U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.19
    -39.26 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,015.31
    -145.48 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,259.68
    -193.39 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.17
    -27.01 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.91
    +0.72 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.10
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.64 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9230
    +0.0830 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2120
    +0.2850 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,481.68
    +149.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.50
    -6.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Biofrontera Launches New Patient-Focused Websites for Ameluz® and Xepi®

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biofrontera Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BFRI
Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc.

Ameluz® for the treatment of actinic keratoses now at www.ameluz.com
Xepi® for the treatment of impetigo now at www.xepicream.com

WOBURN, Mass. , April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today the launch of new and updated websites for its two products, Ameluz® and Xepi®. Now each brand has two websites in one featuring a patient-focused and a healthcare professional (HCP)-focused website with appropriate content for both audiences.

To view the new websites, please visit www.ameluz.com for Ameluz® or www.xepicream.com for Xepi®.

“A full team of Biofrontera employees provided multidisciplinary input for the construction of our new brand-specific websites, with fresh content and compelling graphics. Expanding our digital footprint with a patient-focused landing page is a first for Ameluz® and a significant upgrade for Xepi® that provides helpful tools and guidance for patients and prescribers to improve access, knowledge and reimbursement. The launch of these websites, which as part of broader campaigns were developed and tested with external audiences, marks an important step in our initiative to enhance medical affairs and build brand awareness. Educating the industry on the importance of field therapy and the efficacy of our products is a critical component of our market expansion and commercial strategy that we believe will increase utilization of photodynamic therapy (PDT),” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

The new websites feature designs, content and tools that help improve access for patients and highlight product benefits for prescribers. The patient-focused website for Xepi® provides easy-to-follow explanations for accessing Xepi® through special pharmacies using the available co-pay program. The website for Ameluz® represents the first-ever patient-focused website for the drug and provides patients with a comprehensive overview of actinic keratosis (AK) and its treatment with Ameluz®, including prescribing information and a downloadable brochure.

For healthcare professionals, the Xepi® website features an access map and sample request form. The Ameluz® HCP-focused website showcases the benefits of PDT field treatment for AK, the first commercial preview of the RhodoLED® XL illumination lamp and physician support information related to access and reimbursement.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with the Licensor; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; whether the Company will be able to successfully continue its transition to a public company operating independently of Biofrontera AG; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly plans to shut down CNN+

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita discusses reports that CNN+ is expected to shut down weeks after launching.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • PayPal stock continues descent year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Paypal stock.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Why Alcoa Stock Is Crashing Today

    The aluminum producer earned record profit in its first quarter, but many believe the best might be over.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Shopify Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Tech stocks got rocked on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1.4% after two straight days of gains -- hurt by a shock-and-awe earnings miss at tech bellwether Netflix, which reported its first decline in subscriber numbers in 10 years. The damage began with Netflix, but wasn't contained to Netflix. For no apparent reason other than simple investor revulsion over growth stocks, Shopify (SHOP) stock also sold off Wednesday. And yet, while there was no specific news to explain Shopify's

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks decline as earnings roll in

    U.S. stocks advanced Thursday as investors continued to monitor a steady stream of corporate earnings results against a backdrop of elevated inflation and further Fed policy tightening.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Tesla bear says ‘there is no question’ of dramatic stock losses to come

    Roth Capital Partners Managing Director Craig Irwin and Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock amid strong earnings report data.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.