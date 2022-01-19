U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.75
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,202.00
    -57.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,162.50
    -43.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,084.40
    -7.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    +0.60 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +3.71 (+19.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4500
    -0.1350 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,313.23
    -520.69 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.00
    +157.61 (+15.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.87
    -4.68 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

BioInvent: The FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to BI-1206 for the Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

  • Clinical data clearly suggest BI-1206 may restore the response to rituximab

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that its anti-FcyRllB antibody BI-1206 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of follicular lymphoma (FL), the most common form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The FDA's Office of Orphan Drug Products grants orphan status to support the development of medicines for rare disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. ODD provides benefits, including market exclusivity upon regulatory approval, exemption of FDA biologic license application fee and tax credits for qualified clinical trials. BI-1206 previously received ODD from the FDA for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in January 2019.

BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials. One is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with rituximab for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which includes patients with FL, MCL and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab. A second Phase 1/2 trial is investigating BI-1206 in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors.

"The granting of orphan drug status for BI-1206 for follicular lymphoma is another important step forward in the development of our lead drug candidate. The clinical update we presented recently clearly suggests BI-1206 may restore the response to rituximab in patients who have few treatment alternatives, with the results in follicular lymphoma being particularly impressive. We are looking forward to continuing to progress this anti-FcγRIIB antibody through clinical development to meet the needs of this underserved patient population," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-01-19 09:01 CET.

Attachments

BioInvent: The FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to BI-1206 for the treatment of follicular lymphoma

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684547/BioInvent-The-FDA-Grants-Orphan-Drug-Designation-to-BI-1206-for-the-Treatment-of-Follicular-Lymphoma

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Some Good News for Novavax That Investors Are Overlooking

    Nothing seems to be going right for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) these days. The European Commission granted authorization to Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID vaccine in December. On Jan. 14, HAS approved Nuvaxovid, making it the fifth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Buy These Stocks If You Want 126% to 206% Returns, Says Wall Street

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech companies can skyrocket in a short period based on positive clinical and regulatory news. With that said, let's look at two clinical-stage biotechs that currently boast significant upside potential if we go by average price targets assigned by Wall Street analysts: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM).

  • 23andMe gets $50M to extend research deal with GSK

    23andMe's "absolute amazing journey" with GSK — as CEO Anne Wojcicki calls it —has pushed one drug into the clinic in more than three years.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals settles with generic competitor

    D.C.’s Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has settled a patent infringement lawsuit with a generic competitor over the local company’s key product. Vanda said Friday it has inked a license deal that puts to bed litigation against Piscataway, New Jersey’s MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MSN Laboratories Private Ltd., which wanted to make a generic version of Hetlioz, Vanda’s treatment for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder. The agreement gives a nonexclusive license to MSN and Impax Laboratories LLC of Hayward, Connecticut (part of Bridgewater, New Jersey’s Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC), to make and commercialize a product using tasimelteon — the active ingredient in Hetlioz — starting March 13, 2035.

  • Omicron: Why a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines may not be 'absolutely necessary,' doctor says

    Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of Immunity Strong, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 booster vaccinations, transmissibility, and the pressures felt by hospitals in remote regions.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Wells Fargo Pounds the Table on ChemoCentryx Stock

    The holy grail for a biopharma company is to get a drug approved and out to market, a feat achieved by few, considering the rigorous demands of regulators. However, that win is only half the story. Once a drug gets the go ahead, the real test begins, as it must prove there is enough demand for it. Biotech company ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is hoping the market reacts favorably to TAVNEOS, its treatment for anti-neutrophilic cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-vasculitis (AAV) – a rare and painful disorder

  • Moderna CEO says data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March

    Moderna is also developing a single vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 with its experimental flu shot. Bancel said the best case scenario was the combined COVID/flu vaccine would be available by the fall of 2023, at least in some countries.

  • Is Moderna Stock Too Expensive in 2022?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has soared for the past two years thanks to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. Then, they doubled down on their positions when Moderna commercialized its product and started to generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit. Considering this point, is Moderna stock too expensive?

  • N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from 3M, Project N95 and more.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Unhappy with your Medicare Advantage plan? Now's your chance to escape

    If your coverage or costs are no good anymore, you have a limited window to make a change.

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron, Experts Say

    It seems like COVID is never-ending and now we're battling the latest surge, thanks in part to Omicron, the highly contagious variant that is sweeping across the country. It's been years since we've been on edge, socially distanced and worn masks, and while it's exhausting, now isn't the time to let our guard down. It's important to continue to take precautions and Eat This, Not That! Health talked with LetsGetChecked's Executive Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH about places

  • Kentucky crosses grim COVID threshold: 1 million cases

    A record 72,165 people logged positive tests for the virus last week, and the positivity rate is the highest it’s ever been.

  • GOP lawmakers ask FDA for answers in Pfizer COVID-19 booster approval process for children: 'Quite troubling'

    FIRST ON FOX: GOP lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for answers as to why the top agency did not rely on its typical committee approval process before authorizing a third Pfizer COVID shot for children ages 12-15.