Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Bioinformatics to Shape Sector Moving Forward

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioinformatics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The bioinformatics market is expected to grow from US$ 12,609.39 million in 2021 to US$ 34,749.78 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing funding and investments in bioinformatics and rising number of genomic research activities with the corresponding adoption of bioinformatics are the major factors boosting the market growth.

Many private organizations and government bodies worldwide are progressively investing in the field of bioinformatics. These investments have largely resulted in data and technological advancements in bioinformatics services, which have developed the quality of bioinformatics services.

For instance, in 2016, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), an intergovernmental organization and pioneer in bioinformatics research, received funds from various organizations, such as British Heart Foundation, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, European Molecular Biology Organization, Cancer Research UK, the European Research Council, the European Commission, the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Human Frontier Science Program, International Policy Governance Organization, the Medical Research Council, the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Parkinson's UK, Research Councils UK, and Wellcome, for R&D in the field of bioinformatics.

In 2021, the US government announced an investment worth US$ 1.7 billion to enhance monitoring, detection, and mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants and infrastructure development for future genomic sequencing needs. Also, in 2021, LifeArc (London) announced US$ 6.91 million in funding to support the Gen OMICC COVID-19 study, which will also support the bioinformatics analysis of patients, costs of patient enrolment, sample acquisition, and sample processing.

Story continues

Moreover, many countries are investing in their national population sequencing programs to identify the link between genetics and diseases. Government organizations are sequencing the genomes of millions of citizens to advance research and help develop better techniques to diagnose and treat cancer, rare diseases, and other conditions. Thus, the funding and investment in bioinformatics are boosting the market growth.



Product Insights

Based on product, the bioinformatics market is segmented into bioinformatics platforms, knowledge management tools, and bio informative services. The bioinformatics platforms segment holds the largest market share in 2021. The knowledge management tools segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Application Insights

Based on application, the bioinformatics market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics & drug design, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and others. The genomics segment holds the largest market share in 2021. Furthermore, the chemoinformatics & drug design segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Genetics is currently one of the most dynamic sciences in medicine, and genetic data plays a vital role in all areas of medicine.

Sector Insights

Based on sector, the bioinformatics market is segmented into medical biotechnology, animal biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, academics, environmental biotechnology, forensic biotechnology, and others. in 2021, the medical biotechnology segment is likely to hold the largest market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Medical bioinformatics improves the efficacy of sequencing procedures and aids in the elimination of errors that can occur with standard sequencing methods. Agrigenomics, human diseases, animal livestock, and microbes all benefit from these services.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Funding and Investments in Bioinformatics

Increased Number of Genomic Research Activities with Corresponding Adoption of Bioinformatics

Market Restraint

Lack of Interoperability and Multiplatform Capabilities

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

Future Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Bioinformatics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Bioinformatics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Bioinformatics Market - Market Landscape



5. Bioinformatics Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Bioinformatics Market - Global Analysis



7. Bioinformatics Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Product



8. Bioinformatics Market Analysis - By Application



9. Bioinformatics Market Analysis - By Sector



10. Bioinformatics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bioinformatics Market



12. Bioinformatics Market -Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Dassault Systemes

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biomax Informatics AG

Genebio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulfdic

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinformatics-global-market-report-2022-integration-of-artificial-intelligence-ai-and-machine-learning-in-bioinformatics-to-shape-sector-moving-forward-301657172.html

SOURCE Research and Markets