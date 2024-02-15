Is Biofrontera (ETR:B8F) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Biofrontera (ETR:B8F) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Biofrontera's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Biofrontera has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the €2.1m in cash it held at September 2023. Importantly, its cash burn was €3.8m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from September 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Biofrontera's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Biofrontera actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Regrettably, the company's operating revenue moved in the wrong direction over the last twelve months, declining by 11%. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Biofrontera is building its business over time.

Can Biofrontera Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Biofrontera shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Biofrontera's cash burn of €3.8m is about 14% of its €28m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Biofrontera's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Biofrontera's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Biofrontera's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Biofrontera has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

