U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,561.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,227.50
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.80
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    -1.21 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.30
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    -2.68 (-11.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3300
    -0.3580 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,928.36
    +1,043.84 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.70
    +17.05 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.66
    -1.14 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Biohaven Announces Expanded Patient Access to Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant), Achieving Best-in-Class Commercial Insurance Coverage and Label Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BHVN
  • MTCKX

- Insurance Coverage of Nurtec ODT Now Totals 96 Percent of Commercial Lives or Approximately 255 Million Lives Covered in All Channels

- Nurtec ODT Label Expanded to include Lactation Data in the Prescribing and Patient Information for Breastfeeding Mothers

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced two updates regarding Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant), the only FDA-approved medication to both treat and prevent migraine attacks in adults.

(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)
(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)

Achievement of Broader Commercial Insurance Coverage
Biohaven has secured additional commercial insurance coverage for Nurtec ODT starting in April 2022 that expands the total number of commercial lives covered to 96 percent or approximately 255 million people via all channels.

"Ensuring that people with migraine can have access to Nurtec ODT is the first priority for Biohaven," said Chris Barrett, SVP, Managed Markets and Government Affairs. "We hear from patients daily about the impact that Nurtec ODT has on their lives and the transformative effect it has in getting them back to what's important to them. We continue to focus on ways to enhance how people with migraine can easily access Nurtec ODT."

Updated Label to Include Data from Breastfeeding Women
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a label amendment of the Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) Prescribing and Patient Information to include clinical lactation data in the Use in Specific Populations section as it relates to women who are breastfeeding.

"Migraine is the most common cause of disability among women of reproductive age and this expanded label offers treating physicians and patients a migraine medication that can be further considered for those women who are breastfeeding," said Elyse Stock, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "Our data showed that excretion of rimegepant into human milk is very low and rimegepant was well tolerated by lactating women, offering them an option for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine."

The label amendment was approved based on data from a Phase 1, single-center, open-label study evaluating the excretion of a single dose of rimegepant 75 mg in the human milk of healthy lactating women, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Breastfeeding Medicine, the official journal of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine.

Migraine affects more than 30 million women in America and is the most common cause of disability among women of reproductive age (15 – 49 years).1,2 Often for women with migraine, attacks may subside during pregnancy but resume within 4 weeks of childbirth.3 Given a lack of science-based information about migraine medication for nursing mothers, women are often apprehensive about taking their migraine medications while breastfeeding.

About Nurtec ODT
Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. Nurtec ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. For more information about Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

Rimegepant is available as Nurtec® ODT in the United States for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adults. Biohaven and Pfizer Inc. recently announced a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommending the marketing authorization for rimegepant 75 mg for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine. If approved, the trade name will be Vydura™ in the European Union.

Indication
NURTEC ODT orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine that is used to treat migraine in adults. It is for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It is not known if NURTEC ODT is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information
Do not take NURTEC ODT if you are allergic to NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) or any of its ingredients. Before you take NURTEC ODT, tell your healthcare provider (HCP) about all your medical conditions, including if you:

  • have liver problems,

  • have kidney problems,

  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant,

  • breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

NURTEC ODT may cause serious side effects including allergic reactions, trouble breathing and rash. This can happen days after you take NURTEC ODT. Call your HCP or get emergency help right away if you have swelling of the face, mouth, tongue, or throat or trouble breathing. This occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

The most common side effects of NURTEC ODT were nausea (2.7%) and stomach pain/indigestion (2.4%). These are not the only possible side effects of NURTEC ODT. Tell your HCP if you have any side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1–800–FDA–1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1–833–4NURTEC.

See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Migraine
Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia). There is a significant unmet need for new treatments as more than 90 percent of people with migraine are unable to work or function normally during an attack.

CGRP Receptor Antagonism
Small molecule CGRP receptor antagonists represent a novel class of drugs for the treatment of migraine. CGRP receptor antagonists work by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. For acute treatment, this unique mode of action potentially offers an alternative to other agents, particularly for patients who have contraindications to the use of triptans or who have a poor response to triptans or are intolerant to them. CGRP signal-blocking therapies have not been associated with medication overuse headache (MOH) or rebound headaches which limits the clinical utility of other acute treatments due to increases in migraine attacks that result from frequent use.

About Biohaven
Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's Neuroinnovation™ portfolio includes FDA-approved Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Kv7 Ion Channel Activators (Kv7), and Myostatin. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant), Vydura™ or rimegepant. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, and Biohaven's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC. Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Contact
Jennifer Porcelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
jennifer.porcelli@biohavenpharma.com
201-248-0741

Media Contact
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502

1. GBD 2019 Diseases and Injuries Collaborators. Global burden of 369 diseases and injuries in 204 countries and territories, 1990–2019: A systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Lancet 2020;396:1204–1222.
2. GBD 2016 Headache Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of migraine and tension-type headache, 1990–2016: A systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016. Lancet Neurol 2018;17:954–976.
3. Sances G, Granella F, Nappi RE, et al. Course of migraine during pregnancy and postpartum: A prospective study. Cephalalgia 2003;23:197–205.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-announces-expanded-patient-access-to-nurtec-odt-rimegepant-achieving-best-in-class-commercial-insurance-coverage-and-label-update-301525740.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program. Investors already know Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for its blockbuster coronavirus vaccine, and that's why it might be overlooked right now.

  • 2 Unstoppable Green Flags for AbbVie

    When it comes to AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), investors have been worrying about one thing: an eventual drop in sales of its blockbuster Humira. The immunosuppressive drug is used for various diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. First, it's important to note that Humira is a major drug for AbbVie.

  • Why Novavax Crushed the Market Today

    What happened Always a bit of an underdog coronavirus stock, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) over-performed on Wednesday. The biotech's shares were trading over 8% higher in late afternoon action, following yet another authorization from a healthcare regulator for the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Here's What This Regulatory News Could Mean for GlaxoSmithKline

    GlaxoSmithKline's anemia of chronic kidney disease drug could be just months away from authorization in the European Union.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Is BioCryst Stock a Buy Following Clinical Trials Pause? Analyst Weighs In

    No segment of the stock market is as sensitive to the news flow than the biotech sector. That is both a blessing and a curse as a stock’s trajectory can be sharply impacted entirely depending on whether the news is good or bad. Unfortunately for BioCryst (BCRX) investors, last Friday brought with it only the latter. Shares tumbled ~40% after the biotech company announced it was halting enrollment in three phase 2 trials assessing its experimental drug BCX9930. These include a couple of pivotal s

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy California biotech firm Sierra Oncology for $1.9B

    GlaxoSmithKline agreed Wednesday to acquire a California biotechnology company in a stock deal valued at $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will pay Sierra Oncology Inc.'s shareholders $55 for each share of stock they hold. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 39% to Sierra Oncology’s stock price of $39.52 per share at market close on Tuesday.

  • Antares Pharma to be acquired by Halozyme in $960M deal

    Antares, which was originally founded in Exton, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products using its advanced drug delivery systems.

  • Magic mushrooms are turning into big business

    It was a Wall Street banker who helped start the psychedelic movement of the 1960s.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech say data shows high immune response for COVID booster in children aged 5 to 11

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday a Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine booster showed a high immune response in children aged 5-to-11-years old. Data from a sub-analysis of 30 sera from the trial showed a 36-fold increase in neutralizing titers against the omicron variant, which has become dominant globally. "These data demonstrate an increase in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and wild-type strain neutralizing titers following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID

  • ‘Tinslee is home.’ Toddler discharged from Fort Worth hospital after lengthy legal battle

    “Today my baby came home and I’m filled with joy and emotions right now,” her mother posted on Facebook.

  • Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

    The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of division of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's hospital, said the trend of an overall decline in cases has now reversed.

  • BA.2 variant causes slight uptick in Vermont COVID-19 cases. Here's what to know.

    BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, has been in Vermont for several weeks. The state's health commissioner discussed the impact it's had so far.

  • This Coffee Habit Might Increase Your Risk of Cancer, New Study Says

    A fresh cup of coffee in the morning can help kickstart your day, or it can act as a nice midday boost to keep you going. Aside from its jolt thanks to the caffeine, coffee also comes with some pretty interesting health benefits such as helping with inflammation, shrinking abdominal fat, and even lowering the risk of Alzheimer's. However, it's best to drink coffee in moderation because it also comes with negative side effects, so it's important to watch your coffee habits and intake. (Here's How

  • I Saw Blood In The Toilet. I Never Expected A Common Drug Could Be The Cause.

    "I thought that a diagnosis would be freeing. However, it ended up feeling paralyzing."

  • Covid-19 Vaccine for Young Kids: What to Know

    Children under five in the U.S. aren’t yet eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine after efforts to get the shots to market have hit setbacks. WSJ’s Peter Loftus explains what we know about the vaccines and when they might become available. Photo composite: Todd Johnson

  • David Beckham-backed CBD firm Cellular Goods in u-turn over authorizations

    David Beckham-backed health company Cellular Goods was forced into an embarrassing U-turn today as it admitted its CBD products may have to be withdrawn under new rules, just days after saying they were compliant. In a trading update following discussions with the Food Standard Agency, the firm said: “Cellular Goods is currently considering its position pending advice from the company’s advisers and is also seeking further clarification on the FSA’s stance.” On Monday, the company said its range of ingestible CBD products “fulfils FSA guidance”.

  • High school seniors saw a problem — so they started a biotech company

    It started with hearing a podcast about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and progressed through an 11th grade biology class project. Now Shivin Kumar and Malyka Ram's Uplands Med is starting experiments at a San Carlos incubator.