Biohaven Independent Director Acquires 8.0% More Stock

Those following along with Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Childs, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$10.0m on stock at an average price of US$22.00. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 8.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biohaven

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director John Childs was not their only acquisition of Biohaven shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$39m worth of shares at a price of US$10.50 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$27.70. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Biohaven insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$12.60. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Biohaven insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$281m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Biohaven Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Biohaven. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Biohaven. For example, Biohaven has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

