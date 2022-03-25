Bioinsecticides Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% by 2026| Growing Demand for Organic Farming & Organic Food to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioinsecticides market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BioSafe Systems LLC, BioWorks Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, IPL Biologicals Ltd., Kan biosys, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Vestaron Corp., and Kilpest India Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The bioinsecticides market is set to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.18% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bioinsecticides Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our bioinsecticides market report covers the following areas:

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for organic farming and organic food is one of the key drivers supporting the bioinsecticides market growth. Biological products such as microbiological products and biofertilizers have attracted a lot of attention and are being promoted on a large scale. To tap the growing awareness of organic agriculture, various types of organic and biological inputs have been launched and are being sold to farmers. The key factors behind the increase in the demand for organic food are an increasing number of health-conscious individuals, increasing environmental concerns, and governmental support toward awareness and the use of organic products. Such key factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is one of the factors hindering the bioinsecticides market growth. Vendors are expanding their product portfolio by launching new variants of synthetic pesticides and herbicides. For instance, in January 2020, FMC Corp. announced the launch of a new herbicide named Authority Edge. It has already received the EPA registration for use in soybeans, sunflowers, and dry-shelled peas, including chickpeas. The presence of such harmful herbicides in the market is attributed to their lower cost compared with their substitutes. Therefore, the availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is expected to hamper the growth of the bioinsecticides market during the forecast period.

Story continues

To know more about the drivers, challenges & upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geography

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The bioinsecticides market share growth by the crop-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crop-based bioinsecticides are better alternatives to chemical pesticides, as they are derived from natural resources such as minerals and bacteria. They control the ill effects of pests, weeds, and other insects on crops. They treat and protect crops without harming the soil. Bioinsecticides are usually spread on plants and crops. They are replacing synthetic pesticides in many crops and playing a significant role in agriculture and sustainable practices. Such factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the bioinsecticides market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for organic farm products and stringent regulatory structures on the use of chemical fertilizers will facilitate the bioinsecticides market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To gain insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioinsecticides market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioinsecticides market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioinsecticides market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioinsecticides market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The biological control market share is expected to increase by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. Download a free sample now!

The green chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 71.32 billion and record a CAGR of 11.24% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Bioinsecticides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.25 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BioSafe Systems LLC, BioWorks Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, IPL Biologicals Ltd., Kan biosys, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Vestaron Corp., and Kilpest India Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Crop based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non crop based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Biobest Group NV

10.6 BioWorks Inc.

10.7 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

10.8 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

10.9 Novozymes AS

10.10 Nufarm Ltd.

10.11 Syngenta AG

10.12 Valent BioSciences LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinsecticides-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-18-by-2026-growing-demand-for-organic-farming--organic-food-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301510104.html

SOURCE Technavio