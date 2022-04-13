U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.06
    +10.61 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,262.16
    +41.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,487.46
    +115.89 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.69
    +12.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    +1.15 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.40
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6550
    -0.0700 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8370
    +0.4490 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,619.90
    +619.80 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.79
    +12.15 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.45
    -11.21 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Biofrontera Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Biofrontera Pharma GmbH as a Contract Laboratory for Ameluz®

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biofrontera Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BFRI
Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc.

Significantly Improves Manufacturing Efficiency, Quality Control and Supply Reliability

WOBURN, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Biofrontera Pharma’s cGMP laboratory in Leverkusen, Germany, as a contract laboratory for batch control and stability testing of Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%). This recognition enables significant improvements in product manufacturing efficiency, quality control and reliability of supply.

The FDA cleared Biofrontera Pharma GmbH’s laboratory to operate a method of impurity testing, which is a critical component of the gel’s stability assurance. The clearance enables part of the necessary testing of production batches to be performed in the Leverkusen facility, thereby reducing dependence on third-party suppliers and the risk of production downtime and product delays. Previously, quality control was conducted entirely by contract manufacturers in collaboration with third-party providers.

“Impurity testing is extremely complex and one of the most important components of batch release and stability testing. To establish such a method at third-party suppliers could take a year or two, and several contract laboratories have already failed at establishing the specific methods we need for Ameluz®. Bringing this important function under the control of our licensor therefore strengthens quality control, reduces third-party dependence and enables transparency to identify opportunities for further developments,” stated Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc.

“Under a license and supply agreement with Biofrontera AG, we have exclusive rights to market and sell Ameluz and the PDT-lamps BF-RhodoLED® and RhodoLED XL in the U.S. As our U.S. commercial sales build momentum, we appreciate the importance of optimizing for scale and ensuring commercial supply without compromising quality,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, please visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with the Licensor; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; whether the Company will be able to successfully complete the transition to a public company operating independently of Biofrontera AG; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

    As the biotech responsible for developing one of the world's first safe and effective messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against the coronavirus, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is by definition a technologically sophisticated operator. In a nutshell, the overwhelming majority of mRNA programs in the world are in preclinical development, which means that there is probably a plethora of high-impact medicines in the works which nobody has even heard of yet.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy Today According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about the billionaire hedge fund executive and simply want to learn about the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech […]

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

    It's been months in the making, but telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) has finally closed the book on its entertainment business. The company has completed its spinoff to combine its streaming and entertainment assets with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. AT&T has been a controversial stock over the past decade, underperforming after massive mergers put the company in debt.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Nvidia Stock Falls on an Analyst Downgrade -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been falling in recent months as high-growth stocks have come under pressure. After a boom in consumer electronics spending since the start of the pandemic, worry has started to mount that demand will start to cool off this year. Analyst Tristan Gerra at Baird Capital recently downgraded Nvidia stock on this specific concern, noting that the market may not be fully appreciating the negative economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a potential decrease in demand for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency mining later this year.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • JPMorgan Chase, Bed Bath & Beyond stocks sink on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how JPMorgan and Bed Bath & Beyond stocks are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

    Shares of Antares Pharma surged 49% Wednesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company agreed to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics  in a cash deal valued at $960 million. Under terms of the deal, Halozyme (ticker: HALO) will pay $5.60 a share to buy Antares (ATRS), the company said in a statement. Halozyme said that it expects the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, to immediately add to 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share, and accelerate revenue and earnings growth through 2027.

  • Bank of Canada Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Quell Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada raised its interest rate by half a percentage point in its biggest hike in more than two decades, and said it would stop buying government bonds to shrink its balance sheet as it moves aggressively to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivU.S. Pullo

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Beyond Tesla: 3 Monster Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in April

    Stock splits are all the rage lately, and it's not hard to see why. Consider that Tesla's share price jumped by 80% during the three-week period between when it announced its last stock split and when it carried it out in August 2020. While stock splits don't actually do anything to enhance a business's intrinsic value -- and shouldn't be the core reason for making an investment -- some industry-leading companies that are planning them will likely deliver stellar long-term performances.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.