U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.50
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,466.50
    -37.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.50
    -7.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.20
    -19.60 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.40 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    -0.62 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3810
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,935.29
    +413.38 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.21
    +37.00 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.66
    +27.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Biogen Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 CONVEY Study in Small Fiber Neuropathy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biogen Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vixotrigine, a non-opioid investigational pain drug, has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs of individuals living with chronic painful neuropathy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 CONVEY study of vixotrigine (BIIB074), a non-opioid investigational oral pain drug being evaluated for the treatment of small fiber neuropathy (SFN).

The CONVEY study 200 mg twice daily arm met its primary endpoint of change from baseline to week 12 of the double-blind period in mean average daily pain (ADP) score. In this study, all participants who enrolled received the higher dose (350 mg twice daily) in an open-label portion which preceded the double-blind portion of the study. While the 350 mg twice daily arm did not meet the primary endpoint, it met statistical significance in the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) at week 12, an important self-reported measure of a patient’s overall improvement since with the start of the study. The totality of data from the vixotrigine program will inform potential doses for study in future Phase 3 clinical trials. There is a significant unmet need for non-opioid treatments for people suffering from chronic neuropathic pain.

Small fiber neuropathy is often characterized by severe pain that typically begins in the feet or hands. Painful symptoms are described as burning, shooting and/or prickling. Pain can be caused by stimuli that does not normally provoke pain (allodynia) and potentially painful stimuli are increased in intensity (hyperalgesia). Symptoms tend to be worse at night and during periods of rest and can lead to a significant impact on overall quality of life.

“We are encouraged by the overall results of the CONVEY study, especially given the significant unmet medical need for additional agents to treat chronic painful neuropathy,” said Katherine Dawson, M.D., Senior Vice President, and Head of the Therapeutics Development Unit at Biogen. “We are grateful to all the participants, investigators and study staff who contributed to this study and allowed us to evaluate vixotrigine as a non-opioid treatment option for people living with chronic neuropathic pain due to small fiber neuropathy.”

CONVEY Topline Study Results
CONVEY was a Phase 2 placebo-controlled, double-blind, enriched enrollment, randomized withdrawal study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of vixotrigine in treating pain experienced by participants with confirmed idiopathic or diabetes mellitus-associated small fiber neuropathy. Statistical testing to compare each vixotrigine dose with placebo was pre-defined at the 10% significance level without multiplicity adjustment.

Vixotrigine 200 mg twice daily resulted in a statistically significant reduction in the mean average daily pain (ADP) score versus placebo at week 12 (p=0.0501). Treatment effect was noted in participants with diabetes mellitus based on a subgroup analysis but was not evident in the smaller subgroup of patients with idiopathic SFN. The 200 mg dose also resulted in statistically significant improvement versus placebo on the mean worst daily pain score at week 12 (p=0.0455). Numeric advantage of 200 mg over placebo was observed in additional secondary endpoints, including the proportion of participants with a 2-point or greater improvement in the average daily pain score and the proportion of participants with ≥30% reduction in ADP at week 12, but these did not meet statistical significance.

Vixotrigine 350 mg twice daily did not meet the primary endpoint of mean change in ADP at week 12. However, treatment with 350 mg vixotrigine resulted in a statistically significant increase in the proportion of participants who reported they were “very much improved” or “much improved” when compared to baseline, using the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) questionnaire (p=0.0580). In addition, numeric advantage of 350 mg over placebo was observed in some secondary endpoints, including the proportion of participants with a 2-point or greater improvement in the average daily pain score and the proportion of participants with ≥30% reduction in ADP at week 12, but these did not meet statistical significance.

Both doses of vixotrigine were generally well tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with previous studies of vixotrigine with no evidence of abuse potential. In the open-label period, common AEs (incidence ≥ 2.5%) were dizziness, headache, vertigo, and nausea. 5.3% of subjects discontinued the open-label part of the study due to adverse events; across the entire study the majority of the AEs were mild or moderate in severity.

Biogen will further evaluate the CONVEY data and plans to complete a Phase 1 clinical study to inform potential next steps in the development of vixotrigine. In addition, detailed results from the CONVEY study will be made available in a future scientific forum.

About vixotrigine (BIIB074)
Vixotrigine (BIIB074) is an investigational peripherally and centrally acting, orally administered, voltage- and use-dependent voltage-gated sodium channel blocker. Sodium channels are important for nerve impulse conduction, including within pain-sensitive neurons which respond to tissue damage and within the pain pathway in the spinal cord and brain.

About the CONVEY Study (NCT03339336)
CONVEY was a Phase 2 placebo-controlled, double-blind, enriched enrollment randomized withdrawal study that enrolled 265 patients to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vixotrigine (BIIB074) in treating pain experienced by participants with confirmed small fiber neuropathy that is idiopathic or associated with diabetes mellitus. After a 4-week open-label run-in period, 123 responders to vixotrigine were randomized to receive either 200 mg or 350 mg vixotrigine or placebo twice-daily for 12 weeks in the double-blind portion of the study.

The primary objective of the study is based on change from baseline to week 12 of the double-blind period in the mean average daily pain score on an 11-point numeric rating scale. The secondary objectives of this study are to evaluate the effect on worst pain, neuropathic pain quality, sleep interference due to pain, patient global impression, use of rescue medication, and SFN symptoms in participants treated with vixotrigine; to investigate the safety and tolerability of vixotrigine in participants with SFN; and to characterize the pharmacokinetics of vixotrigine in participants with SFN. For more information about the CONVEY study, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03339336.

About small fiber neuropathy (SFN)
Small fiber neuropathy (SFN) is a type of peripheral neuropathy characterized by degeneration of small-diameter sensory fibers, including those responsible for pain. SFN can be idiopathic or associated with conditions such as diabetes, immune-mediated diseases, infections, or toxic substances and may also involve multiple sensory and autonomic symptoms. Diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance are the most common causes of SFN. For a significant portion of patients, SFN is idiopathic as no cause can be identified. With no treatments indicated specifically for this type of neuropathic pain and with other pain medications, there is a high unmet medical need for new effective and safe therapies.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about results from the Phase 2 CONVEY study of vixotrigine; the potential clinical effects of vixotrigine; the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of vixotrigine; the clinical development program for vixotrigine; the identification and treatment of pain; our research and development program for the treatment of pain; the potential of our commercial business and pipeline programs, including vixotrigine; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation, uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of vixotrigine; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical trials or enrollment will take longer than expected; unexpected concerns may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during our clinical trials; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates, including vixotrigine; the occurrence of adverse safety events; the risks of unexpected hurdles, costs or delays; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; product liability claims; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release.

We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Parks
+ 1 781 464 3260
public.affairs@biogen.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mike Hencke
+1 781 464 2442
IR@biogen.com


Recommended Stories

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Dived 16% Today

    Shares of Theravance Bipharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) really took it on the chin Wednesday. This morning, Theravance divulged the top-line results from its phase 3 study of Ampreloxetine, a drug aimed at treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH, essentially a disorder in which the body does not effectively regulate blood pressure). Theravance admitted that the drug did not meet its primary endpoint of improving nOH in patients suffering from the disorder.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Pfizer and Moderna support COVID booster shots

    Pfizer and Moderna are pushing for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, but the Food and Drug Administration has yet to support a third dose. Many Americans still need to be convinced to get their first shot. Omar Villafranca has more.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • SAS tells employees to get vaccinated or they could lose their jobs

    SAS already had been requiring employees to get vaccinated before returning to work in person.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

    When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves o

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

    The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Virus Expert Really Wants You to Understand the Stakes We a

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. "This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors. Hoge did not project how many of the cases would be severe, but said some would require hospitalization.

  • Pfizer cites 'totality' of clinical data in bid for COVID-19 booster approval

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker said the "totality" of clinical data indicates that people who are at least 16 years old and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot that it developed with BioNTech SE should get a booster after six months. In a

  • Kids Back to School? Our Tech Can Help Ease Your Mind

    With BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid tests and connected diabetes care, feel better about the return to classrooms.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in September

    The market's caution when it comes to the healthcare sector presents a buying opportunity for these two solid businesses.