger any side effects in the users.

For the same reason, the company also urges the users to keep using their product for as long as they like since it is completely safe. Moreover, BioFit does not contain any tolerance or addiction-forming substances as well.

However, it is still recommended to abide by the dosage instructions specially issued for the BioFit probiotic for weight loss. You must only consume one pill per day of this product and under no circumstances must exceed this set limit. Despite being a natural formula, it is still possible for BioFit to induce side effects when consumed in quantities more than required. Also, keep in mind that overdosing on it is not going to fasten the results in any way.

Lastly, the company advises certain people to take special care while considering this supplement for daily use. On top of this list are underage individuals, particularly those who are less than 18 years of age. Such people are considered too young to consume BioFit.

Next, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding their babies must refrain from trying this supplement. This is because its safety has not been evaluated in these groups and including them in your routine without appropriate medical consultation may be dangerous for you as well as your baby.

Other than this, you must not consider taking BioFit weight loss capsules if you already have a medical condition and/or using any other medicine or supplement already. Lastly, those undergoing sessions for immunotherapy and hormonal therapy must consult their doctors before including it in their routine.

If you do not belong to any of the above-mentioned groups, yet are unsure if you should take your chances with BioFit, consider discussing its use with a doctor. These are very general guidelines that one should typically follow with any probiotic weight loss supplement.

ALSO SEE: “Surprising BioFit Weight Loss Report – What You Really Don’t Know”

Where To Buy BioFit Probiotic? Latest Pricing and Discount Deals

To order authentic BioFit probiotic pills, visit gobiofit.com and place your order. Here, you have three options:



Buy one bottle of BioFit to try it out

Go for a deal of three bottles to enjoy a discount and save yourself the work of ordering next month

Choose the six bottles’ deal and get an even bigger discount! (BEST VALUE)

Shipping is free for all three packages. As for the cost, that is as follows:



One bottle of BioFit probiotic capsules comes for $69.95

Three bottles in a deal come for $59.95 each

Six bottles in a deal come for $49.95 each

Just keep in mind that these are all discounts. If you are late, you may miss them and have to purchase this product for higher prices.

Make sure to buy BioFit pills from the official website only to avoid any BioFit scam by unofficial 3rd party sellers.

To make the deal even sweeter and attractive for all new customers, the company is currently offering three bonuses that you can enjoy without paying any extra penny. Let’s look at these freebies below.

“The Truth About Dieting”

This is a digital eBook that can help you lose maximum pounds while on BioFit weight loss pills but without having to say goodbye to your favorite meals.

“Favorite Recipes”

In this eBook, you will get access to delicious recipes that are healthy at the same time.

Access To Private Members Area

With every BioFit order that you place now, you will get a link to join the members-only exclusive platform where you can meet your fellow users and discuss more about your weight loss journeys and individual experiences.



If you have already purchased your very own batch of BioFit pills and feel like these capsules are not working out for you the way you expected them to, there is no need to worry. You can always apply for a refund through the 60-day money-back policy currently offered by the company on every order you place via the official Go BioFit website.

Sixty days are enough to try out a new supplement and decide if it is working out for you. If it doesn’t, which is highly unlikely, all you need to do is contact the company by either calling them at 1-866-460-6008 or forwarding a mail at support@gobiofit.com.

The company will swiftly respond to any refund requests placed with it and initiate the process right away. Remember that you will be asked to send back your ordered supplement bottles to the official address of the company before you are refunded your amount.

BioFit Reviews - Closing Remarks

BioFit can be a great probiotic for anyone who wants to improve digestion and immunity. The supplement is also great for your weight loss journey. It houses close to 6 billion CFUs of good bacteria belonging to 7 diverse and powerful bacterial strains.

The supplement is a high-quality one that has been tested by a third party. Moreover, it has positive reviews and an ironclad money-back guarantee as well. Since this is a natural probiotic without any damaging agents you can assume that it will benefit your health without introducing negative side effects.

(LIMITED SUPPLIES) Click Here To Order BioFit Probiotic From Its Official Website While Stock Lasts

BioFit Weight Loss Reviews 2021 Update and Frequently Asked Questions

How to use BioFit supplement for weight loss?

You are supposed to consume one capsule of BioFit in a day with a glass of water. This allows for easy swallowing. Just keep in mind to have it daily if you want to see results soon.



Can everyone use this product?

Every healthy individual above the age of 18 can use this product. Those below the age of 18 should, however, refrain from it. Moreover, pregnant and breastfeeding women should also not use this supplement. If you're already on other drugs, it is better to consult a physician before including it in your routine.



Do you need a doctor's prescription for using BioFit probiotics for weight loss?

Since it is a natural product, you don't need a prescription for using it. However, to stay on the safe side it is better that you consult your healthcare provider prior to adding this or any new supplement to your routine.



How long does one bottle of BioFit pills last?

One bottle of the supplement contains 30 capsules which are enough to last you for an entire month since you're supposed to take one capsule each day. However, it is recommended that you use the product for at least a few months for keeping your health maintained.



How to purchase the BioFit probiotic supplement?

You can buy the BioFit supplement by going to its official website here. There, you can select your choice of package and enter your details in the form. Place your order and the product will reach your doorstep within a couple of days.



Is BioFit available on Amazon?

No, this probiotic product is only available on its official website, not at any other online retail portal. You cannot find it on Amazon or at any physical store such as Walmart either.



Is there a refund policy on Nature’s Formulas BioFit Pills?

This product is backed by a 180-day long refund policy. If you want to return the product, you can get in touch with the customer support team within three months of placing your order.



What if this product doesn't show you any results?

If you notice that the BioFit fat burner doesn't give you any substantial results, you have the option to return it, as mentioned above. This shows that Chrissie Miller and Natures Formulas are confident about the working of their product and that they are more concerned about customers than about making money.



How to get in touch with the BioFit customer support team?

To get in touch with the customer support team of Nature's Formulas for any question related to BioFit probiotic, you can contact via email or phone at support@naturesformulas.com or 1-800-266-0373, respectively.

(BUY TODAY & SAVE) Click Here To Order BioFit From Its Official Website at the Current Discounted Price



Product Contact:

BioFit Probiotic

support@gobiofit.com

About Fit Livings:

This press release has been created by Fit Livings, a USA based company that provides consumers with product reviews and reports helping them make informed decisions. Individual results may vary and this product review has been published for information purposes only. Any purchase done from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product.

To contact Fit Livings regarding this press release, please email at info@fitlivings.com

FDA and Supplements: The FDA will never approve a dietary supplement. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are a category of their own, and they are not subject to FDA regulation or approval. If a company is claiming that the FDA approves their diet supplement, run. This is a clear misrepresentation. -- This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. --- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





This news has been published for the above source. FitLivings Reviews [ID=17334]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment



