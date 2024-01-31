Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Biofrontera Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BFRI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$640k and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m, the US$2.3m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Biofrontera's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Biofrontera is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$8.6m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Biofrontera's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Biofrontera is its debt-to-equity ratio of 163%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

