Bioinformatics Market to Notice Exponential CAGR Growth of 18.9% By Forecast 2022 to 2029, Size, Trends, Revenue Statistics, Demand and Key Player Analysis

Oral health is one of the most important aspects of maintaining the health of gums, teeth and the oral-facial system, which allows for speaking, chewing and smiling. According to World Health Organization's report on March 25th, 2020, around 2.3 billion people worldwide are suffering from caries of a permanent tooth, among which around 530 million children suffer from caries of the primary tooth

Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Global Bioinformatics Market " which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry.

The wide product portfolio offered by major market players in bioinformatics is expected to cause a surge in the market growth. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global Bioinformatics market will grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Industry Overview:-

Bioinformatics combines computer programming, big data and Molecular Biology, which enables scientists to understand and identify patterns in biological data. It is particularly useful in studying genomes and DNA sequencing, as it allows scientists to organize large amounts of data.

From genetics to toxicology to mycology and radiobiology, there are scores of branches of Biology to specialize in. And out of the many, Bioinformatics is one of the intriguing fields which enables you to identify, evaluate, store and retrieve biological information. Being an interdisciplinary field of study, it incorporates various applications of Computer Science, Statistics and Biology to develop software applications for understanding biological data like DNA sequencing, protein analysis, evolutionary genetics, etc.

In the coming future, important decisions related to bioinformatics on drug discovery will be made by individuals who not only understand the biology but can also use the bioinformatics tools and the knowledge they release to develop hypotheses and identify quality targets

Key Players Operating in the Bioinformatics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

QIAGEN

SOPHiA GENETICS

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

Water Corporation

Partek Incorporated

DNASTAR

Dassault Systèmes

Bayer AG

DNANEXUS, INC

Recent Development

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc launched the CE-IVD Marked Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Instrument for Use in Clinical Labs. The CE-IVD Marked Next-Generation Sequencing Instrument is used to perform diagnostic testing and clinical research on a single instrument. The launch of the instrument resulted in the addition of a new product in the product range and the distribution of the NGS instrument, which is expected to increase the product revenue.

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

The drivers responsible for the growth of the bioinformatics market are the less cost of genetic sequencing per base, growing need for bioinformatics, wide product portfolio offered by major market players and use of bioinformatics in personalized medicine and increased public-private sector funding for bioinformatics. However, factors expected to restrain the market growth are the rise in the cost of instrumentation, difficulty in clinical bioinformatics analysis and cyber security in bioinformatics.

On the other hand, strategic initiatives by market players, product development, advancements in bioinformatics technology and a rise in healthcare expenditure may act as an opportunity for the growth of the global bioinformatics market. However, the need for skilled expertise, challenges in implementing bioinformatics technology in clinical laboratories and regulatory approval may create challenges for the global bioinformatics market. There are recent developments related to the worldwide global bioinformatics market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Bioinformatics Treatment Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Global Bioinformatics Market Scope and Market Size

Type

Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Software

Services

Sector

Medical biotechnology

Academics

Animal Biotechnology

Agricultural biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic biotechnology

Others

Application

Genomics and Drug Development

Proteomics

Evolutionary Studies

Agricultural Studies

Veterinary Science

Metabolomics

Transcriptomic

Others

Purchase Mode

Group Purchase

Individual Purchase

Method

Genomics

Proteomics

End User

Research and Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Organization

Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Hospital

Others

Regional Analysis:

Global Bioinformatics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Bioinformatics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Bioinformatics market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Market Dynamics:-

Drivers

Decrease in The Cost of Genetic Sequencing Per Base

According to World Health Organization's report on March 25th, 2020, around 2.3 billion people worldwide are suffering from caries of a permanent tooth, among which around 530 million children suffer from caries of the primary tooth. In Europe, periodontal disease has a high prevalence among all age groups. Thereby due to rising periodontal dental disorders, the availability and usage of intraoral scanners are anticipated to boost the market's growth.

Growing Need for Bioinformatics

As genomics-focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases, especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight into the molecular underpinnings of individual tumors and specific receptors. Informatics is essential in biological research involving biologists who learn programming, computer programmers, mathematicians, or database managers who learn the foundations of biology.

