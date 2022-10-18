U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,716.19
    +38.24 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,529.98
    +344.16 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,782.23
    +106.43 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.35
    +27.60 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -2.72 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9880
    -0.0270 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1390
    +0.1830 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,447.59
    -45.73 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.83
    -3.88 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.33
    +36.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Biofrontera Inc. to Sponsor the 2022 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Biofrontera Inc.
·5 min read
Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc.

Four Posters Highlighting Results from Investigator-Initiated and Company-Sponsored Research with Ameluz to be Presented

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces its sponsorship of the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, being held October 20-23 in Las Vegas. As a Gold Industry Sponsor, Biofrontera will host an exhibit booth showcasing commercial and upcoming products, an Advisory Board meeting featuring leading dermatologists and four posters on investigator-initiated and Company-sponsored research with Ameluz®.

The Biofrontera booth will feature educational and commercial information on its flagship drug Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) topical gel, 10%, used in combination with the RhodoLED® lamp series for photodynamic therapy (PDT) of actinic keratosis (AK), and its topical antibiotic Xepi® (ozenoxacin cream, 1%), for the treatment of impetigo. The booth will also showcase both the BF-RhodoLED® as well as Biofrontera’s new larger PDT lamp, RhodoLED® XL, which are approved for use in combination with Ameluz for the treatment of mild and moderate AK on the face and scalp.

Additionally, Biofrontera is sponsoring an Advisory Board meeting on Friday, October 21st. The meeting will consist of two sessions providing advanced education on the advantages and current landscape of photodynamic therapy and sharing real-world PDT utilization experiences amongst PDT experts and industry leading dermatologists.

The following posters will be available for viewing in the exhibit hall:

1. Title: Lesion Clearance Rate After Red-Light Photodynamic Therapy with 10% Aminolevulinic Acid Gel in Relation to the Epidermal Extent of Atypical Keratinocytes in Actinic Keratosis – Retrospective Exploratory Analysis of Three Pivotal Phase III Trials
Exploratory data analysis from three Phase III studies sponsored by Biofrontera Biosciences GmbH
Authors: Erhard Bierhoff, Joel L. Cohen, Rolf-Markus Szeimies, Uwe Reinhold, Thomas Dirschka

2. Title: Field Therapy for Actinic Keratosis: Structured Review of the Literature on Efficacy, Cost, and Adherence
This study was investigator-initiated and funded by Biofrontera Inc.
Authors: Nathaniel Lampley III, Rachel Rigo, Todd Schlesinger, Anthony M. Rossi

3. Title: Long-Term Follow Up of ALA 10% Gel and Red-Light Photodynamic Therapy for the Treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma in Situ
This study was investigator-initiated and funded by Biofrontera Inc.
Authors: Paul Shim, Nathalie Zeitouni

4. Title: Photodynamic Therapy for Facial Actinic Keratosis with Aminolevulinic Acid 10% Gel, Microneedling, and Red-Light Illumination
This study was investigator-initiated and funded by Biofrontera Inc.
 Authors: Ziv Schwartz, Gary Goldenberg

“At this year’s Fall Clinical conference we will spotlight the hard work by our clinical and commercial teams throughout 2022, along with studies by independent investigators that further the body of knowledge on PDT. We look forward to meeting with industry leaders and clinicians through a variety of formats ranging from poster presentations to Advisory Board sessions,” said Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. “We also look forward to showcasing our new, larger RhodoLED® XL PDT lamp, which is among the latest breakthroughs in medical dermatology and aesthetics, allowing for the illumination of a larger surface area, thereby enabling simultaneous treatment of AK lesions that are distant from one another.”

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s business and marketing strategy, future operations and business, potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, market presence and position of Ameluz® and ongoing clinical trials conducted by our licensing partners and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


Recommended Stories

  • SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts

    In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Where Will Tilray Brands Be in 10 Years?

    Amid the to-and-fro cannabis gold rush, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a contender to be the top dog. In 10 years, Tilray could be one of the world's largest cannabis companies, much like it is now. It'll likely have a mix of cannabis products and brands that are priced for different consumer populations, and it'll also probably still be selling alcoholic beverages as well.

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Johnson & Johnson reports earnings beat, lower full-year guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. During 2022, the software industry is expected to generate $593.40 billion in revenue, according to Statista. Enterprise […]

  • Stocks bounce for 2nd day ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading after the opening bell.

  • As Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) hits US$2.1b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

    Last week, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were...

  • Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today

    What happened Shares of small-cap gene therapy company Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) popped by as much as 87% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is racing higher this morning in response to an all-cash buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock

    While both Etsy and Shopify are e-commerce companies, they have significantly different business models. Etsy operates an e-commerce marketplace that focuses on matching sellers of craft and vintage goods to buyers. Shopify, too, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed by making it easier for them to sell their products globally.

  • Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is Down 22% This Year

    Investors are worried about a recession on the way, and that's normally a time when Wall Street flocks toward sturdy dividend payers like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). The consumer staples giant has endured many downturns over the decades thanks to its dominant market position and its huge portfolio of essential brands and products. It is even trailing its smaller rival Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB).

  • Is a Beat Likely for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in Q3 Earnings?

    Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) third-quarter results are likely to reflect solid performance in the Instruments & Accessories segment. However, rising costs may have hurt margins.

  • Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?

    A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated. Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing.

  • Activist investor Starboard reveals stake in Salesforce

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the boost in shares for Salesforce after an activist investor reveals stake in the company.

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. Large cap stocks in the United States like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are […]