U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,094.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.50
    +55.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.40
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8080
    +0.2580 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,025.74
    +128.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.97
    -43.91 (-4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Biohaven Enters Exclusive License and Research Collaboration Agreement with KU Leuven to Advance First-in-Class TRPM3 Antagonists for the Treatment of Pain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biohaven acquires exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize first-in-class transient receptor potential melastatin-3 (TRPM3) channel antagonists

The lead candidate, BHV-2100, is planned to enter clinical development in the first half of 2023 for the treatment of neuropathic pain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and LEUVEN, Belgium, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), along with CD3 and LICR at KU Leuven, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive global license and research agreement to develop and commercialize first-in-class TRPM3 antagonists to address the growing proportion of people worldwide living with chronic pain disorders. The TRPM3 antagonist platform was discovered at the Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3) and the Laboratory of Ion Channel Research (LICR) at KU Leuven.

Biohaven enters exclusive license and research collaboration agreement with KU Leuven to advance first-in-class TRPM3 antagonists for the treatment of pain.
Biohaven enters exclusive license and research collaboration agreement with KU Leuven to advance first-in-class TRPM3 antagonists for the treatment of pain.

BHV-2100 is the lead TRPM3 antagonist from the platform and an orally-bioavailable small molecule TRPM3 antagonist. TRPM3 is a cation channel involved in pain signaling and a novel target for the treatment of pain discovered at KU Leuven's LICR. Consistent with the role of TRPM3 in pain, data generated at KU Leuven demonstrated that BHV-2100 may reduce pain behaviors in animal models without the detrimental side-effects seen with other pain management approaches and mechanisms.

Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., said, "We are pleased to expand our pipeline of novel compounds targeting pain disorders, which already includes our migraine focused CGRP franchise, through this collaboration with CD3 and KU Leuven. There is an urgent unmet need for safe, effective treatments for pain, and TRPM3 antagonism is a promising approach to advance new pain therapies. Based on the extensive characterization of the mechanism and encouraging preclinical data generated to date by KU Leuven, we are excited to collaborate with these academic leaders to bring BHV-2100 into clinical development."

Thomas Voets, professor at KU Leuven and group leader at the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research, said "We are excited to collaborate with Biohaven and look forward to advancing our TRPM3 program towards clinical applications for the benefit of chronic pain sufferers." Joris Vriens, professor at KU Leuven added: "Our fundamental research has shown that TRPM3 is a promising target for a novel type of analgesics, and this partnership will give us the necessary resources to advance our TRPM3-targeting compounds to the clinical stage."

Charlie Conway, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. remarked, "Professors Voets and Vriens at KU Leuven have been pioneers in elucidating and validating the pivotal role of TRPM3 in pain signaling. Their research provides a strong rationale for advancing TRPM3 modulators to treat pathological pain. I'm excited to carry BHV-2100 forward as the first candidate in a potentially transformative class of pain therapies."

Under the agreement, Biohaven Therapeutics receives exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize KU Leuven's small-molecule TRPM3 antagonists. The portfolio includes the lead candidate, henceforth known as BHV-2100, which has demonstrated promising efficacy in preclinical pain models and will be the first to advance towards Phase 1 studies. Biohaven Therapeutics will support further basic and translational research at KU Leuven on the role of TRPM3 in pain and other disorders. KU Leuven will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional development, regulatory, and commercialization milestones. In addition, KU Leuven will be eligible to receive mid-single digit royalties on net sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

Patrick Chaltin, Managing Director CD3 added: "We are extremely pleased that our long lasting and successful partnership with LICR has enabled the TRPM3 antagonist program to achieve this important milestone. Biohaven has a proven track record of successfully developing and launching novel therapies, and we're excited to work with Biohaven through this global license and research collaboration agreement."

About Biohaven
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., parent company of Biohaven Therapeutics, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's Neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

About KU Leuven, CD3 and LICR
As the number one European university for innovation, KU Leuven actively invests in launching innovative technologies in the commercial market by creating spin-off companies, securing and licensing intellectual property, and collaborating with industry. KU Leuven supports researchers and students in transforming their innovative ideas and technologies into commercial products and services that impact people's lives across the globe. KU Leuven Research & Development (LRD) is KU Leuven's technology transfer office. Ever since 1972, LRD has been building bridges between science and industry. For more information, please visit: lrd.kuleuven.be/en

The Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3) translates innovative science into promising drug discovery programs that are well qualified for further development by pharmaceutical or biotech companies. CD3 brings expert drug discovery capabilities and financial means to academic research groups and small companies in order to discover innovative drugs. Supported by KU Leuven Research & Development and the European Investment Fund, CD3 has entered into several successful partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and also integrated drug discovery programs in spin-off companies. For more information, please visit www.cd3.be.

The Laboratory of Ion Channel Research (LICR) studies ion channels in all their facets, from their molecular and cellular mode of action to their role in health and disease. The central focus is on Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) channels, a superfamily of cation channels involved in a wide array of physiological processes, including sensory processing and pain signaling. Through intense collaboration with clinical researchers and medicinal chemists, LICR aims at translating fundamental insights on TRP channel biology towards new therapies. For more information, please visit gbiomed.kuleuven.be/LICR and voetslab.sites.vib.be.

Forward-looking Statement
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "believe", "may" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Biohaven's management about BHV-2100 and TRPM3 as a novel target for the treatment of pain. Biohaven may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on Biohaven's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2021. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.
Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Contact:
Dr. Vlad Coric
Chief Executive Officer
Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

Media Contact:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502

KU Leuven Contact:
Patrick Chaltin
Managing Director CD3
patrick.chaltin@kuleuven.be
+32 16 852 605

(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)
(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-enters-exclusive-license-and-research-collaboration-agreement-with-ku-leuven-to-advance-first-in-class-trpm3-antagonists-for-the-treatment-of-pain-301456862.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Tesla EV-Battery Partner Saw Insiders Buy Up Stock

    Piedmont Lithium stock ended 2021 off its highs but with a gain of 98%. Two insiders bought up shares as the year was coming to a close.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • The rich get richer: Rethinking Bitcoin's power as an inflation hedge

    Across the globe, rising inflation rates are disrupting purchasing plans and spending. In the face of this inflationary inferno, consumers and institutions holding devaluing fiat currency have sought out alternatives to hedge against. Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies are the current weapons of choice, driving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to embrace crypto as an investable asset class.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • 1 Big Question Facing Moderna in 2022

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gone from a relatively unknown stock a few years ago to a business that's worth more than $85 billion thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine. Over the trailing 12 months, Moderna has generated $11.4 billion in free cash flow. Deciding what to do with all that cash will be crucial in determining what Moderna's future may look like after COVID-19.

  • Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.