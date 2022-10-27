BioInvent International AB: Interim report January-September 2022

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"BioInvent further strengthened its financial position in the third quarter through a directed share issue. With this solid foundation, we have continued our strong clinical progress and look forward to a number of significant drug development milestones." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

• (R) BioInvent successfully carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 300 million

• (R) Natalie Berner of Redmile and Nanna Lüneborg of Forbion elected as new Board members of BioInvent

• BioInvent received the upfront payment of MUSD 25 from the option and license agreement with Exelixis

• First patient enrolled in Phase 1/2a trial evaluating BI-1607 for the treatment of HER2 positive solid tumors

• BioInvent completed the planned doseescalation in Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1808 in advanced malignancies

• CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioInvent dosed first patient in BI-1206 Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non- Hodgkin's lymphoma in China

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Third quarter 2022

• Net sales SEK 17.9 (3.0) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -63.9 (-62.6) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.00 (-1.07).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK 172.8 (-57.5) million.

January - September 2022

• Net sales SEK 305.5 (14.5) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK 35.8 (-199.7) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK 0.59 (-3.79).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK 30.4 (-170.1) million.

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of September 30, 2022: SEK 1,664.3 (1,445.3) million.

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Interim report January - September 2022

BioInvent invites to a presentation of the Q3 interim report and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof and CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: 2:00 p.m. CEST, Thursday October 27, 2022.

Listen to the presentation: https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioinvent-q3-2022

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

SE: +46850558369

NL: +31207219496

UK: +443333009269

US: +16467224956

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out on page 23 in the interim report, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 27, 2022.

