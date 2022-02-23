U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Bioinformatics Market to Expand Due to Increase in R&D Activities by Drug Manufacturers, States TMR Report

·6 min read

- Rise in need for development of advanced treatment solutions for several health disorders is estimated to help the bioinformatics market gain valuation of US$ 44.9 Bn by 2028

- The North America bioinformatics market is projected to maintain the dominant position, owing to increased adoption of advanced technologies in the regional healthcare industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global bioinformatics market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Many drug manufacturers from across the globe are undertaking research in order to discover highly efficient treatment solutions for severe health disorders such as cancer, one of the fatal diseases. For instance, companies are developing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based assay, which helps in the study of cancer-relevant genetic alterations from RNA and DNA from a patient's tumor in one unified workflow. Such innovations are creating business prospects in the global bioinformatics market.

Request Brochure of Bioinformatics Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=656

In recent years, there has been an increase in research on molecular biology, proteomics, and genomics. Moreover, rise in demand for nucleic acid & protein sequencing and increase in the need of drug discovery for different diseases are favoring the growth of the global bioinformatics market, states research report by TMR.

Players operating in the global bioinformatics market are using different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses. Moreover, companies are collaborating with other market players in order to work on different researches, thereby launching innovative products. These factors are bolstering the global market.

Bioinformatics Market: Key Findings

· Bioinformatics technologies are gaining traction, owing to their ability to save money and time of an organization, as these technologies help in combining gathered data into varied interactive models in order to explain the disease pathway and support in the drug discovery process. Hence, rising adoption of this technology in drug discovery projects to store important and extensive processing data is resulting in promising business prospects for the global bioinformatics market.

· Government bodies of several nations globally are increasing initiatives to support researches focused on the development of new solutions for various health disorders. Hence, they are providing financial help for such researches. This factor is fueling the sales prospects in the global bioinformatics market. Moreover, the market is driven by rising investments in drug development activities by private organizations.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Bioinformatics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=656

Bioinformatics Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rising number of research projects by pharmaceutical companies in drugs and chemicals is estimated to generate lucrative prospects in the global bioinformatics market

  • Wide application of bioinformatics in molecular medicine, preventive medicine, drug development, and gene therapy is driving the sales growth in the market

  • Increase in adoption of IT in the healthcare sector is prognosticated to create profitable prospects in the bioinformatics market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=656

Bioinformatics Market: Regional Analysis

  • The bioinformatics market in North America and Europe is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as easy access to advanced technologies, increased acceptance of latest technologies, rise in investments in R&D projects by regional organizations, and presence of structured regulatory framework in these regions

  • The Asia Pacific bioinformatics market is expected to expand due to rise in initiatives by regulatory authorities to support biotechnology R&D in many regional nations through financial aid, rise in literacy rate, and increase in understanding on bioinformatics

Request a Sample of Bioinformatics Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=656

Bioinformatics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • ID Business Solutions, Ltd.

  • Accelrys, Inc.

  • CLC bio A/S

  • Affymetrix, Inc.

  • GenoLogics Life Sciences Software, Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Life Technologies Corporation

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

Platforms

  • Sequence Manipulation Platforms

  • Sequence Alignment Platforms

  • Structural Analysis Platforms

  • Sequence Analysis Platforms

Tools

  • General Knowledge Management Tools

  • Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

Services

  • Data Analysis

  • Sequencing Services

  • Database & Management

  • Other services

Application

  • Preventive Medicine

  • Molecular Medicine

  • Gene Therapy

  • Drug Development

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: The demand within the global in-vitro diagnostics market is set to rise at a sturdy pace in the times to follow. It has become crucial for the healthcare industry to ensure optimal growth in multiple domains. Precise and effective diagnosis takes center stage across the healthcare industry, and several healthcare professionals (HCPs) emphasize on the need for developing resilient diagnostic technologies.

Respiratory Disorders Treatment Market: The global respiratory disorders treatment market was valued at US$ 65 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. The anticipated launch of novel therapies in the global respiratory disorders treatment market such as FibroGen's FG-3019 and Promedior's PRM-151 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) are anticipated to augment the global respiratory disorders treatment market.

Anticoagulants Market: The global anticoagulants market was valued at US$ 21,759.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of obesity, increase in hip and knee surgeries, and surge in cases of coagulation disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bioinformatics-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinformatics-market-to-expand-due-to-increase-in-rd-activities-by-drug-manufacturers-states-tmr-report-301487756.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

