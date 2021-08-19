U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.82
    +13.55 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,948.14
    -12.55 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,596.30
    +70.38 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.13
    -19.65 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.27
    -2.19 (-3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    -0.0090 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7950
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,814.02
    -4.56 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,146.99
    +41.94 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Biohacking Market Value Surpass US$ 66.7 Billion By 2028 Covering Covid-19 ERA: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·4 min read

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Global Biohacking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biohacking Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 20.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around US$ 66.7 Bn by 2028.

Flourishing biotechnology sector and high investment in gene therapy are major factors expected to drive the growth of global biohacking market.

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global biohacking market due to rapid technological advancements in biotechnology sector, availability of developed infrastructure in developed countries and high investment in development of various vaccines. Changing healthcare scenario and easy availability of resources is influencing consumer’s interest towards incremental diet or lifestyle changes to make small improvements in health and well-being. With the government chancing regulations related in to do it yourself in gene editing is impacting the growth of North America biohacking market. In 2019 California passed the first law in the US targeting ‘biohacking’, the practice of do-it-yourself gene editing. Starting in January 2020, it will be illegal to sell CRISPR gene therapy kits without warnings that they are not safe to self-administer.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2755

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the biohacking market due to chancing government regulations and increasing spending on development of biotechnology sector. Rapid deployment of new enhanced devices, development of infrastructure, and favorable business policies by the government are factors impacting the growth of regional market. Major players are inclining towards enhancing the business overseas and tracking the untapped market in developing region this is expected to boost the market growth.

Flourishing biotechnology sector across the globe, gene therapy witnessing rapid investment & progress, along with supportive government norms are factors expected to drive the growth of global biohacking market. Consumer awareness related to biotherapy is increasing and their approach towards trying experimental cure or enhance some desirable aspect of their bodies or minds is gaining traction. There were 449 public biotechnology companies in the U.S. in 2016.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/biohacking-market

This is an increase from 2015 when there were 442 public biotechnology companies. Major players approach towards enhancing the business through innovative product launches and mergers is expected to augment the growth of global biohacking market.

In 2021, Biohacking ORB, a global wellness enterprise launched biohacking orb that uses neuro-acoustic sound therapy, applying specific sound frequencies and rhythms to induce a desired brain state. The product launch is expected to help company enhance the business portfolio.

In 2021, Smidge Small Batch Supplements, a global supplement provider launched a line of premium supplements that includes probiotics, digestive enzymes, whole food vitamins and natural minerals. This is expected to help company increase the customer base.

In 2019, Ahead Nutrition, a manufacturer of biohacking supplements launched new products that help customers reach their full physical and mental potential. The product launch is expected to help company enhance the business.

Global players are focused on product development activities, their approach towards innovative solutions such as wearable’s and implants along with high investment in drug development such as nootropics this is expected to augment the market growth.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Factors such as lack of developed infrastructure in developing countries and stringent government regulations related to product approval are factors expected to hamper the growth of global biohacking market. In addition, ethical issues and low awareness among consumers is expected to challenge the growth of target market. However, increasing funding in biohacking by major players, rising awareness among consumers and high spending by the government on infrastructure are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the biohacking market over the forecast period. In addition, implementation of AI in biohacking and rising strategic partnership activities by players are factors expected to support the revenue transaction of the target market.

The global biohacking market is segmented into product, application, and end use. The product segment is divided into wearables, implants (chips), gene modification kits, smart drugs, supplements, mobile apps, and others. Among product wearable’s segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global biohacking market. The end use segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, forensic laboratories, and research & academic institutes. Among end use the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for major revenue share. The application segment of the global market is divided into monitoring, treatment, research, and others. Players profiled in the global biohacking market are Apple Inc., The ODIN, Thync Global Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Moodmetric, HVMN Inc., Muse, Thriveport, LLC, TrackMyStack, and OsteoStrong.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2755

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2755

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of driverless-truck start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were trading sharply higher on Thursday in a dramatic rebound following a sell-off that may have been triggered by a short-seller's report. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, TuSimple's shares were up about 15.6% from Wednesday's closing price. TuSimple, founded in 2015, is a San Diego-based developer of autonomous-driving systems for heavy trucks.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Nvidia's biggest weakness is crypto: Analyst

    Nvidia reported earnings that beat expectations. Mizuho Managing Director & Senior Tech Analyst Vijay Rakesh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Canadian dollar slides for 4th day as risk aversion ramps up

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."

  • Got $1,000? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    Palantir specializes in big data. Its Gotham platform was designed for government agencies, while its Foundry platform was built for the commercial sector. In both cases, Palantir's software helps enterprises integrate, analyze, and secure data, allowing clients to make informed decisions, simulate complex scenarios, and build AI-powered applications.