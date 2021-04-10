U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,220.20
    +2,018.12 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

BioFit Probiotic Scam Risks (What They'll Never Tell You!!!)

Marketing By Kevin
·23 min read

BioFit probiotic supplement is the talk of the weight loss community due to its natural seven-strain gut healing ingredient blend that benefits the body in more ways than one, but are the BioFit scam warnings too risky? This BioFit probiotic review examines everything you need to know, including what they'll never tell you openly and honestly about the potential negative side effects!

BioFit Reviews

BioFit Reviews
BioFit Reviews
BioFit Reviews

Detroit, MI, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


BioFit is a new weight loss supplement designed to boost your metabolism by improving gut health and balancing your metabolic hormones. It was developed by Christina Miller, a former housewife who dealt with obesity herself. After years of struggling to lose weight, she researched the root causes of obesity and developed BioFit to help others like her get slimmer & healthier.

If you’re someone struggling to lose weight, need to shed extra pounds, or just need that additional push to get rid of stubborn belly fat, then BioFit could be right for you.

In short, BioFit is a Nature’s Formula’s weight loss probiotic that contains 7 scientifically studied ingredients known to help with slimming down due to its gut healing properties. According to Chrissie Miller's official introduction, the BioFit probiotic regimen involves eating brownies, burgers, ice cream, and other delicious foods while losing significant amounts of weight, all thanks to the ability of the seven healing strains that it contains and work against digestive problems.

Indeed, the BioFit official website says you can indeed eat anything and also become slimmer due to the formula's unique capacity to naturally balance your gut's bacteria. BioFit's website is brimming with positive reviews and customer testimonials from individuals who say they have lost between 30 and 70 pounds while adhering to the BioFit probiotic diet. The supplement is said to also relieve stomach problems such as bloating, constipation, or gas.

But are BioFit scam risks real? Or are the BioFit probiotic supplement ingredients legit catalysts to burn fat and lose weight naturally? All consumers looking to become real BioFit customers should review the following information to understanding the shocking negative side effects and alarming BioFit scam complaints that have been found online.

What is BioFit & How Does BioFit Work?

BioFit is a weight loss supplement designed to help people shed the fat from the most stubborn areas of their body like their stomach, back, and thighs. It was made specifically for those who’ve struggled to lose weight the most, with the creator being a woman who struggled with weight all her life.

According to the manufacturer, the main problem with most weight loss supplements is that they target a specific problem that leads to obesity, not the root cause. This causes most supplements to be ineffective or only cause temporary results.

BioFit is different in that it targets the root cause of weight issues – an imbalanced gut biome (bacteria flora in your gut). When this is imbalanced, digestion slows down causing you to store more fat. In addition, the bacteria in your gut responsible for aiding in the production of metabolic hormones are missing, causing your metabolism to slow even further. This leads to continual weight gain and is the root cause of why so many people gain weight and can’t figure out why.

BioFit works to fix this by restoring a healthy balance in gut flora to restore healthy production of metabolic hormones and improve your overall digestion. Within weeks, digestive issues typically resolve themselves, the body’s metabolism naturally increases, and you’ll see a sudden stop in weight gain.

Probiotic Ingredients in BioFit


BioFit contains seven strains of fat burning strains of bacteria that work to burn fat, improve digestion, and improve your immunity. All seven of these strains have been clinically studied and are proven to target weight gain and poor metabolic function.

Following an amusing video and an interesting sales page, people learn Chrissie's and more than 27,000 other happy users’ “mystical” weight loss secret: they all take the probiotic supplement BioFit. To lose weight too, all you have to do is also begin using it, and you will soon begin burning fat. However, anybody who has some experience with using natural supplements knows the trick is in the formula, and for the case of BioFit, the tablet. So, any of the below BioFit ingredients deserves a detailed examination to determine how they act optimally and support the microbiome in the gut. The BioFit solution contains 7 distinct strains of probiotics totaling more than 5.75 billion colony forming units (CFUs)/unit (per BioFit weight loss pill). These seven strains of bacteria include:

Bacillus Subtilis – Baccilus Subtillis is a strain of bacteria known to reduce inflammation. It may help support metabolic function by removing the inflammation that slows down the digestion of food. It also acts as a natural appetite suppressant. Bacillus Subtilis is a probiotic strain that enhances constipation and diarrhea, the body’s structure, and athletic efficiency. Additionally, it is considered suitable as an ingredient in dietary supplements, drinks, and foods. More than 30 studies on this ingredient have been performed, and all of them established that ingesting it is reliable and safe.

Bifidobacterium Longum – This strain of bacteria helps you burn off fat by speeding up your metabolism. Studies have found this strain of bacteria is also very effective at supporting the digestive system as well. B. Longum is a special strain that has been discovered to be protective of the intestines’ walls against pathogenic bacteria. Additionally, it aids in the degradation of carbohydrates and proteins. One study [8] that examined the benefits of B. Longum in humans, specifically the clinically studied BB356, concluded the following:

  • It is effective at alleviating symptoms associated with respiratory, infectious, and immunological diseases.

  • It has been shown that it can maintain a healthy gut microbiota, as well as improve the intestinal climate.

  • It may help to fight immune deficiency.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus - Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is another strain of bacteria that helps speed up your metabolism. It acts as a natural energy booster and helps fight fatigue that is often associated with poor digestion and an imbalanced gut flora. Naturally occurring in the human body, L. Rhamnosus may also be isolated from any dairy product. It was reported that this particular genus-species pairing had been studied extensively in both adults and children. For 24 weeks, one study [1] examined the effect of L. Rhamnosus on weight loss and maintenance in obese people. This is what it found:

  • On average, women taking LPR lost more weight than women taking a placebo.

  • Women undergoing LPR consumption experienced improvements in their body weight, leptin levels, and fat.

  • The differences between men receiving LPR and those receiving placebo were minimal or nonexistent.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus – This strain of bacteria is known to reduce body fat by decreasing leptin levels. Leptin is a hormone that is released by fat tissue and controls appetite. Studies have linked obesity to higher leptin levels so reducing leptin levels is essential in order to maintain a healthy weight. L. Acidophilus continues to be among the most well-known probiotic bacteria. Surprisingly, it has traditionally been used as a milk ingredient to promote proper digestion. It was revealed during the writing of this piece that L. Acidophilus is the only strain with very comprehensive clinical evaluations. After deeper evaluations, a study [4] that examined its beneficial role in patients with (IBS) was discovered. The findings indicate that supplementing with L. acidophilus helps alleviate abdominal discomfort or pain. Finally, the researchers concluded the strain has a positive impact on those with IBS.

Lactobacillus Casei - Lactobacillus Casei makes it easier for your body to digest food and supports your entire digestive system. It also helps relieve many digestive issues commonly associated with poor gut flora, such as IBS, diarrhea, and constipation. Contrasting the other probiotics described here, L. Casei has the broadest temperature range and pH. Additionally, it reportedly aids in the development of Lactobacillus Acidophilus presented next here. As HealthLine says [2], this bacteria is also present in the genital and urinary tracts to a lesser degree. Concerning its advantages, the summarized literature indicates that it could be beneficial in avoiding diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, infections, and much more. Regarding its impact on being overweight, one analysis cites the findings of a study [3] conducted on mice. The goal was to give mice fermented milk with Lactobacillus Casei. This had a beneficial impact on their obesity biomarkers and microbiota.

(SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER) Click Here to Get BioFit Probiotic with an Exclusive Discount Price from the Official Website

Lactobacillus Plantarum – This strain of bacteria is said to help “clean out” the digestive system and eliminates the bad bacteria from the body. It may also support immunity and helps with nutrient absorption. According to one study [5], L. Plantarum has been widely used in foods due to its antimicrobial, antifungal, antioxidant, and antimutagenic properties [9]. It has so far been used in medicine to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetes, obesity, stroke, asthma, urogenital problems, and liver diseases. Additionally, clinical studies [6] have shown that it has a beneficial effect on IBS, diarrheal disorders, and is believed to have anti-obesity properties. Concerning weight control, a previous study noted that it was consistent when it comes to mice losing weight [7].

Bifidobacterium Breve – Finally, this bacteria strain is associated with improved immune system function and metabolic function. It may also remove bad cholesterol from your body and helps support healthy metabolic function. B. Breve is a bacterium that is said to be present in intestines and human breast milk. In terms of gains when it comes to its anti-obesity properties, it decreases triglyceride levels and increases the HDL cholesterol ones, says a study [9]. As encouraging as these findings are, they cannot be extended to obese individuals, as this necessitates further study.

Combined, these seven ingredients work to restore the balance in your gut so your body can operate as efficiently as possible. Within weeks, your body will respond with a higher metabolism, better energy levels, and improved digestion. Like so many others, you can potentially see huge changes in body composition simply by adding BioFit to your daily regime.

Benefits of BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic


While BioFit is considered a weight loss supplement, its’ benefits go far beyond that. In fact, there are quite a few more benefits to taking BioFit, many of which have been reported by a large percentage of users. Many users report experiencing many of these benefits:

Higher energy levels – An imbalanced gut flora is known to cause slow digestion, which can reduce energy levels in the body. Restoring healthy digestion and balancing your gut biome is known to increase energy levels and may provide you with sustainable focus, productivity, and energy all day long. BioFit also helps speed up your metabolism as well, which may further boost energy levels.

Improved digestion – The bacteria in your gut are responsible for controlling your digestion. An imbalance in your gut flora can cause poor digestion that may cause indigestion, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating. BioFit helps restore healthy digestion to relieve these symptoms, to boost your metabolism, and to improve your overall health & wellness.

Better immunity – Believe it or not, much of your immune system is found in your digestive tract. Your gut flora makes up around 75% of your immune system, which is why poor digestive health can lead to a weak immune system, frequent illness, and, poor general health. BioFit helps restore a healthy gut flora and boosts your immunity so your body can remain strong enough to fight off illness.

These are just a few of the many different benefits associated with BioFit. By adding BioFit to your daily regime, you can restore the balance to your health and improve your overall wellness. It’s why thousands of people from around the world love BioFit.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get Nature's Formulas BioFit Probiotic Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now

Can BioFit Really Help You Lose Weight?

While BioFit isn’t your typical weight loss supplement, the science behind it is fairly straight forward. Various studies have shown that a poor gut flora can significantly impact digestion and reduce your body’s metabolic function. This in turn can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, and a number of other health issues.

Meanwhile, restoring a healthy balance to your gut flora has been shown to improve digestion, immunity, and metabolic function. This process may seem simple but it is incredible important to your body composition and overall health.

So can BioFit really help you lose weight? Simply put – yes it can help you lose weight. Within weeks, your metabolism can operate efficiently and normally to help stop weight gain and to actually start burning fat in your body.

Side Effects of BioFit – Is BioFit Safe?

BioFit is proven to help support healthy weight loss using its’ blend of clinically studied ingredients. However, the best part about the product is that it is not only effective – it is safe too. As of current status of this newly researched BioFit review, there are zero reported adverse reactions and negative side effects that consumers should be worried about when consuming the number one weight loss probiotic supplement in the world.

Probiotic ingredients have been rigorously studied over the last decade and are proven to be overwhelmingly safe. There have only been a few reports of any major side effects occurring and most healthy experts agree they are very safe for the average adult to use.

Therefore, we can say with a high degree of certainty that BioFit is very safe and does not pose any adverse risks to your health. Although it’s a fairly new supplement, already thousands of users can attest to the safety and effectiveness of this product.

If you are unsure whether or not BioFit may be right for you, then you can consult a doctor before trying this product. He or she should be able to tell you whether this product is safe for you to try. However, in general, probiotics are considered very safe and you should feel very comfortable about trying BioFit.

How Long Does it Take to See Results?


Like any supplement, results with BioFit vary from person to person. In some cases, people have seen results in as little as a few weeks. Others have needed to use the product for up to two months before they see real, noticeable weight loss.

In general, the manufacturer recommends you take the product for 30 to 60 days before making any decision on whether BioFit is the right weight loss product for you. It is entirely possible to see results before then but the 30 to 60 day timeframe is recommended simply so you give the product enough time.

Most users will see some results within the first few weeks, especially related to digestion. However, weight loss will probably end up taking around a month before you notice a change in your body composition.

How to Order BioFit

If you’re ready to order BioFit and want to slim down for good, then you need to visit the official website and order this revolutionary weight loss product today. On the official website, you’ll see multiple purchasing options, depending on your individual needs:

  • One Bottle: $69.00 + $9.99 shipping

  • Three Bottles: $177 / $59/bottle

  • Six Bottles: $294 / $49/bottle


As you can see, your best bet is to order three or six bottles if you want to get the best bang for your buck. Regardless of what you purchase, you can be assured you’ll receive BioFit’s exclusive 180 day money back guarantee, which is offered on all purchases. That is how confident the manufacturer is in their product.

If for any reason you are not happy with your experience with BioFit, aren’t seeing the results you desire, or simply don’t like the product, you can request a refund from the manufacturer. Simply send the unused bottles and you’ll receive a refund for your purchase – no questions asked.

BioFit FAQ

Nature’s Formula products have been endorsed by pediatricians, chiropractors, homeopaths, naturopaths, acupunctu­neo­paths, and osteopaths. As a leading gut-healing probiotic, BioFit surely has raised the curiosity of potential customers who might be asking "How does it work and what is it capable of?". Here are the most often asked questions on BioFit:

Can you assure me that it's safe to use BioFit?

Nature’s Formula claims all their products are 100% pure and organic, the BioFit official website says. To be honest, of course, like with all supplements, there are potential benefits to take advantage of, but of course, the manufacturing company must be honest in telling the user how safe their product is. Anyone who is or may become pregnant, or who is breastfeeding, should check with their physicians before using this product.

Does BioFit contain any allergens?

As the product’s official website says, there are no allergens in BioFit. The supplement is produced in a facility that still uses milk as a raw material. Thus, people who are allergic to milk should be cautious about using it.

How should BionFit be used?

BioFit is recommended for the treatment of obesity and being overweight. People can take one capsule of it every day with 8-ounce water.

What are the supposed benefits of using BioFit?

BioFit might assist with digestion, help minimize bloating, speed up the weight loss process, and boost immunity, yet this only when used regularly.

How long does a bottle of BioFit last?

One serving of the whole BioFit bottle is equal to one tablet, so a bottle with 30 capsules is supposed to last the customer 30 days. In most situations, a 3-month supply of the supplement is just enough, but if you suffer from a more serious digestion condition, use more and as your doctor indicates.

Is there an expiration date BioFit?

There is a manufacturer's stated date on the bottle, which indicates that BioFit has a shelf life of 2 years if properly stored. If you can't find a contact date, please contact customer care.

Is BioFit available in other countries?

Currently, only U.S. and Canadian consumers can order BioFit. This delivery will take 5-7 days.

Who Is Chrissie Miller?

Chrissie says she’s a typical 43-year-old woman and a mother who struggled to lose weight for years before coming across the BioFit formula. On the product’s website, she’s quick to point out that she is not a nutritionist or doctor and has no pretense of being one. She lacks weight loss credentials, medical certifications, or personal fitness certifications. In other words, she is just a woman who lost significant weight. Rebecca, Sophie, and Chris are the names of her children.

Chrissie weighed 182 pounds after the birth of Sophie, and she fought tooth and nail to get rid of all the extra weight she was carrying. She had a 42-inch waist and experimented with a variety of weight-loss diets, including those based on organic food, low-calorie ones, low-carb, vegetarian, no-carb, as well as with cardio. These assisted Chrissie in losing weight temporarily, but she quickly put it all back. To summarize, Chrissie together with her husband began studying weight loss solutions, including holistic treatments and grass-roots scientific research. And she found her weight loss solution when participating in an anonymous biohacking online forum.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get BioFit Probiotic Directly from the Official Website for the Biggest Discount

She started following the recommendations included in this forum post, achieved success, and now she wishes to share the curriculum with the public through BioFit. Chrissie lost 1 pound after 3 days on a diet in which she ate what she wanted. And the weight loss went on for years. In only 4 months, all her baby weight was gone, plus an additional 5 pounds. She'd lost 221 pounds and didn’t diet at all, all thanks to the magical ingredients she used. Let's take a closer look at the weight-loss ingredients Chrissie used and that are present in her BioFit probiotic recipe.

More About Nature’s Formula

As previously said, Biofit was developed by Chrissie Miller in collaboration with Nature’s Formula, a company that has been activating in the health business for 25 years more exactly and has successfully assisted over 500,000 individuals in optimizing their fitness and wellbeing. Their goal is to inform people about all-natural treatment methods that do not rely on medications or surgery. After conducting studies on specific ingredients that promote fitness, they were able to develop 4 distinct solutions. Since the day they became recognized as a company, the elements that have been constant with them are their three fundamental values. These are:

  • Providing ground-breaking knowledge about what natural health, which is simple to comprehend and apply, means

  • Creating wellbeing goods and provide services that bring about the best results together with the most enjoyable consumer experience

  • Establishing a fitness culture that empowers people to be the masters of their health and helps the world remain closer together

According to Chrissie Miller, BioFit has benefited thousands of her customers. It is unknown, though, what kind of job Chrissie Miller. No one ones about where she lives either. She makes no argument of being a health specialist of any kind, but she continues to have clients of various kinds.

MUST SEE: Shocking New BioFit Weight Loss Report Released! This May Change Your Mind!

Where to Buy BioFit?

Again, BioFit is only accessible for sale through the gobiofit.com website. Here are the prices at which it’s currently being offered here:

  • 1 bottle for $69

  • 3 bottles cost $177.00 (most popular selection)

  • 6 bottles go for $294 (best value)

Shipping and handling are included in these prices. BioFit is one of the most expensive probiotic supplements on the market, yet Chrissie says she holds the prices at rock bottom, just to be able to pay the people she works with. Besides, the supplement is priced according to its quality and the quantity provided. Keep in mind that skimping on dosages usually produces worse performance. If you’re not 100% satisfied, send it back within 180 days and you’ll get a full refund of your money. There are no additional shipping charges.

The 3 Bonuses that Come with All BioFit Orders

Here are the 3 bonuses that customers receiving when ordering any of the BioFit offers available:

Bonus #1: The Truth About Dieting

Treat yourself. It's not as easy as it sounds. When reading this e-book, you can learn how to indulge in the foods you love without gaining weight. BioFit suggests you eat as much as you can and still lose weight. And many people are ready to swear by this claim.

Bonus #2: Favorite Recipes

This book emphasizes low-fat dishes. There are recipes in it for delicious, healthy meals that can help you lose weight quickly, no matter what foods you love eating the most.

Bonus #3: Private Members Area

With access to menu schedules, tutorial notes, and recipes.

ALSO READ: BioFit Probiotic Customer Reviews and User Testimonials: Does It Really Work For Everyone?

Are BioFit Probiotic Scam Risks Legit?

Yes, the BioFit scam risks are very serious and very legitimate. Why? Because they absolutely exist and are a harsh reality that anyone who does not buy Biofit probiotic pills directly from GoBioFit.com are at real risk of experiencing negative side effects and harmful adverse reactions due to all of the fake formulas floating around under the same brand name. Whether going to Amazon, Ebay, Walmart or any number of third party retail marketplaces, you can find BioFit weight loss supplements. But, the truth of the matter is they are all BioFit probiotic scams. Nature's Formulas and Chrissie Miller make it extremely clear that the only place they offer their BioFit weight loss probiotic formula is directly through the official website. Not only is this guaranteed to have been made in an FDA-approved facility with upkept cGMP standards, but it also ensures ultimate consumer protection in the form of a industry-leading 180 day money back guarantee. This is an incredible vote of confidence in just how effective the BioFit ingredients are at burning fat and losing weight naturally without the risk of any harmful side effects. And to top it off, no where else will real customers of BioFit be offered the three free bonuses that are worth the admission price of a one month supply and then some. All in all, these nefarious Biofit probiotic scam risks are what they will never tell you in all of these other fake reviews and fraudulent product listings as they are simply trying to make a quick dollar without actually informing or doing the necessary research to help consumers make an educated and informed decision when buying the real BioFit probiotic supplement directly from the manufacturer.

Final Verdict: Is BioFit Probiotic Right For You?

If you’ve been in the market for a real, legitimate supplement to help you lose weight, then look no further. BioFit has the proven ingredients and proven history of delivering real, long-term & sustainable weight loss. Thousands of adults from all over the world have already unlocked the power of BioFit to help them reach their fitness goals. If you’re ready to get slimmer & healthier, then you need to visit the official website of BioFit and order your bottles today!

In closing, this BioFit probiotic review covered all of the potential scam threats and health risks about the negative side effects and fraud complaints surrounding Nature's Formulas gut healing fat burner. Given all of the positives and very few negatives regarding the use of BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement, there is so much more to gain than lose out on when making a decision to try the number one selling fat burner on the market in 2021.

From the powerhouse probiotic strains that are clinically studied ingredients for burning fat more effectively and losing weight faster, to the incredibly generous 6 month refund policy to the three free bonuses offered with every order of BioFit probiotic, if you made it this far, it would be very wise to move forward with a purchase from the official website GoBioFit.com.

Official Website: https://gobiofit.com/video/

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

Email: support@goBiofit.com

Phone: 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@goBiofit.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.K.’s Longest-Maturity Bond Offer Has Buyers Waiting to Pounce

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. bond investors eager for the government to sell more of its longest-dated debt appear to have gotten their way.A bond auction on Tuesday will include a 1 billion-pound ($1.37 billion) offering of gilts maturing in 2071 with more scheduled for sale in June. Minutes of a conference call with the Debt Management Office last month revealed investors asked for more of the bonds because there isn’t enough to go around. It also cited dealers reporting strong demand for the longest-dated gilts.The success of Britain’s vaccination roll-out and plans to gradually reopen the economy have pressured gilts, lifting 50-year yields to their highest since 2019 last month. That’s now unleashing appetite among money managers to pile back in looking for income-bearing assets to match liabilities .The same dealers have also been reluctant to sell their inventory of long-maturity debt this year back to the Bank of England as part of its quantitative easing program in another sign of anticipated demand. This suggests they don’t want to be caught short of any bonds should investors want to buy from them.Also pushing the strong demand theme, oversubscription rates for bonds maturing in 50 years have been the highest on record since the end of last year.“With the U.K. market having most aggressively priced the re-opening story in Europe, even a mild re-assessment of the re-opening and vaccination story, should see gilts recapture some lost ground,” said Megan Muhic, a strategist at RBC Europe Limited.Next WeekEuro area bond issuance from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands is expected to total 12 billion euros next week according to Commerzbank AG; Danske Bank A/S flags that Ireland could sell a new 20-year bond through banks; Italy, Finland and Portugal pay redemptions of about 29 billion euros and coupons of over 2 billion eurosIn the U.K., the Debt Management Office will sell 1 billion pounds of its longest conventional gilt which matures in 2071 and 600 million pounds of a 30-year inflation-linked bond; the Bank of England will buy back 4.4 billion pounds of debt in three operationsData for the coming week in the euro area and Germany is thin and mostly backward-looking, with the exception of the ZEW survey numbers for April on TuesdayU.K. data is also slim with February GDP due on TuesdayECB policy maker speeches are scheduled from Isabel Schnabel, Fabio Panetta and Luis de Guindos all on Wednesday before a self-imposed quiet period kicks in ahead of the following week’s monetary policy decisionBOE policy maker Silvana Tenreyro speaks on Monday followed by Jonathan Haskel on Wednesday and Jonathan Cunliffe on FridayDBRS Ltd. reviews France on FridayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Home movers have a spring in their step, says the Halifax

    The stamp duty holiday extension led to a "resurgence" in the housing market in March, the Halifax says.

  • Alibaba: Chinese regulator slaps huge fine on tech giant

    The e-commerce company Alibaba Group is fined $2.75bn for violating anti-monopoly rules.

  • European Stocks Post Longest Weekly Winning Streak in 17 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities edged up to a fresh record, as investors weighed prospects for recovery and awaited the earnings season.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.1% at the close, completing a sixth week of gains, its longest weekly winning streak since November 2019. Health-care and construction shares led gains, while energy dropped. The tech subindex rose 0.3%, almost ending at 700 for the first time since the dot-com days of 2001.European equities have rallied strongly in 2021, in a rare instance of outperforming the U.S., as investors have boosted the cheap and cyclical shares that dominate the region’s stock market on bets of a vaccine-fueled recovery. The Stoxx 600 this week surged above its previous record held in February 2020, erasing all its pandemic-fueled losses.The next catalyst for stocks is likely the upcoming earnings season that should confirm positive macro trends, said Ignacio Cantos, investment director at ATL Capital in Madrid. “Until then, we will see a lateral market, there’s still lots of money available and few places to put it but the big question is if the recovery is already priced in,” Cantos said.“Equities had a strong run in Q1, with surging inflows and risk-on rotation propelled by vaccine roll-out, fiscal stimulus and dovish policy,” Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. “‘Goldilocks’ economy might be here to stay, but given rather stretched positioning, sentiment, valuations and technicals now, more ‘normal’ returns are to be expected.”Among notable movers, TUI AG fell 2.1% after issuing convertible bonds. Puma SE climbed 2.3%, boosting consumer shares, after Jefferies predicted a strong earnings update.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers pressure Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Turns It Around Against Lowly Yen

    The British pound has rallied during the trading session on Friday against the lowly Japanese yen to recover yet again.

  • Bitcoin Price Shoots Past $60K, Ether Hits New All-Time High in Early Saturday Trading

    The price action comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth.

  • Whether you’re retiring in 30 years or 5 years, you still need to do this one thing religiously

    Investing is a crucial part of accumulating enough money in retirement — and the best results come with proper asset allocation. Retirement tip of the week: Check the asset allocation of your retirement portfolios, and if you’ve done it recently, make it a regularly scheduled task once a year. “The time to review your asset allocation and overall retirement investment strategy should be a proactive process throughout the year,” said Jon Ulin, chief executive officer of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.

  • ‘51% to go’: Reddit crowd rejoices at report that Melvin Capital rang up a 49% first-quarter loss

    Melvin Capital is giving the Reddit crowd something to cheer about on a Friday, after the hedge fund rang up a 49% first-quarter loss, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday.

  • Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan Urge Shareholders To Vote Against Racial Equity Oversight

    Five of the nation's largest banks are asking shareholders to reject racial equity resolution audit less than a year after the Black Lives Matter movement

  • The Electric-Vehicle Future Is Nearly Here. This Overlooked Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

    For all the hard-charging talk about electric cars, you might think that they were taking over the U.S. market. Electric cars there are suddenly 14% of the market, or 23% if we count plug-in hybrids that burn fossil fuel for backup. In the U.S., meanwhile, a $7,500 credit for every electric vehicle phases out after companies sell 200,000 of them, so (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) and (GM) (GM), the biggest EV players, no longer benefit.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 80%

    After a volatile first quarter, Q2 has kicked off in style, and the major indexes sit at – or hover near – all-time highs. The government bond market has also been steadying as yields have pulled back after rising higher earlier in the year, soothing investor fears that inflation could get out of hand. Moreover, the economic recovery seems to be gathering steam at a faster pace than anticipated. “We had been expecting the data to improve about this time, and early signals are that the recovery is absolutely on track,” said Hugh Gimber, J.P. Morgan’s global market strategist. “This is the period where the forecast of a strong recovery in growth is starting to look more like the fact of a strong recovery in growth.” Against this backdrop, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have pinpointed 2 names which they believe are set for strong growth in the year ahead; both are expected to handsomely reward investors with at least 80% of gains over the coming months. We ran them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) We’ll start in China, where Tencent Music Entertainment is the offspring of China’s giant online venture company, Tencent, and Spotify, the Swedish streaming company that makes music and playlists easy. Tencent Music has seen consistently strong sales and earnings for the past year, with the top line growing year-over-year in each quarter of 2020. The Q4 report showed $1.26 billion in the top line, the highest in the last two years, along with 12 cents per share in earnings, up 33% year-over-year. Strong streaming revenue, which showed 29% growth, helped drive the results. And, Tencent Music, through its variety of apps, is the top music streaming service in the Chinese online market – as shown by the 40.4% yoy increase in paid subscribers during Q4. In its quarterly results, the company reported 4.3 million net new users in Q4, to reach 56 million active premium accounts across its apps. That said, the stock has pulled back sharply recently, as like many other high-flying growth names, worries regarding an overheated valuation have come to the fore. But pullbacks often spell opportunity, and covering the stock for JPM, Alex Yao notes the strong subscription growth, as well as the potential in the company’s other businesses, online ads and long-form audio, for monetization. “We believe TME is entering a healthy development cycle with successive growth engines: 1) music subscription remains the core revenue driver with consistent paying ratio improvement, 2) ads revenue ramps up quickly, and 3) active investments in long-form audio initiative, which could become a new growth driver in 2022 and afterwards," Yao noted. To this end, Yao puts a $36 price target on TME, suggesting a one-year upside of 84%, to back his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. (To watch Yao’s track record, click here) Overall, TME has a thumbs up from Wall Street. Of the 11 reviews on record, 7 are to Buy, 3 are to Hold, and 1 says Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $19.50, and their $30.19 average price target implies an upside of 55% for the months ahead. (See TME stock analysis on TipRanks) Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) The next JPM pick we’re looking at is Y-mAbs, a late-stage clinical biopharma company with a focus on pediatric oncology. The company is working on the development and commercialization of new antibody-based cancer therapeutics. Y-mAbs has one medication – Danyelza – approved for use to treat neuroblastoma in children age 1 and over, and a ‘broad and advanced’ pipeline of drug candidates in various stages of the clinical process, as well as five additional products in pre-clinical research stages. Having an approved drug is a ‘holy grail’ for clinical biopharmaceutical companies, and in 4Q20 Y-mAbs saw considerable income from Danyelza. The company announced at the end of December that it had agreed to sell the Priority Review Voucher for the drug to United Therapeutics for $105 million. Y-mAbs will retain the rights to 60% of the net proceeds from the sale, under an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering. Also in December, the company announced a license agreement with SciClone. The partnership gives Y-mAbs and Danyelza an opening for treating pediatric patients in China. The agreement includes Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, and is worth up to $120 million for Y-mAbs. The company has entered other agreements making Danyelza available in Eastern Europe and Russia. Danyelza is Y-mAbs flagship product, but the company also has omburtamab in advanced stages of the pipeline. This drug candidate saw a setback in October last year, when the FDA refused to file the company's Biologics License Application, proposed for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis. Y-mAbs has been in steady communication with the FDA since then, with a new target date for the BLA at the end of 2Q21 or early in 3Q21. These two drugs – one approved and one not yet – form the basis of the JPM outlook on this stock. Analyst Tessa Romero writes, “Our thesis revolves around the de-risked nature of the pediatric oncology pipeline. Our recent KOL feedback is enthusiastic about use of lead asset Danyelza in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma (NB). For second lead asset omburtamab in NB metastatic to the central nervous system (CNS/LM from NB), while the ‘Refuse to File’ last year and subsequent regulatory delays were certainly disappointing, we still see a high probability of approval for the product in the 2Q/3Q22 timeframe…” Looking ahead, Romero sees an upbeat outlook for the company: “Coupling our anticipation of a healthy launch for Danyelza, with regulatory/clinical momentum expected in the near- to mid-term, we see shares poised to rebound and see an attractive buying opportunity at current levels.” The analyst puts a $52 price target on YMAB shares, implying an upside of 86% for the year ahead, and supporting an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Romero’s track record, click here) Overall, the Wall Street reviews break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys versus Holds on Y-mAbs, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $61.25, suggestive of a 121% upside potential this year. (See YMAB stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Arm Battle With China CEO Escalates, Complicating SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for control of Arm Ltd.’s China business is escalating with new lawsuits aimed at keeping the unit’s controversial chief executive in power, further complicating SoftBank Group Corp.’s efforts to sell the business to Nvidia Corp.The dispute erupted almost a year ago in June after the board voted to oust Arm China Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu for conflicts of interest, but he refused to leave. Now the Chinese unit, which remains under Wu’s control, has filed lawsuits against three senior executives the board designated to replace him, according to people familiar with the matter. The previously unreported suits could take years to resolve, suggesting Wu may remain entrenched.Wu fired the three men -- including co-CEO Phil Tang -- but they were subsequently reinstated by the board. In the new lawsuits, Arm China is suing the trio, demanding they return company property, according to the people.Arm China declined to comment on any ongoing legal cases or possible settlement talks. It did say the three executives had caused “material damages” to the company and they had been terminated for legitimate reasons.Tang didn’t return requests for comment. Arm Ltd. declined to elaborate, saying it won’t comment on pending legal matters.The complex tussle has thrown into question the future of Arm, whose semiconductor technology is the world’s most widely used for smartphones and is increasingly deployed in computers. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son agreed to sell the British chip designer to Nvidia for $40 billion last year, but the path for completing that transaction is growing increasingly difficult.The China dispute also raises questions about Beijing’s willingness to protect foreign investment in the world’s second-largest economy. Arm Ltd. sold a majority stake in the China unit to a consortium of investors, including Beijing-backed institutions. That has complicated the British firm’s efforts to manage Arm China and Wu, who has support from local authorities in Shenzhen.Both sides appear to be at a stalemate. Wu, a Chinese-born U.S. citizen, pulled back from signing settlement agreements worth tens of millions of dollars if he would leave the company, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about legal matters. At the same time, two minority shareholders in Arm China linked to Wu have filed lawsuits to overturn his June 4 dismissal, they said.SoftBank opened negotiations with him last year and had hoped to reach some sort of resolution, they said. Instead the court battles are deepening and the Japanese company has soured over the increasingly complicated dispute, the people said. SoftBank is now resigned to letting the legal proceedings take their course and there are no current negotiations with Wu, according to one of the people.“We are going through a leadership change in China; it’s taking time to resolve,” said Arm Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars in an interview with Bloomberg Television recently. “It’s hard. But we are confident that’s going to get resolved.”SoftBank and Nvidia declined to comment on the dispute in China.Arm China said in a statement that Wu’s position “is compliant with legal registration and confirmed by China law and regulations.”Read more: Arm Takes Aim at Intel Chips in Biggest Tech Overhaul in DecadeThe standoff accords a relatively unknown executive outsized influence over one of the industry’s most important pieces of technology, in the world’s biggest internet and semiconductor market. Chinese companies need unfettered access to Arm’s products to push forward with the country’s attempts to make itself more independent in chip technology, an area where it’s largely reliant on imports. Beyond resolving the stalemate, Nvidia and SoftBank also need Beijing’s signoff to seal their deal, and it’s unclear whether Wu’s presence would complicate that.Wu’s hold on Arm China is partially due to local laws which make it difficult to change control of a company unless you’re physically in control of the company stamp and registration documents. He’s refused to give them up and has used company funds to pay for legal fees incurred in his attempt to fight off his dismissal, the people said.Arm China said payment of legal fees “is made in compliance with company policies as well as China laws and regulations.”His ultimate goals appear to be a large cash payoff and immunity from subsequent legal action, according to people who’ve spoken with him. Inside Arm China, which is responsible for selling licenses to its chip designs and fundamental technology in the country, Wu has told local staff he’s not going anywhere. He recently gave employees Chinese New Year cash presents in a red envelope with his surname on it.Arm China said the money came from Wu personally to show his appreciation to colleagues, a tradition at Chinese New Year in the country.Hearings in the case against the three executives are expected to take place in late May, one of the people said. Separately, two minority shareholders in Arm China have sued the Chinese entity in Shenzhen to nullify the board’s decision to oust Wu. These two cases are now being merged and hearings are slated for late April, the people said.Son told investors as recently as February that he expects to close the Arm sale and “I don’t have any Plan B.”Arm, for its part is trying to make sure that its technology remains pervasive in China despite U.S. sanctions intended to curb the supply of American technology to major companies like Huawei Technologies Co. While Arm is a U.K.-based company part of its operations are in the U.S. making its products subject to controls.The Chinese government has not stated its position on the Arm China leadership struggle, but the unit has several government-backed shareholders including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the Silk Road Fund.In his interview with Bloomberg Television, Arm Ltd. CEO Segars said that the ten-month standoff hasn’t hurt Arm’s business in China. Lack of travel for face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has prolonged the process of changing leadership in China, he said.“When we announced the deal in September, we said it would take about 18 months,” he said. “We remain confident in that timeline.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai sells more stock as prices rally to a record

    Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sold another chunk of shares this week, valued at nearly $7 million, as the stock surged to record highs.

  • A Quant’s Take on Innovation: ‘Data Can Only Take You So Far’

    (Bloomberg) -- When Gregg Fisher sold his drum kit to buy a computer and start an investing firm in the 1990s, the notions of passive factor investing and quantitative strategies were still in the embryonic stages.Fast-forward three decades and those types of strategies are everywhere, but Fisher has moved on to a new approach: Blending his quant background with the lessons he’s learned as an entrepreneur to find attractive small-cap stocks at his new firm Quent Capital.Fisher joined the “What Goes Up” podcast this week to discuss why he’s making the switch to a more active stock-picking strategy. Below are some edited highlights of the conversation. And click here to listen to the full podcast.So how do you tie together the ideas of data-driven quantitative investing with looking for innovative new companies?I started my original firm (Gerstein Fisher) back in 1992. And back then there was like one index fund that nobody used. There were no ETFs, no text, no emails, you know, barely an Internet. And I was 21. I sold the drum set my father bought me for 900 bucks, bought a computer, hung up a shingle, opened up a phone book and started calling people, asking if they would allow me to manage their assets using this sort of data-driven investment strategy. It was sort of a funny thing. It kind of worked out and I was successful for my investors and myself too. It was a great time. I’m now 50. When I was 46 I sold the company, to take a little break and work on this new thing.And I think the motivation was, when I think about quantitative investing, I think people’s minds immediately go to, you know, algorithms and complexities and high-frequency trading and all this jazz. But I think about it more as evidence-based investing, where you have an idea and you can go back looking at data to sort of prove out that idea. That at least you can show that this has worked in the past with a large sample of data so that it’s not completely a judgment around your predictions of what will happen in the future. We never know what will happen in the future, but using evidence-based investing is how I think about quantitative investing.I’d been managing portfolios of growth stocks, largely, globally. And what I found was that when you’re trying to invest in growth stocks, it’s very difficult to put a number in the numerator and a number in the denominator and compare things to one another. There’s a lot more ambiguity to the valuation of these businesses, particularly in the last 10 years. Data can only take you so far with these small, innovative, disruptive entrepreneurial-style businesses. You mentioned TikTok earlier, the kids are watching TikTok. And I noticed you didn’t say Facebook. You sort of need to be, like, genuinely a resident of the universe you’re thinking about to really understand it. And I do think that being an entrepreneur myself my whole life does make me a better investor in these entrepreneurial activities.Did high-frequency trading destroy the notion of quantitative investing as you knew it when you launched your firm?Initially it didn’t. I mean, I think that to the extent that a lot of things that happened in the industry made costs lower and liquidity higher, to some degree that sort of helped me personally, in my firm for my investors, as costs continued to be driven down. But I guess there’s always this argument that if there’s some good idea, like let’s just use the oldest one. We all know value investing is a good idea, right? So, you know price to book, I could teach my nine-year-old how to do that. And I guess it took a while for people to realize that that was a powerful signal. And then all of a sudden one day everybody knows that this thing works. Everybody starts doing it, doing it faster than everyone else does. The benefit of that style of investing goes away.I wonder, has passive investing sort of jumped the shark? Has it become a crowded trade?So if you’re in an environment where lots of people are indexing and there’s fewer people paying attention to what the price should be, if you’re in an environment where the difference between winners and losers is greater, you know, it’s my belief that at least for some portion of someone’s portfolio -- and probably not the majority of it, by the way -- but for some portion of someone’s portfolio, having a strategy that could take advantage of those themes and trends, I think, is important. So that’s how I got here today. I’d still say that most investors should have like 75% of their portfolio in a market-based strategy of some capacity. But if there was ever a time to give this thing a shot, I think it’s probably now, which is why I’m doing it.Could you tell us some of the stocks that have you excited these days?One in particular, there’s this company that we’ve invested in called Smart Eye. I would say there isn’t any one company I would necessarily hone in on in this conversation, but just to use them as an example. It’s a company in Sweden that basically has created technology that looks at your eyeballs while you’re driving in your car. And it helps to, in advance, determine if you’re falling asleep or you might get in an accident.So a lot of the cars you buy today will have this technology in it. And it’s a pretty fascinating, small little company. Most people have never heard of it. It’s done quite well. It’s volatile.Another one that I think most people probably would have heard of by now -- a couple of years ago, they would not have -- is Fiverr. It was like, you know, a couple of people in a basement in Israel somewhere came up with this idea of being able to offer consulting services online for a very small fee relative to hiring like big consulting firms.Now I really could relate to this. When I was building my company, I spent millions of dollars on my brand. I remember paying a lot of money to come up with this idea and months of strategic analysis and brand strategy and stuff that I totally value that is really important these days. But now, if you want to do that stuff, you go on Fiverr and type in what you’re looking for. And within minutes you’ll get, you know, retired McKinsey executives, PhDs from great schools, and everybody else you could imagine bidding on this project.To listen to the entire podcast, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. files for IPO

    The Honest Co., the consumer-products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed for an initial public offering.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • Bitcoin bull Novogratz says U.S. faces ‘existential crisis’ if it can’t engineer a digital dollar soon

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the U.S. has its fate in its own hands but will be at a dire competitive disadvantage if it doesn't come up with a digital dollar soon.

  • Dividend stocks are out of favor, but here are 19 that Wall Street loves

    With the S&P 500 Index hitting another record high April 9, there’s a lot of concern among investors that stock valuations relative to earnings have gotten too rich. Wall Street analysts — that is, the ones who work for brokerage firms — are known as “sell-side” analysts in the securities industry. There are majority “sell” ratings for only two companies: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) and Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) which was formerly known as CenturyLink before changing its name in October.