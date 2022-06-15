U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,807.81
    +72.33 (+1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,806.57
    +441.74 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,151.76
    +323.41 (+2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.98
    +27.15 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.66
    -2.27 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    +23.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.78 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    +0.0048 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0200 (+1.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7710
    -1.7090 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,684.60
    -512.48 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.27
    +13.02 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Bioinspired Ceramics & Glass Revenues to Swell at a CAGR of 6.4% in the Projection Decade Starting from 2022, Mentions Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“During the projected period, the rise in AI-related activities and increase in the expenditures towards healthcare, defense and construction will shape Bioinspired Materials industry trends in the coming years.”

United States, Rockville, MD, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bioinspired Materials Market revenues were estimated at US $40.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.6 Bn.

A study that combines Bioinspireds, robotics, and artificial intelligence, Bioinspired intelligence, and robotics, has yielded unique and fascinating discoveries as well as practical applications of Bioinspired Materials. The renowned ATLAS humanoid robot, for example, is created with state-of-the-art hardware and control systems, displaying human-level agility by replicating the human body shape. The popular neural network method, which simulates genuine biological neurons, is another good example. Face recognition, medical image processing are just a few examples of where it's been applied in artificial intelligence.

In order to resolve these challenges, next-generation Bioinspireds blends biology with other technologies. Nanotechnology, in particular, is emerging as a vital subject that will be used to better understand materials and their structures as well as to speed up the creation of secondary structures in proteins. Furthermore, Bioinspired techniques have the potential to open up new topics of study. Various hybrid composites inspired by nature have been produced and utilized as a template for tissue engineering to govern biological processes. Bones and nacres, for example, are built and structured in a hierarchical manner.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7427

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Bioinspired Materials Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 42.4 Bn by 2022.

  • Market revenue through medical applications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

  • North America remained the most dominant market with a market share of approximately 44% in 2021.

  • The market in Asia Pacific is set to experience the highest CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Bioinspired Materials Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In April 2022, CTS Corporation has paid US$ 74.4 Mn in cash to buy Ferroperm’s authorized share capital, subject to some terms and conditions. Ferroperm is recognized for its cutting-edge piezoceramic technology and high-quality products. Ferroperm has amassed a sizable clientele in Europe and North America. Ferroperm's use in medical treatments complements their current competence in medical imaging and diagnostics, which will enhance the demand for Bioinspireds or biomimicry in the future.

  • In September 2021, Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics company that created revolutionary Bioinspired vision systems to enable blind people to live more independently, has completed the first PRIMAvera critical phase implantation in Germany. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices in Germany approved the PRIMAvera research as the final step toward European market authorization.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7427

Market Segments Covered in Bioinspired Materials Market Analysis

  • By Material :

    • Biomimetic Polymers

    • Biomimetic Ceramics & Glass

    • Biomimetic Metals & Alloys

    • Others Materials

  • By Application :

    • Medical

    • Automotive

    • Defence

    • Electronics

    • Other Applications

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7427

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Bioinspired Materials Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Bioinspired Materials Market across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical and Material Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemical and Material team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the Bioinspired Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market Analysis By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Analysis By Product (Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides, Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides, Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides & Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides) By Application, By Primary Function & By Country – Europe Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use, By Region - Global Forecast - 2022-2032

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market - Glutathione Agarose Resin Market Analysis By Product (Glutathione Reduced & Glutathione Oxidized Agarose Resin) By Application (Immunoprecipitation, Protein Purification & Research) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market - Road Marking Paints and Materials Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), by Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking), by Region- 2022 to 2032

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use - Global Forecast 2022-2032
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Type (Specialty Oilfield Chemical Demulsifiers, Modifiers, Reducers, Biocides, Surfactants, Inhibitors & Scavengers) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Coupling Agents Market - Coupling Agents Market Analysis by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane), by Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market - Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Analysis, By Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Aluminium, Polyurethane, PPS, PTFE), By Technology (Water, Solvent, Solid-based), By Component, by Coating Surface, by Surface Temperature Range, by Curing Mechanism, by Use Case, by Application & Country 2022-2032

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Sizzling US Gasoline Market Cools With Futures, Pump Price Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Cooling pump prices and futures contracts are signs that the US gasoline market may be taking a breather amid slower demand growth and higher refinery runs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: M

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Oil Falls on US Fed Rate Hike and Signals of Softening Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after the Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate increase in almost three decades and US government report showed signs of demand slipping.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Marke

  • Oil and gas stocks: 2022 could be the 'profitability sweet spot,' says CIBC

    Analysts at CIBC see a higher-for-longer commodity price cycle outpacing cost inflation.