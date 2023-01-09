U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,917.88
    +22.80 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,656.00
    +25.39 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,728.22
    +158.92 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.97
    +19.17 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +1.31 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.80
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0097 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    -0.0440 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0092 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8040
    -0.2260 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,348.84
    +405.44 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.33
    +4.04 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Biofrontera Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study Evaluating Ameluz(R)-PDT for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis on the Extremities, Neck and Trunk

Biofrontera Inc.
·5 min read

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, multicenter clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz® and BF-RhodoLED® XL in the field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the extremities, neck and trunk. This Phase 3 clinical study is being conducted by Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera Inc., Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture
Biofrontera Inc., Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture

"Having recently kicked off this Phase 3 study with a meeting of clinical trial investigators, dosing the first patient is an important milestone in our clinical development strategy," said Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. "With AK affecting an estimated 58 million Americans and driving approximately 13 million treatments annually, there is large and growing demand for a highly effective therapy such as Ameluz-PDT to treat AK beyond the face and scalp. We look forward to expanding the addressable market for Ameluz-PDT."

"Biofrontera Inc. is at the forefront of treating AK where Ameluz-PDT has demonstrated up to 91% total clearance on the face and scalp in prior clinical trials," continued Ms. Monaco. "This Phase 3 clinical study supports our strategy to expand the label for Ameluz-PDT for use on the extremities, neck and trunk, and ultimately enables our leading therapy to help many more people who suffer from AK."

Initially 11 clinical trial sites in the U.S. will participate, enrolling approximately 165 patients stratified by body region. This study utilizes Biofrontera's new RhodoLED XL, a red-light lamp approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in PDT in combination with Ameluz® (Ameluz - PDT) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate actinic keratosis.

About Actinic Keratosis

Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common pre-cancerous skin lesion caused by chronic sun exposure that may, if left untreated, develop into life-threatening skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. AKs typically appear on sun-exposed areas such as the face, bald scalp, arms or the back of the hands. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, in the U.S. AK affected approximately 58 million people in 2020 and an estimated 13 million AK treatments were performed.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the clinical development strategy for Ameluz®, the potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, the addressable market and growing demand for Ameluz® and ongoing clinical trials conducted in collaboration with our licensing partner and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contact:

Biofrontera Inc. Investor Relations
ir@bfinc.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734502/Biofrontera-Inc-Announces-First-Patient-Dosed-in-Pivotal-Phase-3-Clinical-Study-Evaluating-AmeluzR-PDT-for-the-Treatment-of-Actinic-Keratosis-on-the-Extremities-Neck-and-Trunk

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen (BIIB), Eisai's Lecanemab Gets FDA Nod for Alzheimer's

    FDA approves Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's lecanemab on an accelerated basis. Eisai filed a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to the FDA to get a traditional approval for Leqembi.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • What's Going on With FedEx Stock?

    Understanding what's going on with the giant logistics company could provide insights into broader parts of the economy.

  • Here's Why Tilray Stock Sank Monday

    Investors will likely need to see real progress toward legalization in the U.S. for the stock to get a meaningful catalyst.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Tesla stock ‘is now officially oversold,’ strategist says

    Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Director Mark Newton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock, investor sentiment, Elon Musk, and the outlook for Tesla.

  • Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

    The price set by the companies is higher than some analyst estimates of about $20,000. "As a result of this higher than expected pricing, we think it is reasonable to see peak sales reach $15.2 billion worldwide," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note. However, the price tag is lower than that of Eisai and Biogen's first Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 annually before the drugmakers halved the price amid controversy over its approval.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Lululemon adjusts Q4 earnings and revenue expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lululemon ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck to step down from role after 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Novavax will replace Stanley Erck with John Jacobs as the new president and CEO of the biotechnology company.

  • Ford to Partner With LG on Turkey Battery Plant, Drops SK

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will partner with LG Energy Solution Ltd. to build a new battery plant in Turkey, dropping a deal with SK On Co., as the US carmaker seeks to speed up the shift to clean cars and diversify its battery suppliers, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Rally as

  • 1 Top Growth Stock That Could Beat the Market In 2023 and Beyond

    Last year, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a downturn due to a combination of negative economic and political factors. At any rate, economic issues won't last forever, and the market will eventually continue its march forward. One growth stock that can help with that is none other than DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM).