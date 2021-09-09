BioHiTech Global to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Tony Fuller will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

Mr. Fuller will provide an overview of the Company's business model and growth strategy in his presentation which will become available beginning on September 13th at 7:00 AM ET.

Mr. Fuller will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Lisa Giovannielli

VP, Corporate Communications

O: 888.876.9300

E: lgiovannielli@biohitech.com

www.biohitech.com

Investors:

ir@biohitech.com

Media:

pr@coreir.com

