Bioimpedance Analyzers Market worth $767 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single-frequency, Multiple-frequency, Dual-frequency) Modality (Wired, Wireless) Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement) End User (Hospitals, Home Users) - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioimpedance Analyzer Market size is projected to reach USD 767 million by 2026 from USD 429 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market"

188 – Tables
31 – Figures
173 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144536297

The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.

Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers accounted for the larger share of the market in 2020

Based on the product, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. In 2020, the multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The preference for multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers is high among end users as they can be used for both segmental and whole-body measurement, unlike single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.

By modality, the wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the modality, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into wired bioimpedance analyzers and wireless bioimpedance analyzers. The wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The advancements in and the growing demand for wireless technologies are major driving factors for this market.

Fitness club and wellness centers are the largest end-users of the bioimpedance analyzers market

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, home users, and other end users. The fitness clubs and wellness centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing number of fitness clubs and wellness centers, the growing awareness about health and fitness.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144536297

North America dominates the global bioimpedance analyzers market

The bioimpedance analyzer market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing obesity rate, government initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyles, increasing use of body composition analyzers for assessing athlete fitness, and increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers.

The major players in the bioimpedance analyzers market are Omron Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody (South Korea), RJL Systems (US), seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EVOLT 360 (Australia), SELVAS Healthcare (South Korea), Charder Electronic Co. Ltd. (China), Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd. (China), Bodystat Ltd. (UK), Maltron International (UK), Biotekna (Italy), Withings (France), Biodynamics Corporation (US), Akern (Italy), Xiaomi (China), Sino-Hero (Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Lumsail Industrial Inc. (China), Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Bioparhom (France).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=144536297

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Weight Loss and Weight Management Market by Equipment (Surgical Equipment (Biliopancreatic Diversion, Gastric Bypass), Fitness (Treadmill, Elliptical, Stair Stepper)), Diet (Meal, Beverage, Supplement) and Weight Loss Services - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/weight-loss-obesity-management-market-1152.html

Lymphedema Diagnostics Market by Technology (Lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, Near IR Fluorescence Imaging, Ultrasound), Disease Type (Cancer, Inflammatory Diseases, Cardiovascular, Filariasis), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lymphedema-diagnostics-market-145177203.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bioimpedance-analyzer-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bioimpedance-analyzer.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioimpedance-analyzers-market-worth-767-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301369024.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

