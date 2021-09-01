U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.54
    +9.86 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,342.57
    -18.16 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,357.50
    +98.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.08
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.61
    -0.89 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0330
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,371.36
    +50.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.73
    +16.57 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.88
    +26.18 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Delivers A Major Milestone In The Scale-up Process Of Its Cannabis Development Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- The Company is now growing Cannabis cells with trichomes in medium-scale bioreactors representing a 250x increase in scale

- On track for commercialization of Cannabis and Hemp based products in H1-2022

VANCOUVER, BC and REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) is announcing today that it has successfully scaled its Cannabis cells with trichomes production by a factor of 250x and it is now growing Cannabis in medium-scale bioreactors, paving the way for its next scale-up milestone, where it will reach industrial-scale production. The next milestone, combined with the drying and measurement standards being concurrently developed, would constitute the successful completion of the Company's Cannabis development program.

(PRNewsfoto/BioHarvest Sciences Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/BioHarvest Sciences Inc.)

Moving to the medium-scale bioreactors stage is not only a critical milestone in the scale-up and the proof of the capability of the BioFarming technology to produce Cannabis biomass, but is also an integral part of the industrial process development itself. The next milestone of the development program is growing Cannabis trichomes in industrial size bioreactors.

"The R&D methodology and relentless efforts are paying off," said Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO, and added, "We are happy to have reached such a critical milestone. The recently announced and proprietary development of the Amalgamated Trichomes Coral Structure (ATCS) has certainly enabled this scale-up progress. As described before, ATCS protects the Trichomes during the growth phase against the shear forces generated by the media fluid motion. Such motion is exacerbated as you increase the size of the bioreactor, and I am confident that ATCS will sustain the forces in the next size of bioreactors, which is the final industrial-scale step. I look forward to announcing the completion of the whole program soon."

The CEO, Ilan Sobel, said, "Our industry-leading plant cell biology team is on track to deliver on one of the most challenging plant biological missions of growing cells of Cannabis Trichomes in liquid media at an industrial scale. Completing this mission will pave the way to the commercialization of BioFarming based Cannabis and Hemp products, marking a major turning point for the mainstream adoption of Cannabis by the global food and health sectors. The ability to economically and sustainably produce consistent, clean and pure whole spectrum Cannabis is nothing short of a revolution for the industry."

Eitan Popper, Chairman of BHSC's board of advisors and former President and Co-Founder of MedReleaf, stated, "BHSC's R&D team is making meaningful progress every month in the commercial scale-up of their Cannabis production. It is important to note that the most challenging part of the scale-up process is the transition from lab/bench scale to small-scale bioreactors, and then to medium-scale bioreactors. We are eagerly looking forward to the next Cannabis milestone announcement, as we know that it will be meaningful."

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance the company will be able to successfully grow trichomes in industrial size bioreactor.

There is no assurance we will be able to commercialize our first Cannabis products in the first half of 2022. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. The success of the Company in demonstrating its ability to consistently grow in solution trichomes from multiple plant strains is not an assurance that the Company will be able to commence commercial production when anticipated or at all. While the Company is in the process of constructing a two-ton production facility the Company's current licensing only permits scientific research. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558310/BioHarvest_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioharvest-sciences-inc-successfully-delivers-a-major-milestone-in-the-scale-up-process-of-its-cannabis-development-program-301367429.html

SOURCE BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c3749.html

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Insiders rewarded with a US$2.8m addition on top of their US$3.2m purchase as Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) hits US$7.5b

    Last week, Coty Inc. ( NYSE:COTY ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded...

  • TerrAscend to Acquire Gage Cannabis

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis multi-state operator, and Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator, today announced that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which TerrAscend will acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (the "Gage Shares") of Gage by way of a court-approve

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Earnings, Guidance?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?