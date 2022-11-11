BioInvent and Transgene joint paper on BT-001 wins JITC Best Oncolytic and Local Immunotherapy Paper Award for 2022

Winning paper demonstrates potential of vectorized novel CTLA-4 targeting antibodies and was highlighted at SITC 2022

Reaffirms potential of BT-001, an oncolytic virus co-developed by Transgene and BioInvent currently in Phase 1/2a trial

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy and Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announce that a paper co-authored by researchers from BioInvent and Transgene is the recipient of this year's Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) Best Oncolytic and Local Immunotherapy Paper Award. The paper was highlighted at the annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference being held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, MA, US.

The annual award, judged by a prestigious review committee of SITC leadership and the JITC Editorial Board, recognizes one paper in the Oncolytic and Local Immunotherapy category for presenting outstanding research on the role of therapeutic agents designed to target tumor cells or the tumor microenvironment.

The winning paper, Vectorized Treg-depleting αCTLA-4 elicits antigen cross-presentation and CD8+ T cell immunity to reject ‘cold' tumors, demonstrates in vivo proof of concept for Treg depleting immune checkpoint blocking vectorized αCTLA-4 as a highly effective and safe strategy to target CTLA-4.

Transgene and BioInvent are co-developing BT-001, an oncolytic virus developed using Transgene's Invir.IO™ platform that is armed with an anti-CTLA-4 antibody to illicit a strong and effective anti-tumor response. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) against solid tumors. Positive Phase 1 data announced in June 2022 confirmed the mechanism of action of BT-001 as a single agent and demonstrated first signs of anti-tumor activity.

The papers' two co-first authors, Dr Monika Semmrich, Principal Scientist at BioInvent, and Dr Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Head of the Protein Science Lab at Transgene, will each receive a monetary prize. The award will be presented at the SITC Meeting Awards Ceremony, taking place Friday, November 11 from 8:00 - 8:20 a.m. EST.

The full paper can be accessed here.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of haematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO™ platform).

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO™, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO™ collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr. Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Transgene disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Disclaimer BioInvent

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

