U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,584.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.25
    -31.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.50
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.82
    -2.52 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    -1.26 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6400
    -0.6800 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,018.44
    +930.37 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.66
    +29.71 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.30
    -18.08 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Bioinsecticides Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% by 2026| Growing Demand for Organic Farming & Organic Food to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioinsecticides market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BioSafe Systems LLC, BioWorks Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, IPL Biologicals Ltd., Kan biosys, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Vestaron Corp., and Kilpest India Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The bioinsecticides market is set to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.18% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bioinsecticides Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bioinsecticides Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our bioinsecticides market report covers the following areas:

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for organic farming and organic food is one of the key drivers supporting the bioinsecticides market growth. Biological products such as microbiological products and biofertilizers have attracted a lot of attention and are being promoted on a large scale. To tap the growing awareness of organic agriculture, various types of organic and biological inputs have been launched and are being sold to farmers. The key factors behind the increase in the demand for organic food are an increasing number of health-conscious individuals, increasing environmental concerns, and governmental support toward awareness and the use of organic products. Such key factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is one of the factors hindering the bioinsecticides market growth. Vendors are expanding their product portfolio by launching new variants of synthetic pesticides and herbicides. For instance, in January 2020, FMC Corp. announced the launch of a new herbicide named Authority Edge. It has already received the EPA registration for use in soybeans, sunflowers, and dry-shelled peas, including chickpeas. The presence of such harmful herbicides in the market is attributed to their lower cost compared with their substitutes. Therefore, the availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is expected to hamper the growth of the bioinsecticides market during the forecast period.

To know more about the drivers, challenges & upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The bioinsecticides market share growth by the crop-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crop-based bioinsecticides are better alternatives to chemical pesticides, as they are derived from natural resources such as minerals and bacteria. They control the ill effects of pests, weeds, and other insects on crops. They treat and protect crops without harming the soil. Bioinsecticides are usually spread on plants and crops. They are replacing synthetic pesticides in many crops and playing a significant role in agriculture and sustainable practices. Such factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

  • 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the bioinsecticides market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for organic farm products and stringent regulatory structures on the use of chemical fertilizers will facilitate the bioinsecticides market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To gain insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bioinsecticides market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bioinsecticides market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bioinsecticides market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioinsecticides market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

  • The biological control market share is expected to increase by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. Download a free sample now!

  • The green chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 71.32 billion and record a CAGR of 11.24% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Bioinsecticides Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.25

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BioSafe Systems LLC, BioWorks Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, IPL Biologicals Ltd., Kan biosys, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Vestaron Corp., and Kilpest India Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Crop based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non crop based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Biobest Group NV

  • 10.6 BioWorks Inc.

  • 10.7 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

  • 10.8 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Novozymes AS

  • 10.10 Nufarm Ltd.

  • 10.11 Syngenta AG

  • 10.12 Valent BioSciences LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinsecticides-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-18-by-2026-growing-demand-for-organic-farming--organic-food-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301510104.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black Box

    (Bloomberg) -- The search for the flight data recorder of the crashed China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet continued Friday, as authorities try to piece together what caused the Boeing Co. 737-800 NG to nosedive from the sky and into a hillside in southern China’s Guangxi region four days ago. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNAT

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningW

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.