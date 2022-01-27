Biogen Reaches Agreement with Samsung Biologics to Sell Equity Stake in Their Biosimilar Joint Venture for up to $2.3 billion

The companies will continue with their exclusive agreements, including for commercialization of their current portfolio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that they have entered into an agreement whereby Samsung Biologics will acquire Biogen’s equity stake in the Samsung Bioepis joint venture for an aggregate consideration of up to USD $2.3 billion.

Biogen and Samsung Bioepis have built the industry leading anti-TNF portfolio in Europe1. Upon the acquisition of Biogen’s stake, the companies will continue with their exclusive agreements, including commercialization of their current portfolio. This includes marketed products BENEPALI® (etanercept), a biosimilar referencing ENBREL®, IMRALDITM (adalimumab), a biosimilar referencing Humira®, and FLIXABI® (infliximab), a biosimilar referencing Remicade®. Additionally, Biogen will also retain commercial rights for BYOOVIZTM (ranibizuman-nuna), an approved biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS® (ranibizumab), as well as an investigational biosimilar candidate in development, SB15 (aflibercept), a proposed biosimilar referencing EYLEA®.

“We are thankful to Samsung Biologics for a productive collaboration since 2012,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. “We believe biosimilars are essential to help sustain healthcare systems and represent an important value creation opportunity for Biogen.”

Samsung Biologics has agreed to pay Biogen up to $2.3 billion for its stake in the joint venture. Under the terms of this agreement, Biogen will receive $1 billion in cash at closing and $1.25 billion to be deferred over two payments of $812.5 million due at the first anniversary and $437.5 million due at the second anniversary of the closing of the transaction. Biogen is eligible to receive up to $50 million contingent upon achievement of certain commercial milestones. Closing of the transaction is contingent on the effectiveness of a securities registration statement filed by Samsung Biologics and satisfaction of certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Biogen will recognize a GAAP gain on disposal within other income (expense), net in its consolidated statement of income.

About Biosimilars

Biosimilars are biologic products that have been demonstrated to be similar in efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to the originator’s approved reference product, with the advantage that they can offer significant cost savings and increased patient access. Biosimilars may lower healthcare system costs broadly, creating headroom for innovation and could enable governments to potentially redirect savings to priorities such as increasing access to transformative therapies.

About Biogen

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and is providing the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is also commercializing biosimilars and focusing on advancing the industry’s most diversified pipeline in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need.

In 2020, Biogen launched a bold 20-year, $250 million initiative to address the deeply interrelated issues of climate, health, and equity. Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives™ aims to eliminate fossil fuels across the company’s operations, build collaborations with renowned institutions to advance the science to improve human health outcomes, and support underserved communities.

The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow Biogen on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

