Biofriendly Reviews the Biggest Environmental Concerns of 2022

Looking Forward into 2023, Biofriendly Reflects on Air Pollution, Climate Change and Water Pollution

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly , a green solutions company, recently organized an anonymous survey of over 150 participants to gauge peoples' biggest environmental concerns and what they are willing to do in order to prevent continued damage to our planet. When the survey asked, "What is your greatest environmental concern?", climate change, air pollution, and water pollution all ranked over 50%.

"As a company that was initially formed to help solve the global problem of air pollution, survey results like these show us how increasingly conscious consumers are of the planet and the effect they have on it," said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly. "The demand for change grows stronger each year as people witness the consequences of pollution that hit close to home and realize something must be done."

The respondents seemed to have an overall positive outlook about the state of our planet, compared to the doomsday messaging that is often reported. Over 30% of respondents decided humans can recover "somewhat well" from environmental damage, and over 40% of respondents are willing to change their lifestyle to prevent damage. This shows promise for both the environment and companies like Biofriendly who work to make a difference.

In an effort to better understand the effect of both positive and negative online messaging strategies, the survey posed the question, "Which of the following types of media motivates you to get involved with helping the environment?" with the following as choices: progress and stories of success, dire consequences of climate change, fact-driven data only, and innovation and strategy. While "fact-driven data only" was the single category winner at 18.10%, 37.14% of respondents voted "all of the above," showing a balanced narrative is required to make progress.

Through Biofriendly's innovative technology, Green Plus® energy transition fuel, and their accompanying social platform, Biofriendly Planet, Biofriendly seeks to provide the most up to date and comprehensive climate education (with a positive tone) shared with the public daily.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 14.8 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 270-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

