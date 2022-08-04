Bioinformatics Market, Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Bioinformatics Market, operating under the health care segment. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 12.95 billion, at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bioinformatics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of trained laboratory professionals might hamper market growth.

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, over 46% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the platform segment will lead the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the bioinformatics market size.

Product

Geography

Bioinformatics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bioinformatics market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Bioinformatics Market Size

Bioinformatics Market Trends

Bioinformatics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS as one of the prime reasons driving the Bioinformatics Market growth during the next few years. Download Sample Report.

Bioinformatics Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioinformatics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioinformatics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioinformatics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the bioinformatics market, vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our analyst now!

Related Reports

Sterilization Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sterilization services market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fetal bovine serum market share is expected to increase to USD 249.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Bioinformatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Fios Genomics Ltd., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Brooks Automation Inc.

10.5 DNASTAR Inc.

10.6 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.7 Geneva Bioinformatics SA

10.8 Illumina Inc.

10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.10 QIAGEN NV

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Waters Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinformatics-market-increasing-rd-investments-by-pharmaceutical-and-biopharmaceutical-companies-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301598904.html

SOURCE Technavio