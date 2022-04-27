U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January-March 2022

·2 min read
  • BOVNF

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"The exciting translational data presented on BI-1808 at AACR clearly show why we are so enthusiastic about our ongoing clinical studies in solid tumors. It is highly encouraging that we see similar biomarker correlations in patient samples as we observe in the preclinical setting."- Martin Welschof, CEO BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER
• (R) Orphan Drug Designation granted to BI-1206 for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.
• The preclinical and clinical data presented at AACR 2022 boost prospects for BI-1808.
• CTA approval received for BI-1607 which primarily will focus on treating breast cancer.
• BioInvent and Transgene presented preclinical data at AACR 2022 demonstrating BT-001's superiority to systemically administered
anti-CTLA-4. The two companies published preclinical BT-001 proof-of-concept data in the Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).
• Marie Moores was appointed Chief Operating Officer.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
• (R) Annual Report 2021 was published.

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
First quarter 2022
• Net sales SEK 16.7 (6.2) million.
• Loss after tax SEK -67.7 (-79.8) million.
• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.16 (-1.94).
• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -79.8 (-49.5) million.
• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of March 31, 2022: SEK 1,280.9 (1,577.1) million

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website www.bioinvent.com/investors/#financialreports.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CEST on April 27, 2022.

Attachments

BioInvent Q1, 2022 EN Final

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699059/BioInvent-International-AB-Interim-Report-January-March-2022

