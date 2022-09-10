Biohazard Bags Market, Witnesses Emergence of Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd. and American Plastics Co. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the biohazard bags market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The latest report estimates the market registers an incremental growth of USD 94.2 million, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Biohazard Bags Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., American Plastics Co., Antylia Scientific, BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd, Champion Plastics, Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd., GV Health Ltd., Heathrow Scientific LLC, International Plastics Inc., Merck KGaA, New Pig Corp., SP Industries Inc., Spartech LLC, Stericycle Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcendia Inc., United States Plastic Corp., and Welpack Industries Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

An increasing number of hospitals and pathology centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness associated with medical waste might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Biohazard Bags Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 38% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the hospital category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Geography

Biohazard Bags Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biohazard bags market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Biohazard Bags Market Size

Biohazard Bags Market Trends

Biohazard Bags Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased use of polypropylene as one of the prime reasons driving the Biohazard Bags Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Biohazard Bags Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist biohazard bags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biohazard bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biohazard bags market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the biohazard bags market, vendors

Related Reports

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gifts novelty and souvenirs market share is expected to increase by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Baby Powder Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The baby powder market share is expected to increase by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%.

Biohazard Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 94.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., American Plastics Co., Antylia Scientific, BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd, Champion Plastics, Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd., GV Health Ltd., Heathrow Scientific LLC, International Plastics Inc., Merck KGaA, New Pig Corp., SP Industries Inc., Spartech LLC, Stericycle Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcendia Inc., United States Plastic Corp., and Welpack Industries Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Laboratories and research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 Antylia Scientific

10.5 Heathrow Scientific LLC

10.6 International Plastics Inc.

10.7 Merck KGaA

10.8 SP Industries Inc.

10.9 Spartech LLC

10.10 Stericycle Inc.

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Transcendia Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohazard-bags-market-witnesses-emergence-of-abdos-labtech-pvt-ltd-and-american-plastics-co-as-key-market-contributors---technavio-301620748.html

SOURCE Technavio