U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,597.70
    +213.65 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

BioFit Probiotic Reviews - Top 2021 Gobiofit Weight Loss Probiotic Pills or Fake Customer Testimonials?

FitLivings Reviews
·22 min read

BioFit reviews from customers. BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement really works or fat burner ingredients have side effects complaints? BioFit probiotic review by Fit Livings.

BioFit Probiotic Customer Reviews - Scam Complaints or Real Gobiofit Weight Loss Pills?

Read BioFit probiotic reviews from customers. BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement really works or ingredients have side effects complaints? BioFit review by Fit Livings.
Read BioFit probiotic reviews from customers. BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement really works or ingredients have side effects complaints? BioFit review by Fit Livings.
Read BioFit probiotic reviews from customers. BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement really works or ingredients have side effects complaints? BioFit review by Fit Livings.

New Rochelle, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly released BioFit reviews 2021 report outlines some crucial information every new BioFit probiotic customer must read before buying.

MUST SEE: “Critical New BioFit Weight Loss Report 2021 - This May Change Your Mind”

BioFit probiotic is an innovative weight loss supplement by Nature’s Formulas that is packed with different strains of probiotics to help users cut back on their body weight. The official website of this supplement - gobiofit.com - mentions how using this natural product may help users lose stubborn fats off the body. Designed and released by Chrissie Miller, the BioFit probiotic supplement only includes natural ingredients of high-quality which optimizes your gut health to trigger healthy weight loss.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Buy BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic at an Exclusive Discounted Price

Given the current circumstances of today, living a healthy life has become a dream. Making healthy dietary choices and performing daily workouts is becoming more and more difficult as people rarely find time for them. As a result, the incidence of various diseases is on the rise. Among these health issues are problems like stroke, heart attacks, and more commonly, obesity.

Unlike what most people think of obesity, it is much more than a physical disease. In fact, it can have equally bad effects on the mental health of the sufferer as well. As the victim goes deeper within the problem, it gets even more difficult to get out. Eventually, the conventional ways of weight loss like strict diet plans and exercise also stop showing effects, leaving people completely helpless. For such folks, using a natural supplement like BioFit probiotic for weight loss may work.

biofit probiotic
biofit probiotic

The BioFit probiotic supplement is enriched with live strains of naturally occurring bacteria called probiotics. The variety is vast and is one of the reasons why this product has managed to stand out among its competitors. But is it really worth all the hype? Should you really invest in a probiotic supplement for weight loss? To know more about the BioFit probiotic pills, give this detailed BioFit review a read.

ALSO SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Discounted Price For New BioFit Customers Right Here”

BioFit Reviews

Weight loss is easier said than done, and for most people, it has practically become impossible now. The problem with such people is that they have been following unhealthy lifestyles for such a long time that nothing seems to work for them. However, while they may believe that it is the end of the world for them and how they can never be able to lose weight, there can still be hope.

What such people need to potentially revolutionize their bodies and lives is a new, different approach. A solution that can go deep within their bodies to address the underlying issues behind their constant weight gain. A probiotic formula such as BioFit can be of great help in such circumstances.

As indicated by the name, the BioFit probiotic supplement contains live bacterial strains most of which are already a part of your body, particularly your gut. Inside your gut, these bacteria have their own colonies where they work to optimize and look over several activities, such as metabolism, immunity, and more. What this supplement does is provide over 5.75 billion strains of CFUs or colony-forming units to your gut which not only balances these colonies but also boosts them significantly. As a result, your gut health improves and you can easily expect to lose pounds within months.

Nature’s Formulas BioFit probiotic supplement is currently available for grabs on its official website, gobiotfit.com, at exciting deals and discounts. So place your order now before the supplement gets out of stock.

(SPECIAL PROMO 2021) Click Here To Get BioFit Probiotic at an Exclusive Discounted Price Today!

One thing that the users must remember that all the benefits associated with the use of BioFit pills can slightly differ in different users. This is because every user has a different body structure and health status.

How Does BioFit Probiotic Work For Weight Loss?

To understand how a probiotic product like the BioFit weight loss supplement can help trigger weight loss, it is imperative that you understand the concept of probiotics. Probiotics refer to live bacteria most of which are already present inside a human body. These strains are abundantly found in the human gut where they, directly and indirectly, control different bodily functions, such as the immune responses, breakdown and digestion of food, inflammation levels, and metabolism. Collectively, they form the gut microbiome or microflora.

Given the current unhealthy lifestyle of today, the natural gut microflora of your body is prone to a lot of toxins which can throw it out of balance. What happens is that the bad bacteria inside this microbiota start to multiply in great numbers and eventually outnumber the beneficial ones. As a result, the beneficial bacteria get suppressed and all the activities they are taking care of eventually get disturbed. Because these bacteria are chiefly responsible for overlooking the breakdown of food, any imbalance in them forces the body into a fat-storing mode which leads to obesity.

In such circumstances, weight loss becomes an extremely difficult and rather hard activity to accomplish, especially because the conventional weight-loss strategies fail to take into account the issues within the gut. So a wiser solution is to address this issue at hand by the constant use of a probiotic formula such as Nature’s Formulas BioFit probiotic for weight loss.

By providing the imbalanced gut microbiome with naturally acquired healthy bacterial strains from outside, BioFit probiotic may optimize your digestion and help push your body into a fat-burning mode. Some other ways through which the BioFit supplement is expected to induce weight loss within the body are mentioned below:

  • BioFit Probiotic and Better control on inflammation

Inflammation is a part of the body’s natural immune response. However, it is bound to be short-lived and goes away as soon as the problem or infection is resolved. But in some cases, it lingers around for longer than usual, particularly due to poor dietary habits and the increased toxin exposure in today’s world. Once the inflammatory levels rise, they cause an imbalance in the gut microbiome.

In such circumstances, supplementing the body with a probiotic formula like the BioFit fat burner can help control inflammation and, as a result, the digestive processes.

  • BioFit Probiotic and Reduction in fat absorption

The probiotics in BioFit diet pills can also help reduce the number of fats your body absorbs from the food you eat. With lesser fats making their way into your gut and eventually the fat stores, the chances of your body weight to increase can be reduced.

  • BioFit Probiotic and Up-regulation of fat burning

The human body cells consist of a certain protein product known as ANGPTL4. This protein is responsible for the up-regulation of the fat-burning activities inside the body. Consuming probiotics in the form of BioFit weight loss pills work on increasing the levels of this protein which then targets all fat-burning activities and revs them up.

  • BioFit Probiotic and Better control on food intake

The amount of food you consume every day depends on your appetite i.e. the body’s urge to eat. As this appetite increases, you automatically start eating more food which ends up in the form of fat in your adipose tissues and only contributes to weight gain. Therefore, to make sure you do not gain any more weight, it is important to have a better check and balance on your appetite.

By including probiotics in your diet, such as through the BioFit probiotic for weight loss, you can expect to control your appetite in a better way. How probiotics work to control appetite is by increasing the GLP-1 secretion. GLP is a type of hormone that directly influences the amount of food you eat and with better control over it, you can expect to eat much less and drop off layers of fat from your body.

  • BioFit Probiotic and Increased fat secretion

In addition to decreasing the absorption of incoming fat molecules, probiotics also work to get rid of the existing fat molecules already deposited in various parts of the body. To help throw them out, it adopts different natural routes of excretion, for example, urination and sweating. As the levels of fat decrease in your body, the weight is expected to lower.

Though individual results may vary, with the help of multiple weight loss mechanisms, the BioFit probiotic supplement may help users tackle obesity from different aspects and increase the chances of you finally being able to enjoy a slimmer, better, and healthier body.

ALSO SEE: “BioFit Probiotic Weight Loss Reviews - What They’ll Never Tell Anyone”

Expected Benefits of the BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic Formula

As mentioned on the official GoBioFit website, the probiotics added to this supplement can benefit the body in weight loss as well as many other aspects. This is basically because it works by targeting the gut, an organ that is directly in connection with several other systems of the body.

According to what’s mentioned on most BioFit probiotic reviews online, users can expect to enjoy the following health benefits using this supplement on a daily basis:

  • Better gut health

This is probably the most evident and highly expected benefit of BioFit probiotic for weight loss. The probiotics present in its composition directly work on improving the balance between the good and bad bacteria inside the gut microflora and helps improve it. Once this microflora comes in a better shape, all the digestive processes occurring inside the gut can automatically improve. This translates into better health with no problems like diarrhea, bloating, flatulence, and constipation.

  • Healthy looking skin

You must have heard how experts believe that you are what you think. So what you put inside your gut and how your gut chooses to process it can greatly affect your external appearance, especially your skin. With the BioFit fat burner, you can balance your gut microbiome which can then process all the food you eat in a better way. This, in turn, can show up externally in the form of healthier-looking skin that is radiant, smooth, and glowing.

  • Better control on inflammation

As mentioned before, inflammation is generally considered a healthy phenomenon as it is a sign that your body is actively fighting an infection or another similar issue. But when it decides to stick for long and in levels that are higher than usual, it can negatively affect various aspects of life, putting you at a greater risk of acquiring different diseases, such as arthritis.

However, with BioFit probiotic for weight loss, users can expect to lower down these chronically high inflammatory levels by directly improving the gut microflora.

  • Better immune system

Another way in which BioFit diet pills can improve your health is by regulating and bettering the way your body’s immune cells respond to foreign threats and intruders. As the immune system gets a boost, thanks to the constant use of this supplement, you can save yourself from acquiring infections and diseases of different kinds. Moreover, the process of recovery and healing also boosts.

  • Improved mood

Experts believe that your gut is in direct connection with your nervous system through the gut-brain axis. So whatever is happening inside your gut is expected to affect the brain, in a positive or a negative way. So naturally, when your gut microbiome is thrown off-balance, your nervous system starts deteriorating as well. This may manifest on the outside in the form of anxiety, depression, and constant mood swings.

However, by regulating the gut microbiome through BioFit weight loss supplement, you can improve your mood and get a better hold on your racing mind and anxious thoughts as well.

  • A regulated sleep cycle

Digestive issues can leave you struggling for sleep every night. Moreover, because the gut is connected to your brain, as mentioned above, it can also lead to certain issues like insomnia which can also deteriorate your ability to sleep peacefully every night.

But with Nature’s Formulas BioFit pills, you can optimize your gut health and aid your body in falling asleep every night in an easier way.

  • Higher energy

With the regular use of BioFit probiotic for weight loss, your body is pushed into a fat-burning mode where it is constantly deriving energy from these fat molecules. Keep in mind that the energy derived from fat molecules is of much higher quality than the one coming from sugar molecules. So you can expect a rise in your energy levels, not only in physical terms but also mentally.

Individual results may vary. It is important to mention here that the extent of benefits and the time required to attain them through NaturesFormulas BioFit weight loss probiotic may differ from one user to another.

Check out what BioFit independent reviews and weight loss testimonials 2021 are saying. How does this probiotic formula help with weight loss? More details can be found on gobiofit.com.

BioFit Ingredients List

According to Nature's Formulas, the unique composition of this supplement has helped it stand out among its rivals in the supplement market. This may make you wonder what’s actually included in this weight loss formula.

Mentioned below are the main BioFit probiotic ingredients that have been added to its core formula according to its company.

  • Lactobacillus Strains

The Lactobacillus family is one of the most important types of probiotics when it comes to the regulation of gut health. This is because the strains belonging to this particular family are most abundantly found inside the human gut and are chiefly responsible for all major activities happening in different parts of the body.

As a result, Chrissie Miller’s BioFit probiotic supplement primarily includes bacterial strains from this particular family. These strains majorly include:

Among the most common benefits of the lactobacillus strains include improvement in your digestive, urinary, and genital health. Moreover, these bacterial can also improve balance in your gut’s microflora

The main purpose of these ingredients is to improve your genital, urinary, and digestive health. They significantly improve the bacterial balance of your gut by fighting off harmful bacteria and increasing the number of good bacteria.

  • Bifidobacterium Family

Additionally, the BioFit probiotics for weight loss also contains the following two strains belonging to the Bifidobacterium family:

Both of these strains chiefly regulate your gut health and allow the gut microbiome to flourish in a variety of ways. The longum strain can also contribute to lowering the high inflammatory levels by reducing oxidative stress and free radical damage. This, in turn, can remove all the hindrances that might be causing your metabolism to lag.

biofit reviews
biofit reviews


  • Miscellaneous Components

In addition to the probiotic strains mentioned above, the BioFit fat burner is also powered by medium-chain triglycerides or MCTs. These components have been associated with weight loss and are also a part of many healthy diet plans that aim to accelerate fat burning inside the body.

Since probiotics can help you lose weight through a number of mechanisms mentioned above, it is a clever idea to include a formula containing it in your routine. But with the presence of so many different products offering these live bacterial strains, why should you only rely on BioFit diet pills?

The reason behind choosing this weight loss supplement is simple. According to what’s mentioned on its official website – gobiofit.com – the formula is different in two aspects. First, it is powered by probiotics in different varieties. Contrary to other similar products in the market, it contains up to 7 different strains of bacteria that may not be offered by any other supplement.

Secondly, the quantities in which these bacteria have been added to this supplement are also unique. The manufacturers have mentioned how experts have taken special care in ensuring that every BioFit capsule contains probiotics in quantities sufficient to induce benefits for the gut and, in turn, weight loss.

Also see BioFit customer reviews and weight loss results before buying. Why is BioFit probiotic currently the top trending weight loss supplement of 2021? Visit gobiofit.com for more reviews.

Directions To Use The BioFit Probiotic Supplement

If you have been reading BioFit reviews with a primary goal to lose weight and get slimmer, remember that you may have to do a lot more than taking a supplement. Following a healthy diet with better control over what you put inside your stomach can never hurt. Moreover, staying physically active, even minimally, can also accelerate your efforts by a great deal.

You are always welcome to supplement these efforts with a strong product like BioFit probiotic for weight loss. The best part about using this product is that there is no effort needed from your side to extract benefits from it. It comes in the form of well-formed capsules that are easy to swallow and packed in good-quality bottles so that they can have a longer shelf life.

According to several gobiofit.com reviews online, all you need to do is take a capsule of this supplement with a glass of water every day to expect benefits. The only effort you will ever need to make is to keep in mind that consistency is the key. This means that you will have to consume BioFit pills on a daily basis to ensure that you experience what it promises. For this purpose, you may adopt different strategies, for example, having an accountability partner, setting alarms, etc.

While the company is sure that it is a completely natural product with no artificially-derived ingredients and; hence, no BioFit side effects, there are a few people who may not be well-suited to the use of this product. These people are mentioned below:

  • Females who are pregnant or currently breastfeeding their children must best stay away from this supplement. They are already going through a delicate phase of life and using anything during this time can directly affect them as well as their baby. So they must be particularly cautious about what they consume and put a hold on anything that can be taken once they are free.

  • People who have been diagnosed with a medical issue or are in doubt that they might be suffering from an undiagnosed problem must first get themselves checked by a doctor. This is to ensure that BioFit does not alter or worsen their issue.

  • People with allergies to any supplement, particularly the one with probiotics in it, must refrain from using it.

  • Those who are already taking prescription and non-prescription medications should ask their doctor if it is safe to combine them with the BioFit probiotic for weight loss. This is to minimize the likelihood of a potential cross-reaction which can prove to be damaging.

If you belong to any of the above-mentioned categories, consult a doctor before the use of a BioFit weight loss supplement. Remember that this is for your own safety and it is always better to be safe than sorry.

For more BioFit reviews from customers and BioFit probiotic before and after pictures, click here to visit the official website.

Where to Buy BioFit Probiotic? Bundle Deals, Price and Shipping Information

Visit gobiofit.com today to place an order for BioFit weight loss pills today. The probiotic supplement is currently being offered at different deals and discounts which can help save you money and time.

Information on the current BioFit discount deals and offers is mentioned below:

  • One bottle of the BioFit supplement can be purchased for $69.95.

  • The three-bottle bundle pack can be purchased for $59.95 per bottle.

  • The six-bottle bundle pack can be purchased for $49.95 per bottle.

Ordering BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement in bulk is highly recommended for two reasons. First, it can help you save a lot of money per bottle which is great for those who are concerned about managing their monthly budget. Secondly, ordering more bottles together can help you stock up on this supplement for the coming months. This is particularly beneficial as the stocks are selling out fast and it may take a while before the company decides to bring it back for users.

BioFit Money Back Guarantee

For those still in doubt, the company is willing to provide a refund policy to all the customers who buy BioFit through its official website today. This policy extends to a period of 90 days which gives you around 3 months to try these pills out and decide if they are working out for you. If you face any problem or are not generally satisfied with the effects of BioFit diet pills, you are free to contact the customer care center and request a refund.

Once the company receives your request for a refund, it takes one or two days to confirm your order details. After this, you may be asked to send back all supplement bottles you ordered, whether filled or empty. Once these bottles reach the company, issue the total amount back to your bank account. Remember that if you have paid any shipping charges, the company will not refund them.

The presence of this money-back guarantee ensures that you are not taking a risk by ordering BioFit pills online. It can also clear doubts from users’ minds that they are not being trapped in any BioFit scam. To further clear their issues and queries, users can always check out BioFit weight loss reviews available on different online platforms.

(ONLINE PROMO) BioFit Probiotic Pills Now Available at $49 Only. Click Here To Claim The Offer!

BioFit Reviews - Final Thoughts

BioFit probiotic pills can be an amazing fit for your daily routine to help with weight loss. In addition to helping you lose pounds, this supplement can also address and clear issues related to your sleep, mental health, digestion, and sleep cycle. The regular use of this supplement can also make sure that you remain well-energized throughout the day with high productivity levels.

Compared to its competitors, the BioFit fat burner can be a better choice because not only does it contain a wide variety of probiotic strains but also in optimal levels enough to induce benefits in the body as early as possible. The supplement is currently being offered for purchase on gobiofit.com, its official platform, at excitingly low prices and discounts.

For more information on BioFit probiotic or to place your order at a discounted price, click here to visit the official website today.

biofit probiotic reviews
biofit probiotic reviews


BioFit Probiotic Reviews 2021 & Frequently Asked Questions

  • Who has created the BioFit weight loss supplement?

BioFit probiotic pills have been manufactured and released by Chrissie Miller, the owner of the company behind this supplement i.e. Nature's Formulas. She is an expert in nutritional supplements herself and, according to the company, she carries enough expertise in this area. This supplement is available for purchase on gobiofit.com.

  • Is BioFit probiotic formula a prescription drug?

The official website has clearly stated that BioFit probiotic is not a drug. In fact, it is just a nutritional supplement that does not require you to obtain a prescription from a doctor. However, users are welcome to consult their healthcare professionals regarding the safety of including these pills in their routine life.

  • How can I place an order for BioFit pills?

To place an order for BioFit pills, click here to visit gobiofit.com. Here, you can select a deal according to your own choice after which the website will direct you to the payment page. On this page, you will need to enter your details and choose a mode of payment. Once the payment gets processed, your order will be confirmed and delivered to you within a few days.

  • How many bottles of BioFit probiotic should I order?

The BioFit weight loss supplement is currently being offered in the form of different deals, individual and in bundles. The amount of bottles you must order depends only on you and how you intend to use them. If you are new to this supplement and not sure about it, you can try ordering a solo pack and use it first to check out how it works for you. However, if you aim to get long-term benefits while enjoying great discounts, it is always a better option to choose BioFit bundle packs.

  • Is there any other platform to buy BioFit probiotic?

Nature's Formulas BioFit probiotic is only up for grabs on its official website i.e. gobiofit.com. There is no BioFit Amazon presence, neither is it available in physical stores like Walmart.

(LIMITED SUPPLIES) Click Here To Order BioFit Probiotic Before The Stock Runs Out

Product Contact:

BioFit Probiotic

support@gobiofit.com

About Fit Livings:

This press release has been created by Fit Livings, a New York based small business providing consumers with health and fitness related product reviews and reports. These reviews help them make informed decisions. Individual results may vary and this product review has been published for information purposes only. Any purchase done from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product.

To contact Fit Livings regarding this press release, please email at info@fitlivings.com

FDA and Supplements: The FDA will never approve a dietary supplement. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are a category of their own, and they are not subject to FDA regulation or approval. If a company is claiming that the FDA approves their diet supplement, run. This is a clear misrepresentation. -- This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. --- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 'Satan Shoes' to be recalled as Nike agrees to settle lawsuit

    The art collective that sold the customised sneakers will recall the shoes and offer full refunds.

  • Global Markets: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up

    The S&P 500 and the Dow posted modest gains on Friday, but the Nasdaq was lower, with interest-rate sensitive stocks losing ground as Treasury yields edged higher. "The reopening trade is still very much alive," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $58K, Reverses Two-Day Losses Despite Lower Trading Volume

    The price gain came amid new signs of growing mainstream adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Global Funds End Two-Year Buying Spree in China Government Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds trimmed holdings of China’s government debt for the first time in two years in March, as their yield premium over Treasuries narrowed and authorities announced plans for more debt sales.Foreign investors held 2.04 trillion yuan ($312 billion) of Chinese government bonds as of the end of last month, data from ChinaBond show. That’s 16.5 billion yuan lower than the record amount held in February, according to calculations by Bloomberg. The last time overseas institutions cut holdings was February 2019.While Chinese bonds have emerged as a haven during the global debt rout this year, the surge in Treasury yields to levels last seen in January 2020 have dimmed their appeal. Inflows may also slow after FTSE Russell said last month an inclusion of the nation’s debt into its global index will take three years, instead of the 12 months initially envisioned, after feedback from investors.“While rising Treasury yields always pose a risk of capital outflow from emerging markets, net selling is very rare,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The data indicate that going forward, foreign interest in CGBs and Chinese bonds in general is likely to be more limited as long as Treasury yields are high or rising, which will be the case for the rest of the year.”Read: U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaGlobal funds had been piling into Chinese sovereign debt for 24 consecutive months, doubling their holdings over that period as the government loosened ownership restrictions and the securities were included in global indexes. A lack of correlation to overseas bonds has also lured investors, helping them gain 1% in the first quarter, the only one to do so among the 20 largest global markets.The yield premium China’s benchmark 10-year bond enjoys over Treasuries narrowed by around 1 percentage point to about 154 basis points from a record high in November. That advantage looks set to erode further with some on Wall Street forecasting that U.S. yields will climb to 2%.To top it off, the slower-than-expected inclusion into FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index comes just as inflows from China’s entry into other major benchmarks are more or less complete. Global funds own about 11% of the Chinese sovereign bond market.Index Flows“We are in a pause between bond index inclusion by Bloomberg-Barclays and JPMorgan, which has finished, and by WGBI, which will only start in October,” said Credit Agricole’s Kowalczyk. “This means downside risks for inflows into Chinese bonds and upside risks for their yields this year.”For More: China Faces Bond Market Test After Acting as Bastion in RoutThe reduction in foreign interest also came after China announced a larger-than-expected quota for the sales of local government debt, with some analysts saying that would pressure the overall market. While sovereign bonds are more popular with foreign investors, Chinese commercial banks are the main buyers of local debt.The ChinaBond data cover the majority of the interbank market, where most government and policy bank notes are traded. More figures will likely be released by the Shanghai Clearing House in a few days that will cover some credit bonds in the interbank and exchange markets.“Offshore investors may temporarily adjust their holdings of Chinese government bonds but they will not stop buying,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “Index flows will restart with the FTSE inclusion beginning in October while a big trade surplus will continue to support the renminbi and offset the strength of the dollar.”(Updates with analyst quotes in fourth and last paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: China's Didi picks Goldman, Morgan Stanley for mega U.S. IPO - sources

    China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has mandated Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead its blockbuster IPO and plans to file confidentially for the New York float this month, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Didi, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, is looking to list as soon as July, according to the people. It is eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported last month.

  • Ecuador’s Divisive Presidential Vote Has Bondholders on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for an unpredictable run-off finale to Ecuador’s contentious presidential race as opinion polls flag a rally of support for career banker Guillermo Lasso, sending the nation’s dollar bonds back to levels seen before the election began.Voters will return to polling stations on Sunday to decide between self-exiled former socialist President Rafael Correa’s 36-year-old protege Andres Arauz, or Lasso, a banker and conservative from the coastal hub Guayaquil. It’s a high-stakes choice for the country and its bondholders, coming just months after Ecuador’s 11th default or debt rescheduling in almost 200 years.Arauz held a double-digit lead in the initial voting round in February, but recent polls show Lasso has closed the gap. This may be leading investors to adopt more neutral postures heading into the vote, even as many voters remain undecided, said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy at Amherst Pierpont. Adding to the confusion, the Indigenous political party Pachakutik has called on its supporters to spoil ballots amid fraud accusations.“The bottom line is that the latest polls warrant a neutral position on what we view as equal binary outcomes and policy risks,” Morden wrote in a note. “We had previously argued the potential for extreme heterodox policies under an Arauz candidacy and now shift our analysis to the opposite orthodox policy risk under a Lasso candidacy.”Read the QuickTake: Why Ecuador’s Runoff Vote Matters for the Bond MarketWith so much up in the air, Ecuador’s recently restructured dollar bonds are near levels seen around the first round of voting in February. The notes due in 2040 have risen from an early-March low to trade at 45.5 cents on the U.S. dollar, just off the highest since the final trading day before February’s vote. Still, they’re down about 13 cents from last year’s restructuring, and slipped less than half a cent since Tuesday. The nation’s bonds, on average, are the fourth worst-performing emerging-market debt this year in a Bloomberg Barclays index.“Asset prices have reflected optimism for a Lasso victory this month as Arauz has opposed the central bank reform bill currently making its way through the national assembly,” Citigroup Global Markets Inc. strategists including Eric Ollom and Donato Guarino said.The increased possibility of a Lasso win makes the bonds maturing in 2040 a buying option as “they would be poised for the largest upside regarding current prices,” Ramiro Blazquez and Bruno Gennari of Buenos-Aires based BancTrust wrote in a research note.The extra yield investors demand to hold Ecuador’s sovereign dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries is 1,168 basis points, putting the nation in distressed territory alongside countries such as Argentina, Belize and Lebanon, according to JPMorgan indexes.Final RoundAt stake in Sunday’s vote is the next government’s willingness to honor the terms of last year’s $17.4 billion debt restructuring and whether it can maintain fiscal targets required under a $6.5 billion deal inked in September with the International Monetary Fund. The new administration will also need to prop up Ecuador’s sputtering economy, which contracted 7.8% last year and may grow just 3.1% in 2021, according to the country’s central bank.While Lasso’s momentum in the polls has stoked speculation that he could pull off a victory, it’s still unclear if he’d be able to garner legislative support for austerity measures. Neither of the candidates will have a congressional majority if they win.“The fragmentation of the National Assembly together with the strong legislative influence of the left would make governability extremely challenging,” according to Blazquez and Gennari.Meanwhile, for Arauz, investors are split on whether he’d replicate Correa’s policies, which included a weakening of institutions, crackdowns on opponents, limiting freedom of expression and running large deficits. The candidate has adopted a more conciliatory tone in talks with bondholders, saying he’s committed to dollarization and to not restructuring the debt. However, he also continues to insist he will distribute $1 billion to poor families from the central bank’s scant reserves.“While the election is looking more competitive, Arauz retains an edge,” Eurasia Group analysts Risa Grais-Targow and Laura Duarte wrote in a note this week. “Ultimately, he represents a clearer change in economic policy, but he will also have to contend with anti-Correista sentiment, making for a close contest.”WHAT TO WATCHBrazilian traders will keep an eye on talks to resolve the 2021 budget gridlock, which has been one of the most significant local drivers this month. President Jair Bolsonaro signaled he may be leaning toward a partial veto of the bill approved by Congress, as requested by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, but the situation may still changeBrazil’s February retail sales due on April 13 may offer a fresh outlook on how the country’s economy is behaving amid increased coronavirus cases and the outlook for higher rates in the near termColombia retail sales are also due next week, on April 15Both Colombia and Chile have significant parts of their populations in lockdown in an attempt to fight the spread of Covid-19. Chile traders remain focused on the mid-term copper outlook as the commodity continues to favor local assets amid an improvement in the country’s current account balancePeru will hold its presidential election on April 11. The local market has been boosted by rising odds that market-friendly candidate Hernando de Soto will advance to the second round. Volatility should appear on Monday independent of the result(Adds Citi comment in sixth paragraph and updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco Selling $12.4 Billion Stake in Pipeline Rights Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors led by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC agreed to acquire a roughly $12.4 billion stake in a Saudi Aramco oil-pipeline rights company.The group will acquire a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a newly formed entity with rights to 25 years of rate payments for oil shipped through the Saudi oil giant’s network of conduits, EIG said in a statement. The deal implies a total equity value of about $25 billion for Aramco Oil Pipelines.The deal is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to open up to foreign investment and use the money to diversify its economy. Asset disposals also go some way to helping the energy giant maintain payouts to shareholders, as well as investments in oil fields and refinery projects. The company paid a $75 billion dividend last year, the highest of any listed company, almost all of which went to the state.Aramco has become the world’s third-largest company by market value, trailing only Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., after an initial public offering in 2019 in which the oil giant raised $25.6 billion for less than 2% of its shares.“This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program,” Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in the statement. “Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this deal, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders.”The deal was described as a lease-and-lease-back agreement. The state-controlled company will lease the usage rights in its pipelines to Aramco Oil Pipelines. The new entity will grant back to Aramco the exclusive right to operate and maintain the network for 25 years and collect rates from the parent company in return. Aramco will continue to retain ownership of the pipelines.“This transaction aligns perfectly with EIG’s philosophy of investing in high-quality assets with contracted cash flows in critical infrastructure,” Robert Blair Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of EIG, said in the statement. The Washington-based firm owns about $22 billion in energy-related assets globally.(Updates with deal details in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. has started preparations for a U.S. initial public offering of chipmaker GlobalFoundries, people with knowledge of the matter said.The sovereign wealth fund has been having initial discussions with potential advisers about a listing of GlobalFoundries that could value the business at about $20 billion, according to the people. It hasn’t yet selected underwriters, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Technology companies have already raised $20 billion in U.S. IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential deal could change, the people said. Representatives for Mubadala and GlobalFoundries declined to comment.GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Officer Thomas Caulfield, in a Bloomberg Television interview this week, said the company always reviews strategic alternatives, and the timetable for an IPO “has always been sometime in 2022.”The IPO market has been booming since last year, with firms from South Korean e-commerce operator Coupang Inc. to food-delivery service DoorDash Inc. jumping on their debuts. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has gained 70% over the past 12 months, outpacing the 47% gain in the S&P 500 Index.Contract ChipmakersGlobalFoundries is one of the largest contract chip manufacturers, competing with market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The company was created when Mubadala bought Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s manufacturing facilities in 2009 and later combined them with Singapore’s Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd.With factories in Europe and the U.S., GlobalFoundries is in a unique position as the industry gets sucked into the trade war and tension between China and the U.S. Most of the rest of foundry manufacturing of chips takes place on Taiwan or in South Korea, and U.S. and European politicians are increasingly pushing chipmakers to build more capacity outside of Asia.As the world economy begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, GlobalFoundries has seen a surge in demand for the tiny electronic components it manufactures for other companies.Surprise SurgeWorking and studying from home and reluctance to use public transport sparked a rally in demand for computers and cars, spurring an increase in demand that caught some in the chip industry by surprise.Caulfield and his peers contend the current spike isn’t a one-time event. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and other forms of computing in new areas will spur a multi-year expansion of industry sales, Caulfield has said.Mubadala manages about $232 billion of assets, with stakes in businesses ranging from private equity firm Silver Lake to Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.’s retail unit. It was among a few sovereign investors that last year seized on opportunities from a dislocation in markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The fund is now overhauling its structure and deploying capital to double in size to nearly half a trillion dollars in the next decade, a plan that will vault it into the top ranks of the world’s sovereign wealth funds. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves. It’s looking to Mubadala to harness energy revenue and power broader development at a time when public finances are under strain from lower crude prices.(Updates with GlobalFoundries niche in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hoisington Sees Treasuries Escaping ‘Inflationary Psychosis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation fears that just drove the Treasury market’s biggest quarterly loss in decades are a “psychosis” that will fade over the course of the year, according to Hoisington Investment Management Co., among the biggest U.S. bond bulls.“Contrary to the conventional wisdom, disinflation is more likely than accelerating inflation,” according to latest quarterly report from the firm, which manages about $5 billion in Treasuries. After moving higher in the second quarter, the annual inflation rate “will moderate lower by year end and will undershoot the Fed Reserve’s target of 2%,” and “the inflationary psychosis that has gripped the bond market will fade away.”Hoisington, whose leadership includes founder Van Hoisington and chief economist Lacy Hunt, rode its optimism to huge returns last year. Its Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund gained 20%, more than any other actively managed U.S. government bond fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But this year has been a completely different story amid the carnage in Treasuries, with the fund down about 15% since Dec. 31, trailing all peers, Bloomberg data show.It’s had an annual average return of about 7.5% since its 1986 inception.While U.S. GDP is likely to grow in 2021 at the fastest pace since 1984 -- and possibly since 1950 -- several factors will restrain inflation, Hoisington said. They include:Inflation is a lagging indicator, reaching lows an average of 15 quarters after recessions endProductivity tends to rebound vigorously after recessionsSupply-chain restoration will be disinflationaryPandemic has accelerated technological advancementsGrowth numbers don’t reflect reflect the costs of rampant business failuresAs inflation “is the key determinant for the level and direction of long term Treasury yields,” yields also tend to reach cyclical lows long after the start of recessions, with an average lag of 76 months since 1990, Hoisington said. “While no two cycles are ever alike, the trend in long bond yields remains downward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘51% to go’: Reddit crowd rejoices at report that Melvin Capital rang up a 49% first-quarter loss

    Melvin Capital is giving the Reddit crowd something to cheer about on a Friday, after the hedge fund rang up a 49% first-quarter loss, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday.

  • Stocks Notch Longest Weekly Rally Since October: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This stimulus check advice from Suze Orman seems to have caught on

    In March, Suze Orman said "don't you dare" invest your $1,400 check in the stock market.

  • Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Extends First-Quarter Losses to 49%

    (Bloomberg) -- Melvin Capital Management, the once high-flying hedge fund that lost billions of dollars after its bearish wagers were caught up in a Reddit-fueled rally, saw its first-quarter decline extend to 49%.The fund slid 7% last month, reversing a gain of almost 22% the month before, according to people with knowledge of the matter. In January, the fund dropped 53%.The firm, founded by Gabe Plotkin, was among several that took heavy losses after retail traders banded together to push stocks including GameStop Corp. to new heights. Plotkin, who had been short the company, then took a $2.75 billion investment from Citadel, Point72 Asset Management and others.Plotkin in February was called by Congress to testify about the debacle. He told lawmakers that the hedge fund industry will adapt to avoid the kinds of market dynamics that led to his fund’s losses.A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.Another firm caught in the cross hairs of the GameStop saga, Maplelane Capital, which lost 45% in January, is starting to recover.The fund rose 6.5% in February and 2.1% in March, according to people familiar with the matter, and ended the first quarter with a loss of 39.5%. The fund benefited from its long and short wagers on technology and consumer-focused companies, one of the people said.Maplelane has made money in 14 of the past 15 months, one of the people said.The $3 billion New York-based firm, run by Leon Shaulov and Rob Crespi, declined to comment.Overall, the hedge fund industry struggled to make money last month amid higher equity market volatility. The average fund was about flat in March and gained 2.2% in the first quarter, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. The S&P 500 index rose 4.2% in March and 6.2% for the quarter, with dividends reinvested.Lone Pine Capital, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management, which often focus on tech wagers, posted dismal March returns.Meanwhile, Glenview Capital, which ended 2020 with a 9.5% gain despite steep losses earlier in the year, soared 25% in its flagship fund through March thanks to successful wagers on health care stocks, including DXC Technology Co., Cigna Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp.Here’s how other hedge funds fared in March and in the first quarter, according to people familiar. Representatives for the firms declined to comment.(Adds Congressional testimony in fourth paragraph. An earlier version corrected Hudson Bay’s strategy in the chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold 4089.00 to Sustain Upside Momentum

    The direction of the June E-mini S&P 500 Index into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4089.00.

  • Credit Suisse’s New Chairman to Decide If Deal Is the Answer

    (Bloomberg) -- The damage control work at Credit Suisse Group AG from a pair of disasters that stunned the banking world will soon give way to the question of how the 165-year-old institution will rehabilitate its business and reputation.A new chairman, Lloyds Banking Group Plc chief Antonio Horta-Osorio, arrives in three weeks, to begin the search for answers after the fiascoes involving Archegos Capital Management, a New York-based family office, and supply-chain lender Greensill Capital, which have already wiped out more than a year of profits.Horta-Osorio has a few possible courses, including: a housecleaning that shrinks the Credit Suisse balance sheet and reduces capital allocated to the investment bank; selling parts of the business to deepen its focus on wealth management and rebuild capital; acquiescing to an acquirer; or merging with its larger neighbor in Zurich, UBS Group AG.With a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to its losses from Archegos, the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital, and a dividend cut and suspension in share buybacks, frustrations among stakeholders are boiling over. Speculation is rife over the future of the investment bank, the asset-management unit, and the fate of top executives.Here’s how things could go, according to interviews with a dozen bankers, analysts, consultants and executives who asked not to be named discussing hypothetical scenarios and nonpublic matters:Self HelpFollowing consultations with executives and staff, the new chairman’s first move could involve the 440 billion-franc asset-management unit. The business is too small to compete globally and its leaders are distracted by the Greensill fallout. While a variety of outcomes is possible, including a partial sale or listing, selling the entire unit could fetch as much as 5 billion francs -- a figure based on previous deals in the industry.Allianz SE is among firms that have signaled interest in Credit Suisse’s asset-management business, according to people briefed on the discussions. BlackRock Inc. is also among potential buyers, Reuters reported Friday. Spokespeople for Allianz and BlackRock declined to comment.A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the bank has no plans to sell all or part of its asset-management business.Horta-Osorio’s initial decisions could depend on whether the Swiss regulator Finma requires Credit Suisse to hold more capital against its credit or operational risks, as it did after UBS lost about $2 billion on unauthorized trades by London-based trader Kweku Adoboli a decade ago.For now, one piece of good news for Credit Suisse is that it remains financially solid. Its capital ratios are only slightly below the average for European peers and above the regulatory minimum.With capital largely intact, an investment bank that is still competitive in areas such as advisory, a top wealth-management business and a profitable Swiss operation, Horta-Osorio could take a fresh crack at what his predecessors tried: shrinking the investment bank -- offloading some or all of the prime brokerage, marrying it more directly to wealth management and exiting some credit trading. Horta-Osorio couldn’t be reached for comment.A more radical option would be a complete exit or sale of the investment bank, a move that has proven historically difficult and could limit products available to ultra-rich wealth-management clients.A Takeover, A BreakupHostile takeovers in banking are rare but situations like the one Credit Suisse is in are equally unusual.The market is valuing it at about half of its book value, and U.S. giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley have signaled interest in asset-gathering businesses.Bankers were running the numbers on Credit Suisse as a potential acquisition target even before the Archegos fallout. Deutsche Bank AG could explore a deal to create a European investment-banking champion with one of the biggest wealth managers in the world. BNP Paribas SA, one of the few European banks able to do a deal, could scale up quickly in Asia while expanding its investment-banking business.For long-suffering Credit Suisse shareholders, a sale or breakup could be a way to finally make returns on the investment. It’s been a lost decade under Chairman Urs Rohner. Rohner raised billions of capital while the share price lost 70% during his tenure.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“A potential sale of Credit Suisse’s $450 billion-plus asset management unit for $3.7-$4 billion may make sense, as the unit likely faces a charge tied to Greensill-related risks after an unrelated $458 million 4Q impairment. An implied price of less than 1% of assets appears low to midrange vs. recent manager deals, and may reflect an operational discount. The structure of legal liabilities matters. Multiple bidders, reported by Reuters, could boost the price, helping to replenish capital.-- Alison Williams, BI senior banking analystClick here to read the research.The Swiss SolutionUBS and Credit Suisse explored a merger last year, people familiar with the discussions have said. The main rationale would be cost savings that could be in the billions.Any deal would be complex and would means years of integration work. Credit Suisse would have to spin off its Swiss unit first for antitrust reasons. The combined bank would add even more scale in wealth and asset management and could also regain global heft in investment banking.There are pitfalls. UBS has scaled back its fixed-income business. A combination with Credit Suisse would be a complete reversal from that and it is unclear whether the Swiss regulator -- which itself going through a leadership transition -- would want an even bigger investment-banking balance sheet after the UBS bailout a decade ago.(Updates with potential buyers of asset-management business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Electric-Vehicle Future Is Nearly Here. This Overlooked Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

    For all the hard-charging talk about electric cars, you might think that they were taking over the U.S. market. Electric cars there are suddenly 14% of the market, or 23% if we count plug-in hybrids that burn fossil fuel for backup. In the U.S., meanwhile, a $7,500 credit for every electric vehicle phases out after companies sell 200,000 of them, so (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) and (GM) (GM), the biggest EV players, no longer benefit.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. files for IPO

    The Honest Co., the consumer-products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed for an initial public offering.

  • Analysis: A taxing question for multinationals leaves stocks unscathed

    A global minimum corporate tax rate could deal a major blow to the multinationals which some governments allege shift billions of dollars in profits every year to low-tax havens, as well as triggering a fundamental reassessment of corporate earnings. The chances of such reform rose this week as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw the weight of the U.S. government behind a push to upend international tax rules. Yet stock markets held near record highs, boosted by the near-zero U.S. interest rates as well as a bet that a proposed 21% minimum tax rate, regardless of where companies make their sales, would not be implemented for years.

  • Bitcoin Was Supposed to Be a Way Around Corporate Gatekeepers. Now Big Companies Are Hopping On Board.

    Forward-thinking companies such as Tesla and Square see value in blending cryptocurrencies into their business models—but for now, they’re mostly taking baby steps.