U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.07
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,964.70
    -66.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,293.07
    +6.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.99
    +10.26 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.27 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0068 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7190
    -0.5410 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,708.68
    +375.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.50
    +11.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

BioHiTech Global to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Tony Fuller will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BioHiTech Global, Inc.)
BioHiTech Global, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BioHiTech Global, Inc.)

Mr. Fuller will provide an overview of the Company's business model and growth strategy in his presentation which will become available beginning on September 13th at 7:00 AM ET.

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com.

Mr. Fuller will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About BioHiTech Global
BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Company Contact:
BioHiTech Global, Inc.
Lisa Giovannielli
VP, Corporate Communications
O: 888.876.9300
E: lgiovannielli@biohitech.com
www.biohitech.com

Investors:
ir@biohitech.com

Media:
pr@coreir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohitech-global-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-virtual-conference-301372881.html

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lululemon Stock Is Jumping as Analysts Raise Their Price Targets. Earnings Were Strong.

    The sports clothing company has been a pandemic star, People working from home have snapped up its comfortable leggings and casual tops.

  • UN Computer Networks Breached by Hackers Earlier This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Hackers breached the United Nations’ computer networks earlier this year and made off with a trove of data that could be used to target agencies within the intergovernmental organization. The hackers’ method for gaining access to the UN network appears to be unsophisticated: They likely got in using the stolen username and password of a UN employee purchased off the dark web.“We can confirm that unknown attackers were able to breach parts of the United Nations infrastructure in Ap

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why The Lovesac Company Stock Surged Today

    Shares of furniture company The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022 that exceeded expectations by a wide margin. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts -- at best -- expected Lovesac to report revenue of $91.7 million resulting in a net loss of $0.03 per share for Q2. In reality, Lovesac generated revenue of $102.4 million and reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Biogen Stock Dives As CEO Admits 'Slower Than We Anticipated' Alzheimer's Drug Launch

    Biogen stock tumbled Thursday after its CEO admitted the launch of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm has been "slower than we anticipated."