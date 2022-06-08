BioFuse Medical Technologies Welcomes New Member, Joseph Stauffer, DO, MBA, FAPCR to the Board of Directors

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / BioFuse Medical Technologies, Inc., an emerging surgical device company with transformative tissue sealing and welding technology, today announced Joseph Stauffer, DO, MBA, FAPCR, joins the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Stauffer is an executive biotech physician and President/Founder of Alta Life Sciences, LLC., a boutique pharmaceutical/investment consulting firm based in Sarasota, Florida. He is currently the Chief Medical Officer of Antibe Therapeutics, a Toronto based public biotech.

"We are so excited to have Dr. Stauffer on the BioFuse team," said Gary Henley, Chairman of the Board of BioFuse. "Dr. Stauffer has an extensive career in working with companies to develop and market new technology medical products that are very beneficial to patients. His career as a physician, experience as an examiner with the FDA and senior industry roles gives him unique knowledge of the new medical device market. We are happy to have him on board to share that knowledge with us as we move forward with our great BioFuse Technology."

Dr. Stauffer, said, "It's a privilege and an honor to serve on the Board of BioFuse Medical Technologies. I look forward to working with this seasoned group of industry expert operators to bring forward SurgiFuse® technology to address unmet surgical and patient needs."

Since 2004, Dr. Stauffer has served as Chief Medical Officer in both public and private specialty device, pharma and biotech companies. Dr. Stauffer's medical practice and clinical research experience span over 25 years; having built teams of physicians, scientists, Medical Science Liaisons, regulators, and safety experts in support of clinical development projects, marketed brand drugs and devices. He has been intimately involved with raising a total of $650M of new equity and/or deal related financing between 2010-2021 at four different companies.

Prior to starting his industry career and attaining the role of Global Medical Director at Abbott Labs, he worked at FDA as a Medical Review Officer in the Anti-Inflammatory & Analgesic Division of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. He is a 2002 founding member of the Initiative on Methods, Measurement and Pain Assessment in Clinical Trials (IMMPACT). In 2011, under the FDA's Critical Path Initiative, this collaboration became an official public-private partnership between pharma, FDA, NIH, academia, and patient advocacy associations. The new group, Analgesic Clinical Trial Translations, Innovations, Opportunities and Networks (ACTTION) is an ongoing multi-year effort designed to address the major gaps in scientific information which confound clinical trials and drug/device development. He has lectured internationally on topics ranging from clinical drug/device research, medical affairs, investor relations and the FDA regulatory process.

Story continues

Dr. Stauffer received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed residency training in Anesthesiology & Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital and maintained an appointment as part-time Assistant Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology & Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine through 2016. His MBA is from a joint program (TRIUM) between New York University, Stern School of Business, London School of Economics (LSE) and HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) School of Management in Paris. Dr. Stauffer is a veteran of the US Navy; honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Commander after serving 10 years as a Naval Medical Officer. He maintains an active Pennsylvania physician medical license.

To learn more about BioFuse Medical Technologies, Inc., visit biofusemedical.com

###

About BioFuse Medical Technologies, Inc.

BioFuse™ is a new RF tissue sealing and welding technology. Using transformative technology, proven in Europe in thousands of cases, this surgical innovation replaces traditional methods of sutures, staples, and electrosurgical vessel sealing. BioFuse™ technology can address a broad range of clinical applications, includes a robust pipeline of products in various stages of development, and has an FDA 510k clearance for vessel sealing, solid IP protection and trade secrets.

This technology will serve a large and growing target market of $3 billion. Market Data indicates a strong and growing demand for advanced, innovative devices that facilitate evolving surgical procedural techniques and vastly improve patient outcomes. Surgeons are looking for new solutions, the new technology that will eliminate scars and lower infection rates.

BioFuse Medical Technologies, Inc. is privately held and interested accredited investors may learn more about investment opportunities in the Company's 506(c) offering by visiting: biofusemedical.com

About SurgiFuse®

SurgiFuse® is the core technology developed by BioFuse Medical Technologies. It is an advanced high-frequency electrosurgical system available and incorporates a unique and proprietary way of controlling and delivering energy to and through the target tissue. In studies, SurgiFuse® tissue fusion has been shown to be stronger than mechanical closure, creates a continuous seam in the tissue, and leaves no foreign bodies behind. SurgiFuse® encompasses the proprietary use of low voltages and high currents, optimized specifically for the tissue to be fused. In addition, energy output to the tissue occurs in pulses. These computer-controlled energy pulses create optimal temperatures that unravel large molecules in the tissue and as these molecules cool, they become intertwined and create a fusion. For more information on BioFuse™ please visit www.BioFuseMedical.com.

Contact:

Scott Sanders, President

BioFuse Medical Technologies, Inc.

Scott.Sanders@BioFuseMedical.com

SOURCE: BioFuse Medical Technologies, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704082/BioFuse-Medical-Technologies-Welcomes-New-Member-Joseph-Stauffer-DO-MBA-FAPCR-to-the-Board-of-Directors



