U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6700
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,081.13
    -122.45 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.80
    +20.63 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

BioFit: Real Side Effects Risks or Legit Weight Loss Results (April 2021 Review)

Marketing By Kevin
·21 min read

The Biofit weight loss probiotic supplement by Nature's Formulas contains seven ingredients that are clinically researched to help heal the gut and restore health by way of improving immunity, soothing digestion and burning fat naturally; but is BioFit probiotic a scam with risky side effects or does it deliver legit results?

BioFit Reviews

BioFit Reviews
BioFit Reviews
BioFit Reviews

Chicago, IL, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


BioFit probiotic is a recently released weight loss supplement containing various probiotic strains that help its users lose weight by boosting their gut health. BioFit is manufactured by Natures' Formula and is reasonably priced with one bottle retailing at $70.

Each bottle, which can be purchased from the official website GoBioFit.com, contains thirty pills, which have been made using natural agents. It's mainly intended for use by obese people who may have a hard time losing weight naturally who need to optimize the gut biohm naturally.

In a nutshell, BioFit is a weight loss probiotic that helps users burn fat with only seven scientifically-studied ingredients with more than 5 billion CFUs per capsule to enable users to shed considerable amounts of fat while continuing to eat their favorite foods. Once you start following the BioFit probiotic supplement plan, you can go on to eat what you want and still lose multiple pounds weekly according to Nature's Formulas Chrissie Miller. The program professes to be very effective in reducing weight to the extent that some media companies prohibited it, but there are a lot of BioFit scam complaints to be mindful of before ordering that this review will cover below.

The supplement is deemed safe to use as its chemical composition is free from all types of stimulants, chemicals, and herbal extracts common in weight loss products.

BioFit: What Is It?

According to Observer.com, the team behind this supplement's creation has focused on weight loss without necessitating consumers to make any changes to their diets. Many overweight people experience challenges when attempting to locate the right program.

When they find a weight loss program that can help them achieve their fitness goals, they fail to do so due to their digestive systems' complications. Often, problems in this system are caused by the accumulation of harmful bacteria.

To start losing weight, they need to cleanse their bodies and eliminate all the available toxins. The BioFit probiotic formula helps with this process. When the gut's health improves, stomach acidity begins to decline, which causes the digestive issues to reduce.

With time, it becomes possible for individuals to:

  • Boost their immune systems

  • Reduce their risks of getting a heart attack

  • Provide the body with the minerals and vitamins it needs to remain healthy

Striking the right balance of bacteria present in the gut helps regulate the release of serotonin and dopamine hormones. The two are closely linked to enhanced mood levels.

The information provided by the manufacturers states that the BioFit probiotic has more than 5.75 Billion organisms that are crucial in balancing gut health and improving body wellness.


However, how can increased immunity, weight loss, reduced bloating and better digestion improve your quality of life? In America, there are millions of people grappling with digestion problems and weight, definitely, their lives would be improved tremendously. Digestive problems are especially hard to manage using traditional medicine. Every day, people worldwide are informed by medical practitioners that there is no solution for their frequent digestion issues. These problems can be very dangerous, uncomfortable, and destructive.

It is not surprising that every year people opt for supplements as a possible way of improving their wellness and health. When dealing with an important and fragile thing like the digestive system, supplements offer hope to people who have lost hope. Probiotics are especially an integral part of this part of the supplement industry. Using probiotics can help you achieve better digestive health. These supplements have natural ingredients, and probiotics are definitely gaining popularity in the scientific world as effective equipment to assist in optimizing digestive efficiency and in the process, enhance general health and wellness. BioFit has a simple and straight forward website which is a breath of fresh air compared to the watered-down and mostly exaggerated sales pages for most of its competitors.

The BioFit website starts with an analysis of the major benefits of the weight loss product and goes ahead to mention its main ingredients. This supplement consists of healthy bacteria. The ideal quantity of good bacteria can help different parts of the body such as the digestive system and stomach, enjoy various benefits. Even though the scientific community is gradually realizing the importance of natural bacterial to our overall health, how probiotic supplements affect a body is still a mystery. You must always scrutinize any supplement you decide to ingest. This is particularly crucial in the new and growing industry of probiotic intestinal and stomach supplements.

Can BioFit really help you boost your immunity, maximize digestion, optimize weight loss and reduce bloating? Or is it a scam? Let's closely analyze BioFit and see how it works.

Why Are BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic Pills So Popular?

Biofit is a probiotic used as a weight loss program made using nature’s formula that has seven scientifically-researched ingredients available online only at GoBioFit.com.

When Chrissie Miller is giving the official presentation, the BioFit probiotic supplementation asserts that you can gobble down your favorite foods such as pizza, ice cream, and brownies and at the same time lose a huge amount of weight because of the seven intestine healing probiotics capacity to work on digestive problems. Actually, the sales page asserts that you can lose weight even if you “stuff your face” due to this formula’s special power to naturally create an equilibrium of good bacteria in your intestines. BioFit’s official website is awash with affirmative testimonials and feedback from users who lost between 30 and 70 pounds by implementing the BioFit probiotic program. The audience is told that they can shed 3 pounds every week while following the program and eliminate digestive disturbances such as constipation, bloating, and excess gas.

The person presenting BioFit is called Chrissie Miller. She is a 43-year-old mother. She starts by stating with a disclaimer that she is neither a nutritionist nor a doctor; rather, she is an ordinary woman who has struggled with weight issues before. She added about 20 pounds of weight every time she became pregnant with her three children. She lost weight by implementing easy strategies.

Today, Chrissie wants to share these tactics with the world via BioFit and also tell them how the weight loss probiotic formula can assist them to get cured and offer relief for four key areas of health such as bloating relief, digestive efficiency, burning fat, and improved immunity. Undoubtedly, a majority of us would like to consume anything we want while reducing weight. Let us examine BioFit more closely at how it works and the way it helps you reduce a huge amount of weight.

How Does BioFit Probiotic Work?

Anyone who watches the BioFit presentation will listen and understand why Chrissie Miller and BioFit’s manufacturers insist that effective, proven weight loss solutions for ordinary people to follow are available in this special combination of seven coveted probiotic ingredients. It is true that weight-loss diets are difficult to follow. They entail strange recipes and exotic foods. Most people follow a popular weight loss diet for a short while then abandon it. Others torment themselves with low-fat diets and exercise, going without food to shed some weight, but they gain it all back in the next weeks and months.

After being around for 25 years, the BioFit staff and Chrissie use a different method to achieve entire-body wellness. All weight-loss programs including BioFit claim that they are the best in the market. The one thing separating BioFit from the rest is that you can eat any food you desire as you lose a substantial amount of weight.

As Chrissie explains, the very foods that have been ruining your diet will end up becoming a part of your weight loss program. She notes that it sounds crazy but it does work as advertised. In a nutshell, BioFit’s program is just a probiotic supplement. You need to take one supplement daily and then you will reduce weight without dieting at all.

Why Should People Consider Using BioFit Probiotic for Weight Loss?

Years ago, individuals didn't have an issue with the number of probiotics present in their bodies as they stuck to eating balanced diets. The consumption of processed foods has made it necessary for people to begin taking probiotics.

The probiotics, which are essentially micro-organisms, are needed to aid various systems in the body, e.g., the immune system and the digestive system. Lack of enough probiotics is the leading cause of an unhealthy digestive system which leads to obesity.

Obesity comes about when individuals opt to replace natural foods with processed ones and forget to live an active life. Failure to consume organic foods is among the reasons why it has become essential to take probiotics like BioFit.

Why Does One Need to Take a Weight Loss Supplement Like BioFit?

Before we can look at the ingredients used in this supplement's manufacture, there's a need to understand what probiotics are and their importance.

The term probiotic has become popular with those in the supplement community in the last few years and features different formulas intended to assist with weight loss issues.

Probiotic is a term used to refer to good bacteria present in the body, and it shouldn't be confused with antimicrobials or antibiotics, as these are the "bad guys." Routine consumption of probiotics has been linked to many health benefits that include:

  • Improved nutrient absorption

  • Decreased infection risk

  • Better immune functions

Probiotics are categorized into two: bifidobacteria and lactic acid. The latter reside in an acidic environment, while the former prefer an alkaline environment. Under lactic acid bacteria, Lactobacillus happens to be the most popular.

The probiotic organisms commonly found in dietary supplements and dairy products like yogurt include:

  • Streptococcus thermophiles

  • Lactobacillus acidophilus

  • Lactobacillus bulgaricus

Together with others not mentioned here, the bacteria have been seen to help prevent various ailments, including urogenital diseases, vaginal yeast infections, and diarrhea. Supplementing with probiotics can even affect your mood levels and daily behavior.

Long-term use can help eliminate or reduce the symptoms associated with gas and bloating conditions while also boosting the body's immune system functions. Put simply, probiotics are beneficial to the body and occur naturally in the digestive tract.

In recent years, scientists have managed to uncover the true benefits offered by probiotics supplementation. The BioFit team, led by Chrissie Miller, has worked for years to develop a special blend of these probiotics to help people lose weight.

Ingredients Used in Making BioFit Probiotics

According to the information made available on the official portal, this weight loss supplement is primarily manufactured using probiotics that occur in the body naturally. The said probiotics assists in:

  • Triggering fat burning in the body

  • Speeding up metabolism

  • Enhancing gut health


The following is a detailed look at all the ingredients used in making BioFit:

Bacillus Subtilis

It's a bacterium that occurs naturally in the human gut and the soil as well. The bacterium doesn't harm the body in any way and is believed to lower inflammation in the gut, leading to a slowed-down metabolism.

Bifidobacterium Longum

The bacterium assists in lowering the oxidative stress that may have accumulated in the body. Once this stress gets eliminated, the gut microbial begins to self-regulate, thereby inducing faster metabolism. In the long-run, a better metabolism assists in weight reduction.

Lactobacillus casei

It's a probiotic found inside the intestines and mouth of every human being. The probiotic is capable of breaking down complex food molecules into tiny bits with ease.

Moreover, its presence in the body is believed to help improve lactose intolerance, eliminate diarrhea, and improve bowel movements.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

The probiotic is quite popular and can be found inside the human gut. It's one of the main ingredients in the BioFit capsules, thanks to its ability to strengthen the immune system.

Frequent consumption of the probiotic helps to prevent pathogen-causing diseases from attacking the gut.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Individuals often obtain this probiotic by consuming different foods such as sourdough and kimchi. Others prefer to get it in the form of supplements such as through taking BioFit weight loss capsules.

Once it's inside the body, it assists in preventing toxins from piling up. Remember that weight gain is commonly associated with the buildup of toxins in the gut leading to an imbalance of gut microbiota.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

A certain study showed that this probiotic could assist in weight loss in obese people and enable them to remain slim going forward.

In the study cited above, there were a total of one hundred and twenty-five participants, all of whom were obese women.

The women who were placed on this probiotic were able to lose up to fifty percent more weight loss than those placed on placebos.

Bifidobacterium Breve

Bifidobacterium Breve is a bacterial strain that assists in strengthening the body's immunity. It also plays an active role in ensuring that the body gets to protect itself from harmful micro-organisms trying to enter the body.

Scientists have established that it offers other additional benefits like boosting the immune system to protect against yeast infections, enhancing skin health, and reducing fat reserves. Its inclusion in BioFit probiotic is meant to assist with the psychological aspects.

It ensures that those burdened with weight gain don't become anxious and fall into depression even as they continue to battle obesity.

We recommend taking a look at BioFit probiotic customer testimonials and other independent reviews to learn more about what BioFit can do for you as an overweight person.

BioFit for Weight Loss: How Does It Benefit Its Consumers?

While consumer results may vary due to various factors, frequent use of this supplement will load the body with helpful bacterial probiotics likely to bring about the following benefits:

Better Gut Immunity

Gut immunity is among the factors that dictate the overall health of your body. The immunity system is expected to increase with daily consumption of the BioFit capsules. An improved immune system means the body is better placed to protect itself from various ailments.

Reduced Inflammation

Depending on your lifestyle choices, inflammation within the body can routinely rise to dangerous and unwanted levels. Elevated inflammation levels are likely to give rise to various health issues, e.g., obesity.

Using Natures Formula BioFit probiotic supplement in the recommended way will assist in controlling the inflammation.

Controlled Blood Pressure

Continued use of the BioFit supplement can enable its users to control their blood pressure levels while ensuring that it doesn't surpass the normal levels.

Better Metabolism

As discussed elsewhere in this article, frequent probiotic use can lead to faster weight loss thanks to a boost in the digestive system.

Lower Blood Cholesterol

Studies have suggested that ingesting probiotics enables the body to boost its cholesterol profile. Probiotics target LDL cholesterol, ensuring it gets lowered while increasing the HDL cholesterol levels. The latter is commonly known as good cholesterol.

Reduced Stress Levels

Many people only account for the physical changes brought about by obesity while forgetting to account for its psychological impact. Obesity can severely impact mental health leading to the development of conditions like depression and anxiety.

Consuming scientifically proven probiotics, e.g., the probiotic weight loss supplement, helps ensure the body gets to overcome all stress-related issues.

In a nutshell, the benefits that come with using the BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement include:

  • Assists in reducing your body weight

  • Prevents gastritis-related issues

  • Restores your gut balance while boosting your metabolism

  • Improved energy levels as it gets to break down fats before they can get deposited in the body

  • Maintains healthy blood sugar levels at all times

  • It helps you continue living a normal life free of any unwanted side-effects

  • It saves you the expenses associated with following expensive nutrition plans or having to hire a trainer

Note: Results and the benefits enjoyed by the consumers are bound to vary from one person to the next. It's recommended to stick to the recommendations provided by the manufacturers.

Purchasing BioFit

The supplement can only be purchased from its official website, as mentioned earlier in the article. While the supplement's popularity has continued to soar, Nature's Formula hasn't made it possible for interested consumers to obtain it from third-party sellers.

The packages currently available on the website include the following:

  • 1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

  • 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

  • 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping


Why Is BioFit Unique?

The promises it makes to its consumers are what make it unique. One such promise is getting to lose unwanted weight with little exercise and without having to resort to dieting. It's a promise that places it in a different class as all other supplements insist on the need to cut back on your food consumption.

While this claim may seem unreasonable to some, BioFit has tried to back it up with scientific evidence, which you can read for yourself at gobiofit.com. The capacity to provide evidence to back its claims is another reason why the product is unique.

It also serves as a confirmation that this is a product that has been put together by a team that has engaged in extensive research spanning several years. Other factors that make it unique include:

Consumers shouldn't worry about its production standards as it's manufactured in the United States.

The preparation of the BioFit probiotic supplement is done in line with the guidelines set by the GMP. This is a confirmation of the best practices and safety standards followed when manufacturing the supplement.

The supplement is non-GMO. This is proof that it doesn't contain any harmful or unhealthy ingredients that may prove detrimental to its users' health.

The features listed and discussed above are an indication that BioFit is a research-based weight loss supplement and that it has been manufactured using some of the best ingredients.

Who is Chrissie Miller?

Chrissie has three daughters whose names are Sophie, Chris, and Rebecca. After giving birth to her youngest daughter, Sophie, she weighed 182 pounds. She had a difficult time trying to lose it. She found her husband on Instagram looking at a skinny woman who was scantily dressed and decided to lose weight. Chrissie and her husband’s marriage was rocky; the couple had drifted apart. They spent less and less time together and were not intimate. The size of her waist was 42 inches. She tried different kinds of diets to shed weight such as cardio-based, no-carb, low carb, low calorie, vegetarian, and raw food weight loss programs. They helped her reduce the weight for a short period and then it all came back after a few months.

To summarize, Chrissie and her husband embarked on researching solutions for weight loss, such as grassroots research and alternative therapies. Chrissie learned about the solution for weight loss in a biohacking forum on the net. She began applying the strategies she obtained from this random forum and now she is happy to share this program (BioFit) with the world.

Who Shouldn't Use the Supplement?

While Chrissie Miller and Nature's Formula have listed it as a natural supplement, this doesn't mean that it's suitable for use by all individuals. Those who shouldn't use it include:

  • Any person below 18 years

  • Lactating moths

  • Expectant women

  • People taking part in hormonal therapy sessions

  • Individuals with known pre-existing medical conditions

  • Person's already under medication or currently taking a supplement to assist with an underlying medical issue

  • Those attending immunotherapy sessions

BioFit operates on the premise that you can eat your favorite high-calorie foods and any amount you want and at the same time lose 3 pounds every week or more simply by BioFit is based on a simple premise: you can eat whatever you want, whenever you want, and however much you want – all while losing 3 pounds per week or more just by modifying and balancing the proportion of bad and good bacteria that lives in the gut.

This sounds too good to be true. You can only lose weight if you have a caloric deficit. There is no way you can expect to reduce weight if you stop exercising and eat anything you want to eat. If you are consuming a whole cake each day, that means you need to burn sufficient calories to counteract the cake. Fail to do this and you will add weight. Chrissie explains why the opposite is true. She expounds that you can eat whatever you like so long as you add BioFit to your weight loss regime.

Chrissie says that she was able to eat all manner of foods and drinks such as brownies, donuts, chips, and milkshakes. She added that it is a new type of diet and one that does not feel like a diet at all.

These magical ingredients begin your body’s process of burning fats, boosting the number of calories that you burn. Although you are eating the foods that you want, the special ingredients assist you, enabling you to shed as much weight as possible.

Four months after beginning this unbelievable diet, Chrissie lost 98 pounds. Definitely, you should doubt when someone professes that it is easy to lose weight or that you can lose weight within a short time. Chrissie goes on to say that she did not have any desire of giving up the diet. She experienced no hunger and no energy loss.

Summary

Based on the manufacturer's information and the testimonials given by its users, BioFit appears to be a well-formulated and researched weight loss program. Individuals looking to lose weight will quickly fall in love with it, as it doesn't require them to give up on their favorite foods.

To make it more interesting, the manufacturer sells it at a discounted price via the official website. A money-back guarantee program is available for users who may not like it or who may fail to notice any results/change. BioFit is worth trying seeing that it is backed by a 180 days refund policy. This shows that the manufacturers have a lot of confidence in the supplement’s ability to deliver results. It contains amazing ingredients as you have seen above. If you have digestive issues, go ahead and buy these supplements. They might just be the miracle weight loss catalyst you have been waiting for.

Visit the Official BioFit Website GoBioFit.com to Buy the BioFit Probiotic Supplement Today

Official Website - https://www.naturesformulas.com/products/biofit

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

support@naturesformula.com

TOLL FREE 1.800.266.0373

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@naturesformula.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Decoupled From Stocks in Q1 as Institutional Demand Strengthened: CoinDesk Research

    Bitcoin decouples from stocks and gold but remains inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar.

  • God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- With the sun rising outside their conference room in Midtown Manhattan, the visitors to a secretive investment empire bent their heads in prayerful meditation.It was another Friday morning, 7 o’clock, and a familiar scene was unfolding again inside Archegos Capital Management, an obscure family office that would go on to shake the financial world.In the days before the pandemic, 20 or 30 people would squeeze together around the long table and, over coffee and Danishes, listen to recordings of the Bible, according to people who were there.First might come the Old Testament, perhaps Isaiah or Lamentations. Then came the New, the Gospels, which called out to the listeners drawn from a path known more for its earthly greed than its godly faith: Wall Street.Hitting the play button and then receding into the background was the host, Bill Hwang, the mysterious billionaire trader now at the center of one of the biggest Wall Street fiascos of all time.The story thus far -- of a mind-boggling fortune made in stealth and then wiped out very publicly in a blink -- has sent shock waves through some of the world’s mightiest banks. Estimates of the potential size of his position before it imploded have spiraled toward $100 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into the disaster, which has set teeth on edge in trading rooms across the globe.But those accounts tell only part of the story. Interviews with people from inside Hwang’s circle, Wall Street players close to him and documents associated with his multimillion-dollar charitable foundation fill in missing puzzle pieces -- ones that haven’t been reported previously.The picture that emerges is unlike anything Wall Street might suspect.There are, in a sense, not one but two Bill Hwangs.Christian CapitalistOne of them walks for hours through New York’s Central Park listening to recordings of the Bible and embraces a new, 21st-century vision of an age-old ideal: that of a modern Christian capitalist, a financial speculator for Christ, who seeks to make money in God’s name and then use it to further the faith. A generous benefactor to a range of unglamorous, mostly conservative Christian causes, this Hwang eschews the trappings of extravagant wealth, rides the bus, flies commercial and lives in what is, by billionaire standards, humble surroundings in suburban New Jersey.Then there’s the other Bill Hwang: a former acolyte of hedge fund legend Julian Robertson with a thirst for risk and a stomach for volatile markets -- a daring trader who once lost a fortune betting against German automaker Volkswagen AG while running a hedge fund that was supposedly focused on Asian stocks.This is also the Bill Hwang who then went on to quietly become one of the most successful alumni of Robertson’s vaunted Tiger Management. This one masks his dangerous leveraged bets from public view via financial derivatives, was once accused of insider trading and pleaded guilty in 2012 to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.That same Bill Hwang, it turns out, is also a backer of one of Wall Street’s hottest hands of late, Cathie Wood of Ark Investments. Like Hwang, Wood is known to hold Bible study meetings and figures into what some refer to as the “faith in finance” movement.And here, at last, is where the Bill Hwangs collide. The fortune he amassed under the noses of major banks and financial regulators was far bigger and riskier than almost anyone might have thought possible -- and these riches were pulled together with head-snapping speed. In fact, it was perhaps one of the greatest accumulations of private wealth in the history of modern finance.And Hwang lost it all even faster.Breakneck SpeedArchegos -- a Greek word often translated as “author” or “captain,” and often considered a reference to Jesus -- was believed by many traders doing business with the firm to be sitting atop $10 billion of assets. That figure, representing Hwang’s personal fortune, was actually closer to $20 billion, according to people who did business with Archegos.To put that figure in context: Bill Hwang, a name few even on Wall Street had heard until now, was worth more than well-known industry figures like Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen and David Tepper.Even more remarkable is the breakneck speed at which Hwang’s fortune grew. Archegos started out in 2013 with an estimated $200 million. That’s a sizable fortune but nowhere near big money in the hedge fund game.Yet within a decade, Hwang’s fortune swelled 100 times over, traders and bankers now estimate. Much of those riches accrued in the past 12 to 24 months alone, as Hwang began to employ more and more leverage to goose his returns, and as banks, eager for his lucrative trading business, eagerly obliged by extending him credit.Hwang’s success enabled him to endow his own charity, the Grace & Mercy Foundation, which had almost $500 million of assets as of 2018, according to its most recent tax filing.One institution close to Hwang, and a beneficiary of his foundation, is The King’s College, a small Christian school in the heart of New York’s Financial District.In a statement to Bloomberg, the college said it was grateful for his generosity and that “our prayers are with Mr. Hwang and his staff.”McDonald’s JobThe story of both Bill Hwangs begins in South Korea, where he was born Sung Kook Hwang in 1964. The tale he has told friends and associates is a familiar one of immigrant striving -- followed by financial success that few even on Wall Street can fathom.Hwang grew up in a religious household (like roughly a third of Koreans, his parents were Christian). When he was a teenager, the family moved to Las Vegas, where his father got a job as a pastor at a local church. Hwang has told friends that he arrived in the U.S. unable to speak or write in English and only picked up the language while working nights at McDonald’s. Soon after, his father died and his mother moved the family to Los Angeles. Hwang went on to study economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and then picked up an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.Finance beckoned -- and Hwang, it turned out, was very good at it. While a lowly salesman at Hyundai Securities, part of the sprawling Korean chaebol the Hyundai Group, he caught Julian Robertson’s eye. Hwang, not yet 33, was then handed a golden ticket to Wall Street: an offer to join Robertson’s Tiger Management, then at the top of its game.Hwang quickly distinguished himself by introducing Robertson to the Korean markets -- at the time headed into the teeth of the Asian financial crisis -- and masterminding what turned into a lucrative stake in SK Telecom Co.Hamptons LunchTiger colleagues say Hwang was one of Robertson’s most successful proteges -- a quiet, methodical analyst with intense focus. Even today, he keeps his desk free of all clutter, the better to focus his mind. Robertson, these people recall, dubbed him “the Michael Jordan of Asian investing.”Robertson, now 88, still considers Hwang a friend, and the two lunched together in the Hamptons a few months ago.“He’s not one to be tiny, that’s one thing for sure,” Robertson told Bloomberg after news of the Archegos losses broke.Hwang would eventually strike out on his own as a so-called Tiger cub. Initially, Hwang shot the lights out, returning an annualized 40% through 2007, when he managed $8 billion.The hot streak didn’t last. In late 2008, his Tiger Asia incurred stinging losses on a big bet against Volkswagen. Many other hedge funds were shorting the German automaker, too, and when Porsche Automobil Holding SE abruptly announced that it would raise its stake, all hell broke loose. VW soared 348% within 48 hours, crushing shorts like Hwang.Tiger Asia ended the year down 23%. Many investors pulled their money, angry that a hedge fund that was supposed to be focusing on Asia somehow got caught up in the massive squeeze.GameStop FrenzyIt was a painful and instructive lesson for Hwang, people who know him say. In the future, he’d hunt out stocks that many traders were shorting and go long instead. Millions of amateur investors took up that approach this year during the social media-fueled frenzy over GameStop and other stocks.But before the next success, Tiger Asia ran into more trouble -- this time, trouble big enough to bring Hwang’s days as a hedge fund manager to an end.When Tiger Asia pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2012, the SEC said the firm used inside information to trade in shares of two Chinese banks. Hwang and his firm ended up paying $60 million to settle the criminal and civil charges. The SEC banned him from managing outside money and Hong Kong authorities prohibited him from trading there for four years (the ban ended in 2018).Shut out of hedge funds, Hwang opened Archegos, a family office. The firm, which recently employed some 50 people, initially occupied space in the Renzo Piano-designed headquarters of the New York Times. Today it’s based further uptown, by Columbus Circle, sharing its address with the Grace & Mercy Foundation.“My journey really began when I was having a lot of problems in our business about five or six years ago,” Hwang said in a 2017 video. “And I knew one thing, that this was a situation where money and connections couldn’t really help. But somehow I was reminded I had to go to the words of the God.”That belief helped Hwang rebuild his financial empire at dizzying speed as banks loaned him billions of dollars to ratchet up his bets that unraveled spectacularly as the financial firms panicked. What ensued was one of the greatest margin calls of all time, pushing his giant portfolio into liquidation. Some of the banks may end up with combined losses of as much as $10 billion, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global BanksAs a bruised Wall Street points its collective finger at Hwang, his Christian associates have rallied around him.Doug Birdsall, honorary co-chairman of the Lausanne Movement, a global group that seeks to mobilize evangelical leaders, said Hwang always likes to think big. When he met with him to discuss a new 30-story building in New York for the American Bible Society, Hwang said, “Why build 30 stories? Build it 66 stories high. There are 66 books in the bible.”Before so much went so wrong so fast, Archegos appeared to be ramping up. A year ago, Hwang petitioned the SEC to let him work or run a broker-dealer; the SEC agreed.It’s impossible to say where Bill Hwang, the hard-charging financial speculator, ends, and Bill Hwang, the Christian evangelist and philanthropist, begins. People who know him say the one is inseparable from the other. Despite brushes with regulators, staggering trading losses and the question swirling around his market dealings, they say Hwang often speaks of bridging God and mammon, of bringing Christian teaching to the money-centric world of Wall Street.”If you know how Bill lives, you will never think this man is worth the kind of money he was,” said John Bai, a finance executive who’s known Hwang for 30 years. “Maybe for some it’s an epic disappearance of wealth, but he’s got God on his side. I am not worried about Bill. He’s not about the money.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Volatility Decline Paves Way for Banks, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent pullback in Bitcoin’s volatility is setting the stage for a trend that could encourage institutions to dive in, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“These tentative signs of Bitcoin volatility normalization are encouraging,” strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in report emailed Thursday. “In our opinion, a potential normalization of Bitcoin volatility from here would likely help to reinvigorate the institutional interest going forward.”Three-month realized volatility for the cryptocurrency has fallen to 86% after rising above 90% in February, they wrote. The six-month measure appears to be stabilizing at around 73%. As volatility subsides, a greater number of institutions could warm to the crypto space, the strategists said.The coin’s volatility has kept institutions away, something that’s been a key consideration for risk management -- the higher the volatility of an asset, the higher the risk capital consumed by it, according to the strategists. None of the biggest U.S. banks right now provide direct access to Bitcoin and its counterparts.Still, traditional Wall Street firms have been taking a greater interest in the coin, especially after it doubled this year on the heels of a 300% jump in 2020.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said this week it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable ownership of crypto and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is developing a platform for traditional and digital assets.Read more: Rich Crypto Investors Going Alone Gets Goldman Off SidelinesSome of the attention on Bitcoin over the past two quarters has come at the expense of gold, JPMorgan’s strategists said, citing $7 billion of inflows into Bitcoin funds and $20 billion of outflows from exchange-traded funds tracking the precious metal.Meanwhile, an additional boost to future adoption by institutions could arise from recent changes in Bitcoin’s correlation structure relative to other, traditional assets, according to JPMorgan strategists. These correlations have shifted lower in recent months, “making Bitcoin a more attractive option for multi-asset portfolios for diversification point of view and less vulnerable to any further appreciation in the dollar,” they wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Gain on Strong Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rallied after data showed the biggest jobs increase in seven months, adding to evidence that the economy is picking up steam. Most other markets were closed for Good Friday.S&P 500 futures extended gains after the March jobs report, which said employers added 916,000 workers, and February employment was revised up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury added three basis points to 1.70%. Treasuries will be open for a half-day session today, while the New York Stock Exchange is closed.The jobs data “sets a strong tone because certainly most people will assume that employment prospects look very, very good with the confluence of improving virus conditions and the stimulus that’s been added to the economy,” Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Inc., said in a phone interview.The Labor Department report also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 660,000 gain in payrolls in March. It’s a strong sign for the economy as more people get vaccinated, schools reopen and Americans start going on vacations and spending cash outside the home. Also adding to the bullish sentiment in markets is President Joe Biden’s plan to spend $2.25 trillion rebuilding infrastructure, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered.Elsewhere, stocks in Japan and South Korea advanced on Friday, helped by chipmakers. Biden’s top national security and economic advisers plan to meet April 12 with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors, according to people familiar with the matter.On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed above 4,000 for the first time. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to increase production gradually over the next three months.Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierSome key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.5% as of 9:09 a.m. in New York. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.2% Thursday.Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.9%.China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen was steady at 110.72 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Thursday.The euro slipped $1.1755.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $61.45 a barrel on Thursday.Gold was at $1,730 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Air Canada Drops Transat Takeover After Battle With Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada dropped its takeover of vacation operator Transat AT Inc. because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve the deal on acceptable terms.Canada’s largest airline said it offered a “significant package of remedies” to satisfy the European Commission’s concerns the merger would reduce competition on flights between EU countries and Canada.“It has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the currently offered remedy package,” Air Canada said in a statement Friday. The Montreal-based airline said “providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally.”Air Canada agreed to buy Transat, one of Canada’s biggest sellers of vacation packages, in June 2019 and later raised its bid to C$18 a share to win over recalcitrant shareholders and seal a friendly deal. After the coronavirus pandemic struck, the companies agree to revise the deal to C$5 a share in cash or Air Canada stock, valuing Transat at about C$200 million ($159 million).Justifying its stance, the European Commission said the combination would have resulted in higher prices and reduced choice for travelers, adding that it wouldn’t relax merger conditions because of the pandemic.“Markets should remain dynamic and competitive when travelers will again be able to fly over the Atlantic for holidays or to visit their beloved ones,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner said in a statement.Transat said it will now examine alternatives, including staying independent. It’s also free to hold discussions with other suitors, including Pierre Karl Peladeau’s Gestion MTRHP Inc., which had made an offer of C$5 a share. Peladeau is a media and cable executive who controls Quebecor Inc. and is a former separatist politician in the majority-French-speaking province.Transat needs money. Its business model is focused on selling vacation packages to Canadians to visit sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer. But in January, Canada shut down all direct flights to Mexico and Caribbean countries on concerns about new variants of Covid-19. Transat has a C$250 million credit facility that expires June 30.The company said last month it would need at least C$500 million in long-term financing if the Air Canada deal falls through and is exploring an emergency government loan. Discussions for financing “are in an advanced stage and Transat’s management is confident that a satisfactory financing will be secured in the coming weeks,” Transat said in a statement Friday.Air Canada has to pay a C$12.5 million termination fee.(Updates with additional information from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 tax tricks you can steal from Warren Buffett and the 1%

    Taking tax avoidance ideas from billionaires may mean more money in your pocket.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • Timeline - Diary of a meltdown: how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down

    The meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, a New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has sent shock waves across Wall Street and drawn regulatory scrutiny in three continents. After paying $44 million to settle U.S. insider trading allegations, Hwang in 2013 reinvented Tiger Asia as Archegos Capital, a single-family office through which he could invest his fortune with scant regulatory oversight. Archegos was little known until last week, when a slump in the value of its leveraged equity bets sparked a liquidity crisis at the fund which in turn set off a scramble among Wall Street banks that had financed the trades to start unwinding them.

  • Airbus and Dassault reach tentative deal on FCAS fighter, source says

    Industrial partners including Airbus and Dassault Aviation have reached a tentative deal on the European FCAS fighter project after weeks of deadlock over workshare and other topics, a person close to the matter said on Friday. The agreement, first reported by La Tribune, paves the way for talks to resume at a political level among the project's three government backers, France, Germany and Spain, the source said. Airbus and Dassault both declined to comment.

  • Deliveroo IPO debacle leaves small investors with bad taste

    London-based amateur trader Amy Lee wasn't sure whether to buy shares in Deliveroo's stock market debut but decided eventually to take the leap, swayed by ad campaigns on the food delivery company's app. Lee and others like her who were allocated shares worth a total of 50 million pounds ($69 million) are nursing paper losses after Deliveroo shares plunged as much as 30% on their London Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday. The fall, slicing 2 billion pounds off initial valuations, is a blow to Britain's ambitions of attracting fast-growing tech companies to London.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPAC Called 5G Edge Wants to Go Public Under Ticker ‘ARK’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies appear to be getting creative to stick out in a market now hundreds deep.One special purpose acquisition company, the New York-based 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., filed the paperwork to go public earlier this week seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARK”, strikingly similar to Cathie Wood’s popular ARK ETF tickers.The company didn’t respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Ticker confusion among investors is not new in the stock market. It’s existed for decades. But the recent rush into the market by inexperienced retail investors chasing quick gains has created some particularly memorable episodes of ticker confusion during the pandemic.For instance, Signal Advance Inc., a tiny medical device company, surged more than 5,000% in the three trading days after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. In another one, the popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. has resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol “ZOOM” with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to “ZTNO”.Read more: Musk Helps Spur Device Maker’s 5,100% Rally on Ticker MixupWood’s Ark Investment Management pushed back when SPAC Ark Global Acquisition Corp., which has no affiliation to Wood nor her firm, began trading.Cathie Wood’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.5G Edge touts its management team’s experience in technology, media and telecommunications businesses and may seek out potential businesses to merge with in that sector, including those in software, fixed and wireless communications but not exclusive to 5G-related businesses, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Some $717 million flowed into the $23 billion flagship Ark Innovation ETF, which trades under the ticker “ARKK” on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It and another Ark ETF added around $1 billion in a single day this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Price Jumps to All-Time High Near $2,100

    Ether is rallying in the wake of Visa's decision to facilitate crypto-based settlements via the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors React

    (Bloomberg) -- Stronger-than-forecast March hiring pushed up U.S. stock futures on Friday and sowed optimism among investing professionals who said vaccines, easing lockdowns and ongoing government stimulus bode well for markets after the S&P 500 surged past 4,000. Several warned the pace of growth will eventually pressure the Federal Reserve, which has vowed years of near-zero rates.“We were expecting a big number and today’s jobs report delivered in a major way,” said Eric Merlis, head of global markets trading at Citizens Bank. “It is the flip side of what we saw for March of last year and another clear sign that the U.S. economy is on a strong path to recovery.”Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month and February employment was revised up to a 468,000 gain, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher. June contracts on the S&P 500, trading in an abbreviated Good Friday session, extended gains, rising 0.6% to 4,030.5 as of 8:53 a.m. in New York.Here’s what investors and strategists were saying:Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management“With 280,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector added, it is a clear signal that pockets of the economy that have been hit by pandemic restrictions are starting to come back to life,” he said. “Overall, the payroll data suggests that the labor market has begun to turn around, but we still have a long way to go.”Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management LLC “The overall picture adds to the sense that monetary and fiscal policy are out of whack with the overall economy,” he said. “Although we understand that this is currently an explicit aim of both the Federal Reserve and Biden administration, the odds of unintended consequences has increased.”Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics“Overall, particular segments of the labor market -- like leisure & hospitality and education -- remain weak because of the ongoing restrictions. But the opposite is true in many other sectors, with job openings soaring and voluntary quit rates already back to pre-pandemic levels. The upshot is that an acceleration in wage growth in those better-placed sectors could add to the upward pressure on prices this year.”Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services“The initial knee-jerk reaction is positive. For today, the market is focused on this reinforcing that the economy is going to be strong and that strength should help corporate profitability as a whole. We still think there will be this tug-of-war over the coming months over this really positive economic data and how much good data before the Fed flinches or changes their posture?”Priya Misra, global head of interest-rate strategy at TD Securities“This is an overall very solid report. Headline, participation, even average hourly earnings -- all good news. I think it is justifying the rise in Treasury rates, but the market is too optimistic about Fed hikes.”“We still like the 5-year sector and think it will struggle to go over 1%. The long-end is tougher. The deficit is $3.6 trillion this year, so will need to attract people for all the Treasury auctions coming up. Still forecasting 10s to reach 2% later this year.”Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group“The uptrend in rates will likely resume. As life is always a trade off, markets and the economy are as well. The better the economy gets, the higher rates go, which itself will eventually become its own speed bump if it continues,” he said. “Equities will continue to be an either/or market. If rates rise, the Nasdaq will underperform everything else, and vice versa.”Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank, told Bloomberg TV and Radio“When the year is all set and done, we’ll see the United States economy growing at a more rapid pace than China for the first time in over 40 years.”“The big hope is that this growth is sustainable, that it’s not inflationary. Of course, there’s going to be imbalances, but from a global growth standpoint, the U.S. is definitely in the lead.”Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.“While we still have a long way to go to repair the damage that was done to the economy last year, we’re making good progress.” “The improving job market should increase consumer spending and that coupled with the twin tailwinds of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus is what is going to propel the stock market higher this year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New law provides $10 billion in mortgage relief. How do you get the money?

    Funds may be slow to come, some homeowners may want to try other options in the meantime.

  • Investors Should Get Charged Up About Cash Machine ReNew Power

    India’s largest pure-play renewable energy company merging with RMG Acquisition Corporation II ReNew commands remarkable 83% Ebitda margin and expanding Expects annualized Ebitda growth of 30.7% from 2021 to 2025 Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns 49% and will keep large stake after deal closes Chairman Sumant Sinha founded ReNew in 2011, will remain at the […]

  • Canada's cash-rich oil sands firms face pressure to spend on transition

    Canada's biggest oil sands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow in a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but taking a cautious approach to spending it that is disappointing environment-minded investors. Their strategy to repay debts and pay shareholders has won praise from investors in Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy who are eager for higher returns.

  • China’s Bonds Only One to Gain Among Biggest Markets in Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump. Japan’s securities led developed nations, though still handing investors a narrow loss.The two north Asian markets helped investors preserve value as signs of a burgeoning global recovery amid the rollout of vaccines pushed up debt yields around the world. A Bloomberg Barclays index of global bonds slid 5.5% in the first three months of the year, the worst quarter in four years. China and Japan had another thing in their favor too: they had the lowest volatility among 44 debt markets tracked by Bloomberg.Chinese sovereign bonds rose 1% in the first quarter, the only ones to rise among the 20 largest global debt markets, based on data on Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Their lack of correlation with overseas bonds was in their favor as it created an alternative for investors to park funds amid the debt selloff. The securities made the bulk of their quarterly gain in March, when they rose 0.9%, as they bounced back from earlier weakness caused by concern about potential tighter funding conditions.“The debt tumbled too quickly before the Lunar New Year holiday, as traders bet the People’s Bank of China would tighten liquidity,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Now, with tighter monetary policy being priced in, the bonds have become resilient and steady.”BOJ BackingJapan’s bonds handed investors a loss of 0.4%, but that put them comfortably in second place in the rankings. Declines were limited by the Bank of Japan’s commitment to keep yields low and stable as part of its efforts to contain the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. They were also supported by the nation’s superior external balance.“Japan and China both have large current-account surpluses, which provide stable local funding for government expenditures and keep bond market volatility in check,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.Global funds own about 10.6% of China’s government bond market and 7.2% in Japan. By contrast, overseas investors control about 24% of Indonesia’s sovereign debt market, one of the most in Asia.Japanese bonds has the lowest volatility among 44 markets, according to a separate Bloomberg analysis based on available data. The annualized standard deviation of the daily yield change was just 19 basis points in the first quarter, while for China it was 25 basis points. The corresponding figure for U.S. Treasuries was 75 basis points.Both the Japanese and Chinese bond markets may prove resilient “as an economic recovery continues to exert upward pressures on yields” worldwide, Ishigane said.While the low volatility can be seen as a successful result of the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve-control policy, the lack of movement has created concern the market is losing its ability to price in investors’ views on future growth and inflation. The BOJ decided to maintain its easing framework after a quarter-long review last month but cut planned bond purchases for April.(Adds foreign ownership of government bonds in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.