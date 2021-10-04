U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Biogas Plant Market to Soar at 14.7% CAGR till 2027; Growing Urgency for Developing Clean Energy Solutions to Accelerate Market Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

List of Key Companies Covered in the Biogas Plant Market Report: Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy), Thoni (Austria), StormFisher (Canada), AB HOLDING SPA (Italy), Ameresco (U.S.), Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), FINN BIOGAS (Australia), Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France), Strabag (Austria), RENERGON International AG (Switzerland), Quantum Green (India), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany), Future Biogas Limited (U.K)

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biogas plant market size is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of bioenergy sources will be a major growth determinant for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Biogas Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Feedstock (Bio-municipal Waste, Agriculture Residue, Energy Crops, and Others), By Digester Type (Wet Anaerobic Digester and Dry Anaerobic Digester), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Mounting concerns over escalating emission levels around the world have intensified global efforts towards transitioning to clean energy sources.

Biogas, which forms a part of bioenergy, is being seen as an important instrument in aiding this transition. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 67% of the global electricity demand will be met by renewables by 2040, with solar and wind accounting for roughly 40% and bioenergy and hydro contributing around 25%. The IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario predicts that the share of bioenergy will increase from the current 5% to 12% by 2040, while its Sustainable Development Scenario envisages the share to rise to 20% by 2040. Biogas plants will form the crux of bioenergy adoption in the next few decades, which will bode well for this market.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biogas-plant-market-104667

List of Key Companies Covered in the Biogas Plant Market Report:

  • Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria)

  • IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy)

  • Thoni (Austria)

  • StormFisher (Canada)

  • AB HOLDING SPA (Italy)

  • Ameresco (U.S.)

  • Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)

  • PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany)

  • FINN BIOGAS (Australia)

  • Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France)

  • Strabag (Austria)

  • RENERGON International AG (Switzerland)

  • Quantum Green (India)

  • EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

  • WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany)

  • Future Biogas Limited (U.K)

Biogas Plant Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

14.7%

2027 Value Projection

USD 7.71 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 5.05 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

220

Segments covered

Feedstock, Digester type, Application

Growth Drivers

Push to On-going Biogas Projects amid COVID-19 to Create New Energy in the Market

High Production Capacity to Propel Market Growth in Europe



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Initial Investments for Establishing Plants May Hinder Market Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Biogas Plant Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biogas-plant-market-104667

Driving Factor

Push to On-going Biogas Projects amid COVID-19 to Create New Energy in the Market

The biogas plant market growth is likely to benefit from the regional and international support being given to complete biogas projects that are already underway in different parts of the world. For example, in South Africa, a waste-to-energy project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to improve awareness about the benefits of biogas was stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

However, project heads have ensured the installation of digesters at the site, even though monitoring is being done remotely. In Senegal, value-added tax on renewable energy has been removed, which includes biogas equipment. Furthermore, governments are also actively expanding biogas capacity in their countries. For example, in December 2020, India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas signed a deal with JBM Renewables to build 500 compressed biogas projects in the country. However, supply chain disruptions and reduced investments due to the coronavirus have hampered the growth of this Biogas Plant Market in 2020.

As per the report findings, in 2019, the global Biogas Plant Market value was USD 5.05 billion in 2019. The other features of the report include:

  • Comprehensive understanding of the overall industry trends and outlook;

  • Microscopic assessment of the market drivers, segments, and restraints;

  • Holistic analysis of the regional developments in the market; and

  • Exhaustive examination of the competitive landscape of the Biogas Plant Market.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biogas-plant-market-104667

Regional Insights

High Production Capacity to Propel Market Growth in Europe

Europe dominates the biogas plant market share, boasting a market size of USD 3.46 billion in 2019. The main reason for the region’s enviable position in this space is the widespread presence of biogas facilities in the continent. For example, the European Biogas Association estimates that over 18,000 biogas production plants were operational across Europe towards the end of 2019.

Increasing investments in renewable energy sources and massive generation of organic waste are expected to be the two prime factors fueling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The market in North America, on the other hand, is predicted to enjoy numerous lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to the strong presence of biogas facilities across all 50 states in the US.

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Principal Growth Strategy for Market Players

Companies operating in this Biogas Plant Market are steadily expanding their presence across different geographies to widen their international business horizons. In addition to this, key players are also engaging in collaborations with other competitors as well as government entities to gain a further competitive edge.

Industry Developments:

  • June 2020: EnviTec Biogas AG debuted in the Estonian gas market with a double order for its EnviThan gas upgrading plants. Even though the company has already built seven biogas plants in Latvia, gas upgrading facilities are new technologies for the Baltic nations, giving EnviTec a head-start in this region.

  • February 2020: Brightmark announced the expansion of its dairy biogas project in Western New York called Yellowjacket. Partnering with six total farms across the region, the project will extract methane from the dairy manure generated per day and convert it into renewable natural gas.

Quick Buy - Biogas Plant Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104667

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Biogas Plant Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Plant Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

      • Bio-Municipal Waste

      • Agriculture Residue

      • Energy Crops

      • Others

    • Biogas Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type

      • Wet Anaerobic Digestion

      • Dry Anaerobic Digestion

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Power Generation

      • Heat Generation

      • Transportation

      • Others

    • Biogas Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biogas-plant-market-104667

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Directional Drilling {Measurement While Drilling, Logging While Drilling, Rotary Steerable System, Gyro Drilling, Magnetic Drilling, and Others} and Non-Directional Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater}), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Water Exploration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Voltage (Up to 66 kV, 66 kV - 170 kV, 170 kV - 550 kV, and Above 550 kV), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, and Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, and Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Recloser Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase, Others), By Control (Electric, Hydraulic, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Interruption Type (Oil, Vacuum), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Gasification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Coal, Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biomass/Waste), By Application (Chemical, Liquid Fuel, Power, and Gaseous Fuel), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-biogas-plant-market-10462


