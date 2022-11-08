U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.92
    +47.12 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,334.11
    +507.11 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.96
    +162.44 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.37
    +19.56 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    -0.95 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    +38.40 (+2.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.75 (+3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0096
    +0.0077 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    -0.0700 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0077 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4350
    -1.1400 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,228.47
    -463.13 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.04
    +17.13 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

How Biofuels Can Support Your Carbon Management Strategy

Antea Group
·6 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Antea Group

Antea Group, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture
Antea Group, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

With the onset of climate change and the urge to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the biofuel industry is growing more every year. Biofuels (also called alternative or renewable fuels) are fuels that are produced using biological feedstocks, which can be anything from corn to algae to organic waste. These organic feedstocks typically have some quantity of carbon (CO2) uptake during their growth cycle. Or, in the case of organic waste, they are processed into fuel instead of digesting in a landfill and off-gassing greenhouse gas emissions.

This offset allows them to generate less GHG emissions over their lifecycle than conventional fuels.

With the expansion of the biofuels industry, you might be wondering how you can use biofuels in your own business. Below, we'll discuss ways that companies can make the most of biofuels as part of their carbon management strategy to achieve carbon neutral transportation.

Common Uses of Biofuels

Vehicle Applications

Biofuels' traditional application is in vehicles, such as ethanol blends with gasoline (E10, E15, E85). The Renewable Fuel Association has published data detailing today's corn ethanol reduces GHG by half when compared to traditional fuels. In addition, ethanol has been the cornerstone of helping California meet approximately 40% reduction of GHG emissions for their new low carbon fuel standard. Increasing the blend levels of ethanol in gasoline will help States reach current low carbon fuel standards as vehicle fleets are electrified.

As vehicles electrify, the need for biofuels in passenger vehicles reduces. Electric vehicles being charged on a relatively clean grid may incur less GHG emissions than vehicles that run on 100% biofuels. However, there is still a need for an adequate low-to-zero carbon option for certain types of transportation where electrification with batteries is not currently feasible (trucking, maritime, rail, aviation). The electrification of vehicles will take time and the use of renewable fuels will play a major role in meeting carbon reduction goals. Biofuels will compete as a solution with other technologies including Hydrogen and rail electrification (non-battery).

Aviation Applications

Since vehicle electrification has developed, the biofuels industry has begun pivoting to aviation. Like long-haul trucking, it is another transportation industry that cannot rely on batteries to decarbonize.

Biofuels would allow for aviation transportation to drastically reduce emissions. It will also allow aviation to potentially be carbon neutral depending on the type of biofuel, its feedstock, and the emissions associated with its production.

Long-Haul Trucking Applications

Electrification of long-haul vehicles with batteries is currently not feasible due to the weight of the batteries required. Renewable fuels such as biodiesel and ethanol offer a lower carbon option for the trucking sector.

Agriculture / Industrial Applications

The agriculture industry is unique because not only can it use biofuels, but it also contributes to their production. Like long-haul trucking, many of the vehicles and machinery in the agriculture industry aren't being electrified (e.g., diesel tractors). Renewable fuels (ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel) could be the solution for decarbonizing scope 1 emissions incurred by operating farm equipment. Additionally, biofuel production requires crops such as corn, sorghum, soy, etc. This presents an opportunity for farmers to grow products in responsible ways (using sustainable farming techniques) that will ultimately be sold as biofuel renewable fuel feedstock.

Just this year in August, the USDA began accepting applications for $100 million in grants to increase the sale and use of biofuels derived from US agricultural products. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack stated, "Biofuels are homegrown fuels. Expanding the availability of higher-blend fuels is a win for American farmers, the rural economy, and hardworking Americans who pay the price here at home when we depend on volatile fuel sources overseas."

However, this is also where the "food vs fuel" conflict comes into play, where some have identified a risk that using suitable land for agriculture and/or food products as fuel feedstocks can create more price and land area competition.

It's hard to find a consensus on the conflict in terms of risk quantification. Many renewable fuel producers use feedstock non-suitable for human consumption and produce co-products such as distillers' grains for animal feed to replace the possible use of the original feedstock. In addition, it's important to keep in mind that renewable fuels and electricity will not totally eliminate the use of fossil fuels. The decarbonizing goals of the future will be achieved by using a balance of fossil fuels, renewable fuels, and electricity.

So, What Does Implementation Look Like?

It is important to account for biofuels correctly and anticipate how they will impact your greenhouse gas emissions accounting.

The environmental benefit of these fuels is seen in the upstream production of these fuels. Instead of extracting oil and gas, the plants used as feedstock uptake carbon dioxide, incurring a negative carbon emissions figure during their growth cycle that either partially or fully offsets the emissions generated in their production and ultimate combustion as fuel. Recent studies have shown that ethanol combustion produces significantly less GHG emissions than standard gasoline.

To take credit for the carbon uptake/offset associated with the biofuel, you need to have the Renewable Identification Number (RIN) credit. This certifies that only one entity is taking credit for the environmental benefit, and the benefit isn't being double counted.

Accounting for the use of biofuels in your GHG inventory is nuanced. The Greenhouse Gas Protocol (and other reporting mechanisms, such as CDP Climate Change) allows for part of the scope 1 emissions associated with the combustion of biogenic sources (i.e., biofuels and other alternative fuels) to be reported separately from other scope 1 emissions. Specifically, the CO2 emissions are reported in a different category (e.g., "excluded emissions" or "biogenic emissions"), while CH4 and N2O are included in scope 1 as usual. This is to recognize that at least a portion of the carbon dioxide released from the combustion of the fuel was likely taken up by the feedstock earlier in its lifecycle.

The Bottom Line

Biofuels are certainly one piece of the complex decarbonization puzzle, especially for aspects of transportation industries that are not addressed by electrification via battery technology. Remember, the decarbonization puzzle will be achieved by using multiple forms of energy including fossil fuels, renewable fuels, and electricity. When it comes to reducing emissions, every step counts.

Want to learn more? Reach out to Antea Group to get your renewable fuel questions answered.

About Antea Group
Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://us.anteagroup.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724559/How-Biofuels-Can-Support-Your-Carbon-Management-Strategy

Recommended Stories

  • Chewy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHWY) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Chewy, Inc.'s ( NYSE:CHWY ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • They used to call California ocean desalination a disaster. But water crisis brings new look

    As the water crisis worsens and technology improves, attitudes toward desalination are changing. Here's what experts say about its future in California.

  • Tom Cotton Becomes First Republican to Forgo White House Run as Trump Readies Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Arkansas US Senator Tom Cotton has decided against waging a 2024 presidential run, the first Republican aspirant to forgo a bid as former President Donald Trump readies a third White House campaign.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Sat

  • Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

    The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday that it was informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.”

  • Blink Charging Co. pursues 300-job expansion to meet electric vehicle demand

    The company, which makes electric vehicle charging stations, is boosting U.S. production to take advantage of demand, new federal incentives and "Buy American" benefits.

  • 15 Largest Renewable Energy Companies by Market Cap

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest renewable energy companies by market cap. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Renewable Energy Companies by Market Cap. Electricity is one of the major sources of energy especially for residential consumers. […]

  • Washington County family sues Chevron, EQT over well pads near house

    A Washington County family is suing Chevron Corp. and EQT Corp. over what it alleged was contamination of its water supply and air that led to the family's continuing illnesses. The lawsuit, filed Oct. 28 in Washington County Court of Common Pleas by Bryan Latkanich of 95 Hill Road, Fredericktown, alleges the resident's health problems were caused by chemicals, including radioactive and so-called PFAS "forever chemicals" used in the drilling and hydraulic fracturing process at wells Chevron built on the Latkanich property.

  • OVO Energy launches trial that will install £7,500 smart boilers for free

    These smart boilers help households cut down their usage and in turn, their energy bills.

  • /R E P E A T -- 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST/

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2022 Third Quarter financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9 AM (EST). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

  • Mark Carney Sees ‘Wall of Opportunity’ for Energy Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewable-energy assets are primed for an era of growth as they emerge as the answer to both energy security risks and efforts to fight climate change, according to Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just

  • CNX, next-generation aircraft developer in carbon-neutral deal

    The partnership would address the greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation industry while at the same time help to develop faster flight times — NFA wants to have any two spots on earth linked within two hours' flight time.

  • As COP27 Begins, U.S. Seeks Billions in Carbon Credits to Wean Developing Countries Off Fossil Fuels

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is planning to propose a new carbon-credit program at the COP27 climate-change conference in Egypt.

  • Microsoft President Smith on Climate Change, Recession

    Microsoft President Brad Smith says the global economy is on the cusp of a new transition. Speaking with Emily Chang and Guy Johnson from the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Smith also discusses the efforts to battle climate change and how Microsoft will manage a potential recession.

  • COP27: Austria commits $50 million for climate 'loss and damage'

    Austria will provide 50 million euros (dollars) to developing countries facing unavoidable damage and losses caused by climate change as it joins a small group of European nations to offer such funds, the country’s climate ministry told Reuters. Compensation linked to extreme weather and global warming has leapt up the political agenda at the U.N. climate conference taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Under pressure from developing nations, countries have agreed to hold their first formal talks on loss and damage, shorthand for cash rich polluters would pay to poorer states facing unavoidable damage from worsening floods, drought and sea level rise.

  • The government wants to protect the habitat of a rare Louisiana snake that lays 5-inch-long eggs

    Louisiana pinesnakes can grow up to 5 feet long, and they spend half their time underground.

  • From midterm elections to utility companies: Here's what could stifle NC's offshore wind future

    Regardless of what happens in Tuesday's midterm elections, politics is unlikely to be what stops the offshore energy push, even if a "red wave" hits. Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, says that while clean energy is often politically associated with Democrats, many Republicans have embraced the space and its profit potential, making the issue a rare, bipartisan talking point. “We don’t see the coming election standing in the way of future investing in U.S. offshore wind, particularly as it relates to federal waters,” Milito said, pointing to multiple pieces of legislation that recently passed and seem to secure its future – at least for now.

  • Winter storm pounds Sierra mountains near Tahoe, slogging roads and affecting schools

    Some schools on the Nevada side of Tahoe were closed Monday, and Lake Tahoe Unified is starting two hours late.

  • Africa facing climate impact 'nightmare': Kenyan president

    The crushing impacts of climate change are already a "living nightmare" for people across Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto told world leaders at UN talks on Monday.

  • Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Hyundai and Kia

    Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, an element used in the making of electric motors for electric vehicles, is prized by automobile companies making the green energy transition. Under the agreement, Arafura will supply contract quantities of NdPr over seven years that could increase up to 1,500 tonnes per year from the fourth year when its Nolans project in Australia's Northern Territory begins production, it said in a statement. The Perth-based miner also signed an agreement to begin talks for strategic investment with Hyundai and its affiliates, it said.

  • Here’s what La Nina could mean for your winter fuel bills

    La Niña could lead to a crisp, cold winter, followed by severe flooding in February, the Met Office has warned.