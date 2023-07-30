Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) underlying earnings growth outpaced the return generated for shareholders over the past year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 23% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Biogen was able to grow EPS by 32% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 23% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Biogen, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Biogen shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you would like to research Biogen in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

