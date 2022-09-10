Biohazard Bags Market, Witnesses Emergence of Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd. and American Plastics Co. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the biohazard bags market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The latest report estimates the market registers an incremental growth of USD 94.2 million, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request the Latest Free sample report.
Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., American Plastics Co., Antylia Scientific, BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd, Champion Plastics, Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd., GV Health Ltd., Heathrow Scientific LLC, International Plastics Inc., Merck KGaA, New Pig Corp., SP Industries Inc., Spartech LLC, Stericycle Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcendia Inc., United States Plastic Corp., and Welpack Industries Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
An increasing number of hospitals and pathology centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness associated with medical waste might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.
Biohazard Bags Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 38% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the hospital category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Application
Geography
Biohazard Bags Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biohazard bags market report covers the following areas:
Biohazard Bags Market Size
Biohazard Bags Market Trends
Biohazard Bags Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increased use of polypropylene as one of the prime reasons driving the Biohazard Bags Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Biohazard Bags Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist biohazard bags market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biohazard bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biohazard bags market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the biohazard bags market, vendors
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 94.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.7
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., American Plastics Co., Antylia Scientific, BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd, Champion Plastics, Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd., GV Health Ltd., Heathrow Scientific LLC, International Plastics Inc., Merck KGaA, New Pig Corp., SP Industries Inc., Spartech LLC, Stericycle Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcendia Inc., United States Plastic Corp., and Welpack Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
