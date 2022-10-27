U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +12.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,000.00
    +128.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,466.75
    +20.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.50
    +9.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -0.29 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.40
    -3.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6650
    -0.6950 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,731.23
    +503.22 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.54
    +14.95 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

BioInvent International AB: Interim report January-September 2022

BioInvent International
·3 min read
BioInvent International

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"BioInvent further strengthened its financial position in the third quarter through a directed share issue. With this solid foundation, we have continued our strong clinical progress and look forward to a number of significant drug development milestones." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER
• (R) BioInvent successfully carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 300 million
• (R) Natalie Berner of Redmile and Nanna Lüneborg of Forbion elected as new Board members of BioInvent
• BioInvent received the upfront payment of MUSD 25 from the option and license agreement with Exelixis
• First patient enrolled in Phase 1/2a trial evaluating BI-1607 for the treatment of HER2 positive solid tumors
• BioInvent completed the planned doseescalation in Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1808 in advanced malignancies
• CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioInvent dosed first patient in BI-1206 Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non- Hodgkin's lymphoma in China

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Third quarter 2022
• Net sales SEK 17.9 (3.0) million.
• Profit/loss after tax SEK -63.9 (-62.6) million.
• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.00 (-1.07).
• Cash flow from operating activities SEK 172.8 (-57.5) million.

January - September 2022
• Net sales SEK 305.5 (14.5) million.
• Profit/loss after tax SEK 35.8 (-199.7) million.
• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK 0.59 (-3.79).
• Cash flow from operating activities SEK 30.4 (-170.1) million.
• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of September 30, 2022: SEK 1,664.3 (1,445.3) million.

Read the full report in the attached pdf and on the Company website.

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Interim report January - September 2022
BioInvent invites to a presentation of the Q3 interim report and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof and CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.
When: 2:00 p.m. CEST, Thursday October 27, 2022.
Listen to the presentation: https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioinvent-q3-2022
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:
SE: +46850558369
NL: +31207219496
UK: +443333009269
US: +16467224956
The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out on page 23 in the interim report, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 27, 2022.

Attachments

BioInvent Q3, 2022 EN

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722584/BioInvent-International-AB-Interim-report-January-September-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 25%. But if you pay close attention...

  • Shareholders in Softline Holding (LON:SFTL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to...

  • Toyota unit Hino's Q2 profit falls by a fifth on engine data scandal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 21%, hit by an engine data scandal that has crippled a wide range of its vehicle production. It reported 12.3 billion yen ($84.66 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, beating an estimate of 1.66 billion yen profit on average surveyed by seven analysts on Refinitiv. Hino blamed an inward-looking corporate culture and a management failure to engage sufficiently with workers that led to an environment that put greater priority on achieving schedules and numerical targets than following processes.

  • PulteGroup (PHM) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    PulteGroup (PHM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.47% and 2.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gaming and NFTs will drive Web3 growth: Crypto.com COO

    The future of the burgeoning Web3 sector will be gaming and non-fungible tokens, said Eric Anziani of global digital asset exchange Crypto.com.

  • Unilever raises guidance as price hikes boost sales

    Unilever Plc on Thursday raised its full-year sales estimates and reported a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter sales as it continued to hike prices to counter soaring costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes reported underlying sales growth of 10.6%. Unilever said it now expects underlying sales growth for the full year 2022 to be above 8%.

  • Credit Suisse Posts $4 Billion Loss Ahead of Crucial Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG reported its fourth straight loss as its investment bank continued to struggle, wealthy clients fled and the lender booked a charge related to a critical overhaul that’s been in the making for months.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukrai

  • £57bn wiped off Meta as profits halve

    The owner of Facebook plunged by a fifth after a slump in profits stoked mounting scepticism over its attempts to build the “metaverse”.

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s plannin

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Zuckerberg Asks for ‘Patience’ as Meta’s Costs Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukrain

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Credit Suisse Resets With a Retreat From Wall Street

    Credit Suisse said it would raise $4 billion in fresh capital from a Saudi Arabian bank and other investors to fund a retreat from Wall Street and recover from a near-existential crisis.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Align Technology (ALGN) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Align Technology (ALGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.46% and 8.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.