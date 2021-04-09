U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

BioFit Reviews – Fake GoBioFit Probiotic Results or Legit Ingredients That Work?

Marketing By Kevin
·23 min read

BioFit is a trending fat burning weight loss pill featuring seven unique probiotic strains known to rid gut health disturbances such as digestion issues, excess stomach gas and belly bloat; but do Chrissie Miller's BioFit probiotic pills actually burn fat or are there risky side effects and scam customer complaints that consumers should to be aware of before buying from the official website today.

BioFit Reviews

BioFit Reviews
BioFit Reviews
BioFit Reviews

Chicago, IL, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


April 9, 2021 Update: New critical consumer protection information is surfacing about the popular BioFit probiotic weight loss pills that all potential customers need to know about right away. Yes, the seven strain probiotic supplement from Nature's Formulas is one of the most popular fat burners on the planet right now as it has ascended from the ashes to become one of the biggest, most compelling weight loss formulations on the market in an industry that toppled over $24 billion in 2020 alone according to the latest reports. But the big question circulating online is are the BioFit weight loss results fake or do the ingredients actually work to burn fat more efficiently, reduce digestive issues and alleviate excess belly bloat and gas naturally. Of course the other consumer caveat every customer must know upfront before ordering is that there is only one authorized website that is offering authentic BioFit probiotic pills and that is the official store found at GoBioFit.com. Be sure to read through the entire BioFit review to ensure complete customer confidence before making a purchase of the number one selling probiotic weight loss supplement on the market in 2021.

Latest Updates About BioFit Probiotic Supplementation

Are you struggling to take off weight? Has it ever crossed your mind that maybe the issue does not entirely have to do with your lifestyle choices and activeness (crucial nonetheless), but something deeply within your body? If such a thought was the least of your worries, the time has finally come to reconsider.

According to health and wellness brand, Nature’s Formulas, the answers to all weight management-related questions can be attained by assessing gut health. To simplify things, Chrissie Miller, lead spokeswomen for the Nature's Formulas team, researched and formulated what they believe is an essential natural weight loss solution via gut microbiome healing and good bacteria restoration. This is where it is best fit to introduce “BioFit”, found exclusively at the official website GoBioFit.com.

The road to weight loss is often difficult and complicated. Some indulge in cheat meals; others lose motivation along the way, and a majority get off the bandwagon because they can’t see any results. Very few people are willing to spend months of hard work just to shed a few pounds.

The BioFit Probiotic supplement promises to offer a quick solution for those looking to lose weight. It provides a natural way of shedding fat safely. And unlike most pills in the market, this supplement employs a different approach. It uses bacteria that induces weight loss without any severe side effects.

But how does BioFit achieve these results? Is it a legit weight loss supplement or a scam like other products in the market?

Let’s take a look!

What is BioFit?

BioFit is a probiotic support intended to enrich gut health. As a result, one can anticipate desirable weight loss results, enhanced skin health, reduced risk of developing autoimmune diseases and a healthy heart to name a few. By bringing together seven probiotic strains, the team behind BioFit, Nature’s Formulas trusts that the body will ultimately achieve homeostasis, a crucial factor that is believed to positively influence our systems. Having covered the basics of BioFit and its usefulness, the next logical step is to explore the ingredient’s list.

What ingredients are listed on the BioFit supplement’s fact?

BioFit is a probiotic weight loss supplements manufactured by Nature’s Formulas, a company known for its focus on organic solutions that work. It is categorized as a probiotic, which means that it uses healthy bacteria via seven highly regarded strains to leverage natural weight loss.

BioFit is formulated at an FDA-approved facility that adheres to cGMP standards and procedures. It is also non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free. The supplement has undergone exhaustive testing to ensure that it is safe and effective for all users. To this end, BioFit users are required to take one pill per day to lose weight, and one bottle contains 30 pills. But when analyzing the legitimacy and effectiveness of the BioFit probiotic weight loss pills, one can not start without first evaluating all of the individual ingredients found in Nature's Formulas product.

Each BioFit serving is equivalent to taking 5.75 Billion CFUs of probiotics. CFUs or colony forming units indicate the number of viable bacteria, which in the case of BioFit falls inside society’s accepted range. For that matter, summarized below is a complete analysis on each strain:

DE111™ (clinically studied form of Bacillus subtilis)

DE111™ or biologically known as Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis) is the first probiotic strain to have made the cut. It has been associated with improved digestion, healthy body composition and can boost one’s endurance. Most of all, it helps to safeguard existing good bacteria in the gut. The latter is important seeing that good bacteria are the ones to face and battle bad bacteria/foreign invaders [1].

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

L. rhamnosus is a type of strain that is not only found in the human body, but in many dairy products as well, i.e., yogurt, whey, etc. In further analyzing the potential this strain might have on the gut, we discovered a study that focused primarily on weight management among obese individuals. To our surprise, gender appeared to have an effect, as women were more likely to see a significant improvement over men. The researchers arrived at such a conclusion after assessing distinct weight-related biomarkers (i.e., satiety hormone in numbers, and bodyweight and fat) [2].

Lactobacillus casei

L. casei is naturally found in the body and has been predominantly used to treat issues related to digestive disorders. The latter has been confirmed based on the reporting of one source [3] that summarized its usefulness in terms of easing diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel disorders (IBD), and viral infections to name a few. Interestingly, another study’s results indicate a significant effect on weight management, however, due to contradicting results, further investigation is warranted [4].

(EXCLUSIVE ONLINE OFFER) See the Special Discount Savings Available at the Official BioFit Website GoBioFit.com Today!

Lactobacillus acidophilus

At the time of writing, L. acidophilus has been recognized as a widely accepted strain within the probiotics industry. So far, the scientific community has been successful in showing that it can ease discomfort and reduce the impact that IBS-related symptoms can have on the body. One thing that individuals might want to watch out for is its implications on weight, as some studies have linked it to weight loss, while others, weight gain [5,6].

Lactobacillus Plantarum

L. plantarum is strain that carries a wide range of properties; from antimicrobial and antifungal effects, to as far as antioxidant and antimutagenic properties [7]. What makes this strain so diverse is the positive effect that it could possibly have on different areas for health, some of which include brain, blood and liver health. In terms of the effect that L. plantarum might have on weight, we uncovered a rat’s model that reported reduced weight [8].

Bifidobacterium Longum

B. longum is a strain that is liked for its protective properties, particularly within the walls of our very intestines. In fact, individuals can think of B. longum’s contribution as a shield that wards off foreign invaders. Having said that, a comprehensive review on this respective strain’s helpfulness on the human body reported that it might support immune, gut, and intestinal health [9].

Bifidobacterium Breve

Like B. longum, B. breve is also found within the intestines. What differentiates it from the above is that it might accumulate during lactation. Nevertheless, one study that explored its usefulness in regard to weight among pre-obese people found a significantly lower body fat mass and body fat percentage in the control group than in the placebo group. To add to the latter, those who were administered B. breve also had maintained HDL levels and reduced LDL levels [10].

One can see just how powerful and side effects-free the BioFit probiotic pills are with these high-profile strains. The gut (and the rest of the body) hosts trillions of healthy bacteria that help with a range of body functions. Some of these bacteria help maintain a strong immune system, and others help your metabolism and digestive system work at optimal levels.

The bacteria in the gut is integral to your metabolism and digestive system. It is designed to optimize digestion, ensuring that you break down all the nutrients – including fats and calories. This ensures that more fat and calories pass through the system. The good bacteria in the gut also help ensure that the metabolism works optimally to make the most of these nutrients, ensuring that they pass through the system.

The gut also hosts negative bacteria that cause digestive problems and can trigger other conditions. An imbalance between these two categories of bacteria can make the digestive system and metabolism inefficient, causing the body to accumulate weight – in addition to other problems.

Where to Buy BioFit Probiotic Pills by Nature's Formulas?

BioFit is currently offered in three different price points worth reflecting upon. Before doing so, individuals should first consider their health. For typical digestive issues, one bottle might suffice, however, for the more serious cases that prevent individuals from partaking in their day-to-day tasks, the quantities should be upped. Here are the options to choose from (plus free shipping) from the official website for Nature's Formulas BioFit Probiotic supplement:

  • 1 Bottle (1-month supply): $69.95 each

  • 3 Bottles (3-month supply): $139.95 each

  • 6 Bottles (6-month supply): $199.95 each

About Nature’s Formulas

Nature’s Formulas aims to educate consumers on all-natural ways of achieving wellness. Given the widespread dependence on drugs and surgeries, Nature’s Formulas has decided to take matters into their own hands. To prove that positive results can be attained by relying on what Mother Nature has to offer, the team has since launched four supplements, all of which are said to carry scientific proof, consider body chemistry, stress the importance of the microbe, shed light on plant-based diets, and have clinical results.

To sum things up, quoted below is an extract from the official website:

“Our deep understanding of human health guides us [Nature’s Formulas] through the maze of scientific research to make the best supplements in the industry.”

BioFit Bonus e-Books

BioFit is sufficient for all of your weight loss needs, as mentioned. To this end, you don’t need to go on a diet or start exercising to burn fats and calories. However, weight loss is a multi-pronged approach – and there are lots of benefits to dieting and exercising.

BioFit recognizes the value of dieting, and the company tries to enlighten its users on the necessity and benefits of healthy eating by including two dieting e-books in the package. It also adds its customers to an exclusive online platform containing lots of insightful information about how to lose weight.

Here is an overview of the individual bonuses:

E-Book: The Truth about Dieting

Dieting is a complex subject, and there are lots of myths about how dieting can help with weight loss. For example, the world has been sent into a frenzy by the “discovery” of superfoods that have been touted to burn fats in days – only to be disappointed later. The confusion is further complicated by the fact that dieting has varying results for different people.

This e-book is designed to dispel myths about dieting for weight loss. Its content is backed by exhaustive scientific research, and it also includes recommendations on which foods to eat for weight loss.

E-book: Delicious Recipes that Quickly Burn Fat

Many people often associate dieting with boring food that tastes almost as bad as it looks. However, this is an unfair stereotype. It doesn’t matter what type of food you eat for weight loss – what matters is the types and amounts of ingredients in the food. To this end, you can eat healthy and delicious pizzas and cakes without worrying about your fat and calorie intakes – and this e-book will help you prepare them.

This book contains recipe for a wide range of delicious and healthy food, including ice cream, pizza, and cakes. The dishes covered in this book are also easy to prepare.

Private Members Dashboard

The package also comes with a membership to an exclusive platform for BioFit users only. This dashboard contains lots of articles, videos, and pictorials about weight loss, including tips on fast and easy ways to lose weight – besides taking BioFit pills.

Customer Care Center

BioFit’s manufacturer has a robust customer care desk that is fully equipped to handle all of your queries. Customers can call with any queries via (800) 460-6008 or (800) 266-0373. You can also send an email via support@getbiofit.com or start a chat on the website’s live chat portal. Alternatively, you can go where the action is at 4610 Prime Parkway, McHenry, IL.

Can Probiotics Really Help Users Lose Weight and Burn Fat?

Losing weight is especially difficult because it involves rigorous exercise, frustrating diet changes, or combining these two approaches. It is even more frustrating that many of the common weight loss supplements have to be combined with one or both of these approaches to be effective.

Dieting is not easy, especially since many of the foods recommended for weight loss are not your everyday snacks and fast meals. For example, dieting recommends ditching burgers and fries for salads and hard cereals. Additionally, many of the foods recommended for dieting may be difficult to prepare, and it may take a lot of time to get used to the different tastes and flavors. Sadly, dieting doesn’t always work – even after giving up your favorite foods.

Exercising can also prove difficult. It goes beyond jogging around the neighborhood – it involves taxing exercises such as bodyweight training and core strengthening exercises. The fatigue can feel unbearable, especially if you were mostly inactive. What’s more, it can disrupt your daily schedules, as you have to make time to go to the gym.

BioFit eliminates the hassle of excessive exercising and extreme dieting without results. In fact, its developers recommend eating as much of your favorite food as you want when taking this supplement (obviously in moderation right?). So while they might hint that you don’t have to worry about going to the gym – as the pills will burn fats and calories without breaking a sweat - it is wise to use a balanced approach for optimal results.

The idea of losing weight without dieting or exercising is so tempting that it sounds unbelievable. However, it does work, thanks to pro-biotics. The secret lies in healthy metabolism and digestive system, as mentioned. The body does all the heavy lifting without the need for a boost from physical exhaustion or willingly starving yourself. When you watch Nature's Formulas' Chrissie Miller present the leading weight loss probiotic supplement on the market, it is clear that BioFit has mastered probiotics technology for burning body fat. To this end, users are guaranteed to realize noticeable weight loss within the first few weeks of using this supplement. What’s more, users don’t need to exercise or go on a diet – the supplement triggers natural weight loss through the gut.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Is BioFit Available on Amazon.com?

You cannot get these pills on Amazon, unfortunately. This supplement is available exclusively on the manufacturer’s website to prevent counterfeits. However, you can always find as many pills as you want on the official BioFit website, and they ship anywhere in the world.

Who are good candidates for BioFit?

BioFit is for anyone who suspects that their gut health needs revamping. By increasing the presence of good bacteria in the body, several of our bodily organs will naturally recover and achieve balance, promoting an array of benefits. This might also be a great way to make lifestyle choices, as one can think of this process as a way of releasing toxins from the body. With the aforementioned in mind, pregnant and/or nursing mothers and people who are currently taking medication should seek a physician’s opinion prior to proceeding.

What is the recommended dose for BioFit?

One BioFit capsule should be taken regularly with a glass of water or as recommended by a physician. Others also ask is it true that I don’t need to diet or exercise when using BioFit pills? Yes, you don’t need to go on a diet or start exercising when taking BioFit weight loss supplements. This supplement triggers the body’s natural ability to burn as many fats and calories as possible, potentially guaranteeing weight loss regardless of what you eat if taken regularly. Different people have varying capacities for burning fats and losing weight. To this end, it takes some people months to get to their desired weight, while some people can realize significant changes in a few weeks. However, you are guaranteed to lose some weight within the first month – and more as you continue taking the supplements.

Are there any concerns regarding BioFit?

The one concern that should be brought to consumers’ attention is that BioFit was manufactured in a facility that also processes milk products. Hence, for those with dairy-related concerns, BioFit should be taken with caution. Another unfortunate fact is with respect to accessibility. BioFit is only available for customers within the U.S. and Canada, thus, international interests will not be fulfilled at this time.

Should an appropriate storage method be considered?

As long as BioFit is stored in a cool, dry place, everything will be okay. Normally with probiotics, people have this idea that they need to be refrigerated to keep the strains active, but this supposedly isn’t the case here.

How many servings are found per BioFit bottle?

Each BioFit bottle includes 30 servings, a quantity ample for one month.

What features does BioFit have?

As far as features go, BioFit supposedly only contains 100% natural and safe ingredients, has been tested for quality and purity by a third-party company, was manufactured in the U.S., in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility and is vegan-friendly.

Is BioFit risk-free?

Yes, BioFit is risk-free to a certain extent. Specifically, it has been protected by a 100%, 90-day money-back guarantee. It is the consumer’s responsibility to contact customer service within 90 days from the purchase date to request a refund. Any complaints made after the allotted time will not be accepted. On that note, below are different ways of getting in touch with the Nature’s Formulas team:

  • Phone: 1 (800) 460-6008 or 1 (800) 266-0373

  • Email: support@getbiofit.com or support@naturesformulas.com

  • Address: 4610 Prime Parkway, McHenry, IL, 60050.

Is BioFit Probiotic a Scam or Legit?

No, BioFit is not a scam. In fact, it is one of the most effective weight loss supplements. It is made by an FDA-approved facility that is certified by GMP, and the science behind its weight loss technique is backed by research according to the official GoBioFit.com website. As such, you may be guaranteed to realize some weight loss when using this supplement due to its ability to optimize the gut biohm naturally. BioFit is not known to cause any adverse side-effects – and it has more benefits than weight loss including the alleviation of digestive disturbances like excess gas and bloat. However, it is still advisable to consult your doctor if you have underlying allergies and conditions. It is also not advisable to exceed the recommended dosage of one pill per day.

BioFit is easily available, but you can only buy it exclusively from the GoBioFit.com official website. This is done to ensure that there are no counterfeits, consequently guaranteeing that the supplement works.

As mentioned, one bottle of BioFit goes for between $49 and $69, depending on how many bottles you order. The exact prices per package are:

  • $69 for one bottle (plus $9.95 for shipping)

  • $177 for three bottles (free shipping to U.S. addresses)

  • $294 for six bottles (free shipping to U.S. addresses)

One bottle contains 30 pills, enough for the whole month – you only need to take one pill per day. Weight-loss rates vary from one person to another, and you will need as many bottles as you need to tone down to your ideal body weight.

It is also worth noting that BioFit has one of the simplest and most generous money-back guarantees. Users can get all of their money back within 180 days if they are unsatisfied with the supplement for whatever reason. You don’t need to make any special claims, either, which goes a long way to show you how efficient the supplement is.

Final Verdict

In summary, BioFit is a probiotic supplement that starts by improving gut health. This is expected to give rise to healthy weight management, liver, heart and cognitive function to name a few. The way in which Nature’s Formulas has approached poor health has been validated seeing that the gut should not be considered its own entity, but one that has long lasting connections with different bodily systems.

What makes this supplement worthy is its ingredients list, as every strain has been studied by the scientific community and have all been accepted as being generally safe. On that note, it is important to mention that this idea of using probiotics as a way to heal bodily functions is still relatively new. That is the main reason why many existing studies only appear to have focused on animal models (with some human models). This is not to say that BioFit is bad, but that more research may be required for solid conclusions. Nonetheless, BioFit meets most of the standard requirements of a probiotic supplement.

In closing, it is easy to see how it all connects! You see, probiotic supplements such as BioFit are designed to restore the balance between healthy and unhealthy bacteria. This ensures that the digestive system and metabolism work optimally, consequently ensuring that your body burns as many fats and calories as possible.

The idea of ingesting bacteria may sound crazy, but you have been playing host to bacteria all of your life. Besides, this is healthy bacteria – and it offers more benefits than just weight loss. The billions of bacteria in your gut fall under varying species, and some species are more effective for digestion and metabolism than others. BioFit contains seven of the most effective bacteria species in each capsule, ensuring the biggest impact on weight loss.

Each BioFit capsule contains more than 40 billion healthy gut bacteria under the following seven species as reviewed above:

Lactobacillus Plantarum: this strain is especially popular for functional foods, and it is known to help ease IBS symptoms. It is also associated with a range of anti-obesity properties. Lactobacillus Acidophilus: this strain is also highly effective, and it is great for the gut. Its benefits include managing abdominal pain and easing IBS symptoms. Lactobacillus Casei: this strain is known to have a direct positive impact on obesity, based on lab tests. It also helps with a range of conditions associated with an unhealthy digestion system, including constipation and diarrhea. Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: this strain helps stabilize the production of leptin, a hormone that regulates hunger and satiety. It also helps the gut break down more fats and calories. It is especially effective in women. Bacillus Subtilis: this strain also helps with a range of digestive problems, including bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. BioFit uses a patented form of this highly effective strain. Bifidobacterium Breve: one study found that this particular strain has a direct impact on the user’s overall body mass. It is especially effective for pre-obese people, but it also has positive effects for people who are already obese. Bifidobacterium Longum: This strain helps the digestive system break down macronutrients. The bacteria also line the intestinal walls, protecting it against bacterial control.

All things considered, it might be a good idea to get in touch with Nature’s Formulas regarding the sources of the strains used, as only one out of the seven appears to be clinically tested and patented. After hearing back from them, individuals should get a better sense as to whether or not the prices are justifiable. Ultimately, we encourage everyone to do their respective research prior to investing, especially considering how different each person is in regard to health. To learn more about BioFit, visit here >>>

Official Website - https://gobiofit.com/video/

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

support@goBiofit.com

Phone: 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@goBiofit.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


