Biofriendly Podcast Ends 2021 With Impressive Stats, Amazing Guests, and Bold New Ideas For 2022

The Biofriendly Podcast, designed to Educate on All Things Green with a Humorous and Approachable Twist, ended 2021 with Numerous Awards and an Increase in Followers All In the Name of Making Going Green a Lot Easier.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biofriendly Podcast, a product of Biofriendly, an environmental solutions company, has ended 2021 on quite a high note. This podcast, co-hosted by the Director of Promotion and Marketing at Biofriendly Jacob Givens and Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll, was the recipient of the Web Excellence Award in May 2021 and the Communicator Award in July 2021.

With backgrounds in leadership, environmental activism, and comedy, the duo makes for an entertaining and informative listen for anyone trying to get greener. With episodes ranging from "Can Car Care Be Sustainable?" to "Geoengineering: Creative or Crazy?" , there's sure to be an episode for any casual to serious podcast consumer. With topics ranging from both consumer tips and innovative insights, coupled with Givens and Carroll's refreshing humor, the Biofriendly Podcast makes a great effort to be practical and fun. In 2021 alone, the duo welcomed eco-friendly pioneers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders like Dr. Barbara Paldus of Codex Beauty, a sustainable skincare line, Daniel Nicholson of NadaMoo!, the most eco-friendly (and delicious) vegan ice cream available, and Dr. Mark Trexler, the Director and Chief Climatographer at The Climatographers.

After another year of unprecedented growth on all podcast platforms, the two hope to build some continued momentum going into the New Year. "We are really proud of what we were able to accomplish this past year," says Givens, "not just from a listenership standpoint but getting the chance to connect with those looking to make a difference and celebrate the positive changes that are being made for the environment."

With an audience across 70 countries and a couple of Web Excellence and Communicator Awards under their belt, the two have big plans for guests, topics, and audience engagement for 2022 as they work to develop content and community. Available across platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more, be sure to be on the lookout for their weekly episodes going into 2022.

