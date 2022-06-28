U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +22.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,594.00
    +173.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,118.00
    +77.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.10
    +14.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.66
    +2.09 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.94
    -0.29 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7980
    +0.3520 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,894.14
    -471.12 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.94
    -5.86 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,329.66
    +71.34 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

BioInvent and Transgene Announce Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with MSD to Evaluate BT-001 in Combination with KEYTRUDA(R)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BOVNF

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden - June 28, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ., USA, to evaluate the oncolytic virus BT-001 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.

Under the terms of the supply agreement, MSD will provide pembrolizumab to be used in combination with BT-001 in the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

"We are very pleased to be signing another collaboration with MSD, supporting the expansion of the clinical trial program of BT-001, the oncolytic virus expressing our proprietary anti-CTLA-4 antibody, jointly developed by Transgene and BioInvent. It marks a further validation of our expanding and promising clinical pipeline of anti-cancer treatments, which currently encompasses three compounds in four ongoing clinical trials," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

"By combining BT-001 with the anti-PD-1 drug KEYTRUDA® we expect to optimize the patient's immune response to induce a strong and effective anti-tumor response. This agreement will allow us to move further on the clinical development of our promising co-developed oncolytic candidate BT-001," added Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of Transgene.

Recruitment in the clinical study (NCT04725331) is ongoing. The trial is a phase 1/2a of BT-001, which is being co-developed as part of a 50/50 collaboration between BioInvent and Transgene, as a single agent and in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of solid tumors. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

***

About the trial
The ongoing Phase 1/2a (NCT04725331) study is a multicenter, open label, dose-escalation trial evaluating BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1 treatment). Patient inclusions are ongoing in Europe (France, Belgium) and the trial has been authorized in the US.
This Phase 1 is divided into two parts. In part A, patients with metastatic/advanced tumors receive single agent, intra-tumoral administrations of BT-001. Part B will explore the combination of intratumoral injections of BT-001 with pembrolizumab. The Phase 2a will evaluate the combination regimen in several patient cohorts with different tumor types. These expansion cohorts will offer the possibility of exploring the activity of this approach to treat other malignancies not traditionally addressed with this type of treatment.

About BT-001
BT-001 is an oncolytic virus generated using Transgene's Invir.IO™ platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA-4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T™ platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. As a consequence, by reducing systemic exposure, the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody may be greatly improved.

BT-001 is being co-developed as part of a 50/50 collaboration between Transgene and BioInvent. To learn more about BT-001, watch our video here.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO™ platform).

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO™, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO™ collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr. Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

Transgene:
Lucie Larguier Media: Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Director Corporate Communications & IR David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04 +44 (0)20 7638 9571

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Disclaimer BioInvent
The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Disclaimer Transgene
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of pre-clinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently underway, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Company's further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachments

BioInvent and Transgene announce clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD to evaluate BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA®

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706754/BioInvent-and-Transgene-Announce-Clinical-Trial-Collaboration-and-Supply-Agreement-with-MSD-to-Evaluate-BT-001-in-Combination-with-KEYTRUDAR

Recommended Stories

  • Early lupus patient data sends Kezar Life Sciences' stock soaring after-hours

    The company's stock also took a substantial dive early last month after the same drug missed its mark in two other diseases.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • From Axcella To Tonix, Here Are The Penny Stocks Of Companies Working On Long Covid

    A handful of small companies are working on long Covid treatments — sorely needed tools as the number of those afflicted grows.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is On Fire Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a newly minted commercial-stage biopharma, is set for a strong session today. Ahead of the opening bell this morning, Axsome released an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it has received the proposed labeling from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the experimental major depressive disorder drug known as AXS-05. The FDA reportedly sent Axsome this long-awaited regulatory update last Friday.

  • New York Judge Denies Bristol Myers Claim To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Delayed Cancer Drug Approval: Reuters

    According to a Reuters report, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan refused to dismiss a $6.4 billion lawsuit accusing Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) of delaying its Breyanzi cancer drug to avoid payments to former Celgene shareholders. The judge rejected Bristol Myers' claim that it was never properly notified about its alleged default on its merger obligations by the trustee representing the former Celgene shareholders. While two drugs were approved by the deadlines, the trustee

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock Soars on Proposed FDA Labeling for Depression Drug

    Cowen analyst Joseph Thome said the disclosure is "an encouraging sign and hopefully an important step toward a potential near-term FDA approval" of Axsome's drug for major depressive disorder.

  • Is AbbVie About To Get A New Blockbuster Drug?

    AbbVie recently applied for FDA approval of its advanced Parkinson's disease drug candidate. This could be huge considering it's set to lose market exclusivity of Humira.

  • FDA Panel Will Weigh In on Covid Boosters for This Fall. What’s at Stake.

    The early case for the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines was that the adaptability of the technology meant they could be updated to match the virus as it evolved.

  • Doctors threaten to join rail workers by going on strike as they demand 30pc pay rise

    Doctors are calling for a 30 per cent pay rise and have warned they are willing to join rail workers in strikes if their demands are not met.

  • CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid Limit Purchases of Plan B Pills After Surge in Demand

    Some retailers’ websites indicated that the emergency contraceptive was in short supply amid a surge in demand following the Supreme Court’s abortion-rights decision.

  • Shoppers giving up on organic and healthy foods to cope with cost of living, study shows

    The research indicates a strong correlation between people's squeezed budgets and their less healthy food choices as the cost of living rose.

  • ESSA Pharma Presents Clinical Update on EPI-7386 Monotherapy and Combination Therapy Clinical Development

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today presented clinical results from the Phase 1a dose escalation study of EPI-7386, ESSA's first-in-class N-terminal domain ("NTD") androgen receptor ("AR") inhibitor, as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") resistant to current standard-of-care therap

  • Chester County pharma firm pivots to OTC strategy for experimental pain drug

    A Berwyn pharmaceutical company said Monday it plans to go the over-the counter route in seeking approval for its experimental osteoarthritis pain treatment. Virpax Pharmaceuticals' new drug candidate, Epoladerm, is a topical spray film formulation of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac, The company said it decided on the OTC regulatory approval pathway for Epoladerm because it expects that will provide a quicker drug development timeline and faster global approval track than the prescription drug route, which Virpax (NASDAQ: VRPX) had originally pursued for Epoladerm.

  • No Government Money, No Problem for Moderna and Pfizer

    Congressional gridlock on Covid-19 funding might lead to vaccine inequity, but it won’t be a bad thing for the manufacturers, which will charge a higher price in the private market.

  • Places You Should Still Avoid With Lockdowns Over

    COVID restrictions have been lifted, but the pandemic isn't over. While we're all tired of the virus, people are still getting infected daily and cases are rising in many areas. It's still important to try to prevent catching COVID, especially if you're immunocompromised and elderly in an effort to protect your overall health. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Javeed Siddiqui MD/MPH, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at TeleMed2U tells us COVID hotspot places we should avoid and why we should

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • How Philadelphia employers are responding to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    After the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, these local companies voiced their support for continued reproductive care access.

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: Global Leaders Highlight These Top Health Care Stocks

    GSK announced positive results in a late-stage study on a new Covid-19 vaccine targeted to combat the omicron variant.

  • It's Too Simple to Call the Juul Ban a Public Health Triumph

    After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that it would order e-cigarette giant Juul Labs to stop selling its products in the U.S., my inbox flooded with emails from public-health groups applauding the decision. The CEO of the American Lung Association called it “long overdue and most welcome.” It took less than 48 hours for a federal court to issue an emergency stay, allowing Juul to keep selling its e-cigarettes while its lawyers prepare a full appeal.

  • January Jones, 44, Recovers From Knee Surgery And Posts An Underwear Pic

    'Mad Men' star January Jones posted a photo in her underwear showing off her super sculpted abs and long, nude legs post knee surgery. She does Lagree workouts.