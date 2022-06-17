Biofuels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, Geography, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The research on third-generation biofuel will be a key trend in the global Biofuels Market in near future. First-generation biofuels are produced using vegetable oil, starch, sugar, and animal fats. Second-generation biofuels, popularly known as advanced biofuels, are produced from feedstock, which is not consumed as food. Biofuel technology has further evolved with the introduction of third-generation biofuels. Third-generation biofuels are derived from algae that offer numerous advantages over other sources used to produce biofuels. Algae is used to produce diverse and high-quality biofuels when compared with other feedstocks. Biodiesel, butanol, gasoline, methane, ethanol, vegetable oil, and jet fuels are the type of fuels that can be derived from algae. Algae fuels also offer a greater yield and can produce more than ten times the fuel per acre of land when compared with traditional fuels. Micro-algae are becoming popular candidates for biofuel production owing to their high lipid contents and ease of cultivation. The development of third-generation fuels has led to the diversification of feedstock options and the performance improvement of biofuels leveraging advanced technology. Due to such reasons, the global biofuels market will continue to grow in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biofuels Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Biofuels Market value is set to grow by USD 23.21 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.35% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by product (ethanol and biodiesel) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Biofuels Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Ethanol - size and forecast 2020-2025

Biodiesel - size and forecast 2020-2025

The biofuels market share growth by the ethanol segment will be significant during the forecast period. The need to reduce GHG emissions is the prime reason for the rising adoption of ethanol biofuel globally. The major use of ethanol is in the domestic transport sector by privately owned vehicles that mostly have a gasoline engine and are capable of running on ethanol-blended gasoline as well. This improves engine life, lowers harmful emissions, and has no effect on the efficiency of gasoline engines.

Biofuels Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

25% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for biofuels market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Rising need for cleaner fuels will facilitate the biofuels market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Biofuels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 25% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALTEN Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., BIOX Corp., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, RB FUELS, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is a major factor driving the global biofuels market growth. The rise in GHG emissions is of prime concern to mankind as these emissions are responsible for a number of environmental hazards, including ozone layer depletion. The need to reduce GHG emissions and prevent the degradation of the environment are the major driving forces behind the rapid adoption of renewable sources of energy. Renewable sources of energy are now cost-competitive and are now considered established sources of primary energy in many countries. Many countries in Europe, including Norway, Iceland, and Sweden, meet more than half of their total annual energy requirement through renewable sources of energy. The need to reduce GHG emissions and the increased adoption of renewables will be major driving forces for the global biofuels market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Biofuels Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALTEN Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Argent Energy UK Ltd.

BIOX Corp.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

RB FUELS

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

The biofuels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

