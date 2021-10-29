U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

Biogen Canada Welcomes Eric Tse as New General Manager in New Toronto Head Office

·4 min read

  • New General Manager arrival coincides with Biogen relocation to a new, state-of-the-art eco-friendly head office

  • Biogen Canada positions itself to continue to advance the company's mission to transform patient lives by pioneering and leading in neuroscience

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Biogen Canada Inc. is pleased to announce Eric Tse has been named as its new General Manager, responsible for leading the company's operations in Canada. Eric replaces Marina Vasiliou who has transitioned to a new role within the global organization. The timing for the change in management coincides with the company's relocation to a new head office to accommodate the growing team that will lead Biogen Canada to the future in its mission to continue to transform patient lives.

Eric Tse, General Manager, Biogen Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Biogen Canada)
Eric Tse, General Manager, Biogen Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Biogen Canada)

As General Manager, Eric will be focused on further strengthening Biogen's position as a trusted leader and partner in neuroscience, that delivers innovative therapies for Canadians living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. With more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, operations, and general management, Eric is a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry in Canada. His success stems from his dedication to building strong company cultures that deliver outstanding results through innovation, collaboration, and diversity. His commitment to bringing solutions in disease areas with high unmet patient needs and passion to positively impact the course of a patient's journey align with Biogen's vision and purpose.

"I am excited to have joined Biogen Canada and look forward to building on the company's significant achievements that help deliver better health outcomes for Canadians through innovation in neuroscience," said Eric. "What's inspiring is having the opportunity to lead an organization with a well-established, positive cultural foundation that has placed it as one of the 'Top 50 Best Workplaces™' in Canada and a top Workplace for Inclusion. Fostering a strong organizational culture is one of the things that drives me. I look forward to building on what has already been accomplished and to empowering a solutions-oriented team in a new office environment that was created with collaboration in mind."

Eric has held senior leadership positions with Allergan Aesthetics, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb and Novartis. He has broad experience across multiple therapeutic areas including neurosciences, rare diseases, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology, and has been part of more than 20 product launches in a variety of roles.

New head office for Biogen Canada
Biogen has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art Canadian head office to accommodate continued growth of its business. The diverse spaces within its two floors are designed to foster teamwork and innovation and provide employees with quality amenities that enhance the employee experience. The new environment also asserts Biogen's unique Canadian identity, its commitment to patients and environmental sustainability, and supports its local community.

The entire office has been designed with purpose and will enable Biogen Canada to serve as a model organization as it transitions to the future of work in a post-pandemic world. This move embraces a new global philosophy that introduces a hybrid working model, through which Biogen aims to maintain a work environment that supports its inclusive, collaborative culture, while embracing flexibility that empowers employees to do their best work in both physical and virtual work environments.

About Biogen
As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, is commercializing biosimilars, and is focusing on advancing the industry's most diversified pipeline in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need, including Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

In 2020, Biogen launched a bold 20-year, $250 million initiative to address the deeply interrelated issues of climate, health, and equity. Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives™ aims to eliminate fossil fuels across the company's operations, build collaborations with renowned institutions to advance the science to improve human health outcomes, and support underserved communities.

To learn more, please visit www.biogen.ca.

NEW BIOGEN CANADA INC. ADDRESS

3250 Bloor Street West, East Tower

Suite 1200, Toronto ON, M8X 2X9

General line: +1 416 234 7999

SOURCE Biogen Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c5990.html

