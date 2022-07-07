Biofortification Global Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players HarvestPlus, DowDuPont, Bayer AG & Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofortification Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing demand for high-nutrition food

The Biofortification market is being driven by factors such as rising demand for high-nutrition food and soaring consumer health consciousness owing to health issues, including occurrences of nutritional deficiencies and malnutrition. According to Forbes, By 2050, the world's population is expected to reach 9.7 million people, requiring a 70 percent increase in global food production in the next 30 years to feed everyone.

The global biofortification market is benefiting from rising technological improvements as well as higher investments in agricultural growth. The demand for biofortification is predicted to rise in response to the increasing rates of nutritional deficiencies and the number of children suffering from malnutrition. As a result of surging demand, the worldwide biofortification market is predicted to increase in the projected period.



Lack of knowledge about biofortification

However, a lack of knowledge regarding the advantages of biofortified crops is expected to stifle the biofortification market's expansion. Numerous restrictions put on the production of genetically modified crops have the potential to impede the biofortification market's growth. Trait diversity in the primary, secondary, or tertiary gene pools of the chosen crop is required for biofortification which limits the diversity.



By crop supply, the biofortification market can be segmented into sweet potato, corn, wheat, cassava, rice, beans, pearl millet, and others.

The sweet potato category accounts for a significant market share owing to expanding technical breakthroughs to boost nutritive value. The demand for biofortified crops such as orange-fleshed sweet potato and cassava has surged due to the requirement of the high carbohydrate content in the human diet.



By nutrient type, the biofortification market can be segmented into iron, amino acids, zinc, vitamins, and others.

Iron and vitamin segments are expected to have sizable market shares. Vitamins are utilized in the animal nutrition business as feed supplements and additives. The increased demand for good quality meat contributes to the rising demand for the vitamin segment.



By technique, the biofortification market can be segmented into Biotechnology, Conventional crop breeding techniques, and Agronomy. Agronomy comprises applying minerals like zinc or iron as foliar or soil applications based on plant management and characteristics and soil variables to increase the number of critical micronutrients in the plants.

By geography, the biofortification market can be segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, South America, and Europe. The biofortification market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region owing to the transformation of agriculture and improved nutritional value of food in the region. Agrarian countries such as China and India have expanded the potential for the biofortification market substantially. North America is also expected to grow rapidly in the projected period.



