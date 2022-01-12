U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,157.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,830.00
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.80
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1379
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3643
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    115.3340
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,565.14
    +452.17 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.18
    +17.76 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,748.21
    +525.73 (+1.86%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Biohacking by hydration: AQUIVIO IOT Smart Hydration Service keeps you hydrated and healthier all in one

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving our lifestyle can be achieved by many means, such as a physically active routine or healthier diet choices, yet probably none is as convenient and happening passively such as the daily hydration we choose.

Preparing your personalized flavored and nutritional waters in less than 20 seconds, the new HaaS ("Hydration as a Service") approach by AQUIVIO doesn't even come at a higher cost.

In fact, by utilizing automation, blending modern technology into a legacy industry and following an environmentally responsible approach, a lot of unnecessary costs can be saved over the typical way of consuming bottled beverages.

With its IOT connected Smart beverage dispensers AQUIVIO has found a way not only to decrease monthly costs for end-users for their hydration needs, by this modernized service consumers can also get much higher quality than before. The water produced by AQUIVIO proprietary water treatment method obtains a higher pH and is enriched with Hydrogen, being recognized as a novel Antioxidant and subject of countless medical studies in regards of its vast variety of health promoting effects. To obtain this quality of water and optimized structure, the treatment needs to be as fresh as possible and bottling it is not an option.

Due to Ultrafiltration there is furthermore no microplastics in Aquivio drinks, which are commonly found contaminants in PET bottled beverages. Alongside to the reduction of plastic waste of packaging in general, every user can thereby help to save up to over 50 kg of CO2 per year in addition, also considering that only 10-20% of PET bottles are from recycled plastic.

The personalization after the water optimization continues with a selection of delicious flavors, making hydration more fun and tasty, but also infuses additional nutrients with every pour. While all beverage can be considered as Aquaceuticals all selections provide added vitamins, some providing more focus on benefits from plant extracts, others add fiber, Lutein or L-Carnitine for heart health and weight loss. Also the option for caffeine is provided for those who seek an energy lift throughout their work or training sessions. AQUIVIO is excited to constantly add more diversification of their recepies based on consumer demand.

Installing the IOT Smart Beverage dispensers in co-working spaces, corporate offices, gyms and sport facilities, users can conveniently sign up for a monthly hydration pass, receive two selected beverages each day alongside unlimited Alkaline H2 water, save plastic with every pour and pay less for more. Commercial facility operators can now easily upgrade their facility service offerings reduce carbon footprint and enable healthier lifestyle of their employees, members or residents.

SOURCE AQUIVIO

Recommended Stories

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Goldman Sachs invests US$250,000,000 in Canadian underground battery firm

    Toronto-based Hydrostor, which uses compressed air to store excess electricity from the grid, says the financing is "transformational" as it looks to deploy the technology around the world.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Tesla Gets Nod to Test Cars From Behind-Schedule German Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. won approval to build more test cars at its unfinished German factory as the U.S. electric-vehicle maker continues to wait for final permitting of the project.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateRepeat Booster Shots Spur Europea

  • Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

    NEW YORK, CHICAGO, and MONTRÉAL, January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreeme...

  • Tiny mink filmed capturing snake in Everglades and dragging it across the road

    Elusive mammal is threatened species in Florida and rarely seen

  • Des Moines Water Works board chair: 2022 is the year to form a regional water utility in central Iowa

    Graham Gillette: If we all do our part, 2022 will bring a new and equitable plan for governing water production in central Iowa.

  • Clean Energy New Year's Resolutions You Can Start Today

    By Shulie Tornel

  • Gigantic water snake climbs onto family dock to sunbathe

    Water snakes can grow to 1.5m (4.5 feet) in length. They are often confused with venomous rattlesnakes and cottonmouths. Snakes strike fear in the hearts of many, even though they are beneficial to our own existence. Perhaps it is the fear of the venomous snakes that could potentially cause us illness, or worse. Perhaps it is more rooted in the common fear of snakes that is the second most common fear in the world. It is helpful to at least understand which of the snakes pose a threat and which do not. Unprovoked attacks by snakes are rare and most of these are caused by an accidental close encounter that makes the snake react in self defence. Another common cause for mishap is when snakes are handled irresponsibly. This common northern water snake has similar markings as Massassauga rattlensnakes and cotton mouths. They are often mistaken for the more dangerous varieties. Water snakes swim beneath the water, able to hold their breath and completely submerge while hunting or moving in the water. Rattlesnakes keep their head above water when they swim. Watersnakes prey on fish, frogs, and other small animals along the shore. Although they can inflict a painful bite, they are not capable of seriously harming a human. Even the bite of a Massassauga rattlesnake, Canada's only venomous snake, is not powerful enough to cause life threatening symptoms for most humans. These snake make a loud buzzing sound when threatened and people and animals often have ample opportunity to avoid a regrettable encounter. Understanding snakes and their benefit to us is an important step in avoiding a problem with them, and preventing unfounded fear. Without them, rodent populations would go unchecked and we would have serious problems with parasites and other illness. Rodents are also an extreme problem for farmers, causing crop damage and increased costs.

  • Cummins Part of Partnership to Increase Supply of Green Hydrogen in China

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. is partnering in a new joint venture to accelerate the affordability and availability of green hydrogen in China through increased technological innovation, researc...

  • Four reasons you're seeing empty grocery store shelves

    It's barely 2022 and already social media is swamped with pictures of empty grocery shelves - from cream cheese to paper towels, children's juice boxes and cat food. Some of the culprits for this round of shortfalls are the same as in the early days of the pandemic, and some can be chalked up to new problems bumping up against old ones.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Here are some of the reasons an array of your favor

  • Cardano Reaches Goal of Planting 1M Trees

    The Cardano Foundation effort spearheads land restoration and local ecosystem development activities using the Cardano blockchain.

  • Explainer-What is at stake for the U.S. biofuel blending law in 2022 and beyond

    The U.S. biofuel blending program known as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) could see its most transformative year yet in 2022, as the Biden Administration must make decisions to reset statutes that mandate U.S. renewable fuel blending. The program was designed to mandate certain volumes of renewable fuels to replace or reduce petroleum-based fuels. Oil refiners, which are required to blend the billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix, say the program is too costly and needs to be reined in, while corn farmers and biofuel producers like the standards, as they have helped to build a multi-billion gallon market for their products.

  • Biden Clean Power Push Hits New York With Offshore Wind Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is preparing to sell offshore wind rights near New Jersey and New York, a down-payment on its bid to decarbonize the U.S. power grid and generate renewable electricity from nearly all U.S. coasts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets

  • Newsom allocates $22.5 billion to climate crisis in California budget proposal

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has allocated $22.5 billion to combatting the climate crisis, in his $286.4 billion budget proposal released to the state on Monday.Newsom's proposal, called the California Blueprint, contains a one-time expenditure of $22.5 billion over the next five years - including $6.1 billion earmarked for electric vehicle initiatives - to collectively advance the state's climate and opportunity agenda and deliver community...

  • Watch: Rarely seen Everglades mink captures ‘giant’ snake

    A Florida resident has captured extraordinary footage showing an Everglades mink scampering across a road with a large snake it had just captured.

  • TechnoPark Tower awarded LEED Platinum Green Construction Certificate

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 11 January 2022 - TechnoPark Tower in Vinhomes Ocean Park in the capital has been officially awarded the V4 LEED Platinum Green Building Certificate by the US Gree...

  • Air France-KLM adds biofuel surcharge to plane tickets

    Air France-KLM said Monday it would add a surcharge of up to 12 euros ($13,50) on its tickets to try to offset the cost of using more expensive sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — NASA hires climate scientist for key new role

    Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Connecting NASA's plethora of problem solvers through the common thread of climate science will be critical to the mission of the agency's brand new chief scientist and senior climate advisor, Kate Calvin. "Like many people, my introduction to NASA was through movies,"...

  • US greenhouse emissions increased by 6.2 percent last year

    Over the last year, US greenhouse emissions increased by 6.2 percent compared to 2020 levels, according to a new report from the Rhodium Group.