Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) underlying earnings growth outpaced the favorable return generated for shareholders over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) share price is up 38% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 12% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 7.3% higher than it was three years ago.

In light of the stock dropping 3.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Biogen was able to grow EPS by 121% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 38% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Biogen as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Biogen has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 38% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Biogen (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

