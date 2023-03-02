Biogas Plant Global Market Report 2023: Advancement Such as Dendro Liquid Energy and Home Biogas Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biogas Plant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biogas plant market size reached 20.2 GW in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 26.6 GW by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.69% during 2022-2028.



A biogas plant is a facility that offers oxygen-free conditions for the anaerobic digestion of municipal and industrial organic waste, agricultural biomass, and sewage sludge. It comprises a reception area, digester or fermentation tank, and gas holder to convert waste into sustainable energy and fertilizers. It relies on an automatic process that replicates the natural process of anaerobic digestion in an artificial environment to make biogas production simple and carbon neutral. It prevents the release of methane (CH4) into the atmosphere during the production of biogas. In addition, the biogas plant is used to generate heat and electricity in various power plants while providing energy to power grids.



Biogas Plant Market Trends:



The growing awareness among the masses about the harmful impact of air pollution, along with the depleting fossil fuel resources, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to increase the production of biogas for reducing the increasing carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, technological advancements and innovations in the biogas industry, such as Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE), home Biogas, and BioBang, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for small-scale digesters due to their lower investment and infrastructure.

This, along with the growing utilization of small-scale digesters in rural areas for cooking and heating purposes, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce various technologies for converting cellulose-containing industrial waste streams into biogas, which is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, the rising adoption of renewable energy sources around the world is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biogas plant market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on biogas plant type, feedstock, digestor type and application.



Breakup by Biogas Plant Type:

Small-scale Digesters

Medium-to-Large-scale Digesters

Breakup by Feedstock:

Agricultural Waste

Industrial Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

Breakup by Digestor Type:

Wet Anaerobic Digestion

Dry Anaerobic Digestion

Breakup by Application:

Electricity Generation

Biofuel Generation

Heat Generation

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

AB Holding S.p.a.

Agraferm GmbH

Air Liquide S.A.

Ameresco Inc.

BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH (Bioenergy Devco)

Engie SA

EnviTec Biogas AG

Finn Biogas

IES BIOGAS S.r.l. (Snam SPA)

NASKEO environnement

PlanET Biogas Group GmbH

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Wartsila Oyj Abp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa09z0-plant?w=5

