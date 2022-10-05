U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0098 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0161 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5290
    +0.3300 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,059.55
    -238.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.09
    -2.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Biofrontera Inc. Announces Preliminary Product Revenues for the Third Quarter of 2022

Biofrontera Inc.
·4 min read
Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced preliminary unaudited product revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Product revenues for the third quarter of 2022 are anticipated to be approximately $4.3 million, consistent with the third quarter of 2021. These projections result in product revenues for the first nine months of 2022 expected to be approximately $18.5 million up approximately 24% compared with the first nine months of 2021. Year-to-date 2022 product revenues are at a record high, and are up approximately 26% over the comparable period in the pre-Covid year 2019.

“Our work to increase adoption of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) continued during the third quarter, which historically is the seasonally softest sales quarter of the year. Importantly, we remain on track to achieve our guidance for 2022 total revenues to increase by at least 30% compared with 2021 as we achieve deeper sales penetration among current customer accounts,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

“Our sales and marketing teams have recently been recognized with multiple awards and accolades, and we’re proud of the impact they’re having on patient health,” she added. “We look forward to elevating Biofrontera’s brand among dermatologists through label expansion and marketing to capture the potential of Ameluz®.”

The preliminary unaudited product revenues described in this press release are estimates only and are based on currently available information. Final results may vary from the preliminary product revenues estimates. Biofrontera expects to report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 in the first half of November 2022. Details concerning that announcement and conference call will be provided in the coming weeks.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. (the “Company”) is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s preliminary product revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s financial guidance for 2022, increases in the adoption of PDT, statements relating to the Company’s expectations for its business and marketing strategy, the ability of the Company’s sales and marketing teams to increase sales to current customer accounts and the potential to expand the label of Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

#    #    #


Recommended Stories

  • With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets' finale

    With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil was not in the New York Mets' starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. “Wouldn't put that on him,” Showalter said.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Chewy stock surges on increased sales expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out online retailer Chewy's stock following a boost to sales estimates.

  • One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One giant options transaction may have sparked the S&P 500’s bounce on Wednesday, according to Wells Fargo & Co. The trade, which involved buying and selling call options tied to the index at a cost of around $31 million, probably helped fuel a recovery that saw the benchmark gauge erase a 1.8% decline, says Chris Harvey, the firm’s head of equity strategy.Theories that derivatives trading has potentially driven movement in an underlying asset have been relatively common in this y

  • Why I Wouldn't Touch Apple's Stock With a 10 Foot Pole

    Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment

    Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Why Roku Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the video streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were sliding today, reversing their gains from yesterday. Investors appear to be reacting to some jobs data that indicated that the labor market is still resilient. A strong labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

  • Solar Stocks Dip. Here's How to Trade Them Now

    Solar stocks like Enphase Energy and First Solar are getting hit hard. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • Lumen Stock on Track for Lowest Close Since 1991 as Analyst Cites Risks to Dividend

    Lumen Technologies shares tumbled Wednesday after an analyst at Wells Fargo cited concerns over risks to the telecommunication company’s dividend. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded shares of Lumen (ticker: LUMN) to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut his12-month price target to $8 from $12.50. Shares of Lumen fell 10% Wednesday to $7.22 and were on track for their lowest close since September 1991.

  • Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter

    Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal. What Happened: Musk submitted a new proposal to Twitter to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, in line with a previous deal submitted. Twitter sued Musk afte

  • Why AMD Stock Fell Before Recovering Earlier Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were down over 4% this morning before rallying. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers cut his growth estimates for the next three years, citing weakening demand in the PC market that might spill over to the data center market, a key driver of growth for the chipmaker. In AMD's last earnings call in early August, CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company's next-generation 5-nanometer Genoa server central processing unit (CPU) was experiencing very strong customer pull.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever

    A war in Europe and the subsequent energy crisis it's causing would be enough to tank global stock markets in any given year. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets are also reeling from rapidly rising interest rates intended to quell runaway inflation. Once you consider all the challenges stock markets face, it's a little surprising that the benchmark S&P 500 index has only lost around 25% of its value this year.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.