BioLabs to Open in Dallas and Welcomes its First Early-Stage Biotech Tenants

·4 min read

Aakha Biologics and ReCode Therapeutics are the first to join BioLabs' best-in-class co-working lab space

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInnovation Labs, "BioLabs", the premier developer and operator of life science coworking spaces, is opening a state-of-the-art shared laboratory facility at Pegasus Park in Dallas and is thrilled to announce its two inaugural biotech tenants, Aakha Biologics and ReCode Therapeutics.

Credit: GFF Architects
Credit: GFF Architects

"The commitment by Aakha and ReCode to locate and grow their companies in Dallas is a sign of the region's strong biotech commercialization potential," states Johannes Fruehauf, MD, PhD, founder, president, and CEO of BioLabs. "We are excited to launch operations in North Texas to support promising life science startups. The decision of these two fast-growing companies to place their bets on Dallas underlines the region's attraction for qualified startup founders and their teams, and we look forward to supporting and helping them advance their science to benefit patients."

Aakha Biologics discovers and develops biologics to create life-saving therapies for cancer patients. Originally incubated within Alloy Therapeutics' venture studio in Boston, Aakha recently moved its headquarters to Dallas to join BioLabs' growing community of life sciences co-working lab spaces. The company is currently utilizing interim space, managed by BioLabs, until the permanent BioLabs facility is open, and a significant amount of lab equipment was secured from generous sponsors: DeNovix, Eppendorf, PHCbi, Promega, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"Conceiving Aakha Biologics during my time as an EIR at Alloy Therapeutics gave me a big head start in building Aakha's scientific, financial, and operational road map. At Aakha I am bringing together a team of agile scientists who have proven track records to drive the discovery and development of immuno-oncology focused biologics to IND and beyond," said Hemanta Baruah, PhD, founder and CEO of Aakha. "We are thrilled to join BioLabs in Dallas, utilizing their many resources for young biotech companies and gaining access to the growing scientific talent in the region."

Recode Therapeutics, an integrated genetic medicines company developing targeted, disease-modifying treatments for respiratory diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis and Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD), has offices in Dallas and Menlo Park, California. ReCode's move to BioLabs' co-working facility at Pegasus Park significantly expands their Dallas presence and provides expanded lab space within an interactive bioscience community.

"Dallas is a natural place for more of ReCode's growth, as our original group of founders is based in Dallas, and some of our core investor group is based here as well," says CEO David Lockhart, PhD. "We are delighted with the location, quality of office and lab space, scientific community, and amenities offered by BioLabs. It's a great fit for us as we concentrate on the company's proprietary packaging and delivery of genetic medicines to targeted cells, tissues, and organs."

The newest BioLabs location is strategically located in the middle of the rapidly expanding Innovation District between the Dallas Design Center and the Southwestern Medical District and represents the company's first location in the central United States. Gabby Everett, PhD, formerly Lead Scientist with NCH Corporation, has been appointed Site Director. She formerly was Lead Scientist of NCH Corporation, where she was responsible for commercial product development, cross-functional team leadership, and Co-Director of NCH Grow - a program developing equitable advancement opportunities for women. The facility is currently under renovation and scheduled to open mid-December to accommodate up to 35 life science startups.

About BioLabs
BioLabs is the definitive growth partner for science-based entrepreneurs; empowering entrepreneurs to accelerate their science, grow their business and have a lasting impact on the world. The BioLabs difference is in their sector-defining ecosystem: delivering best-in-class lab space, essential business services, a powerful network of innovators and guides who offer "been-there" insight, and site teams with unparalleled experience guiding founders through the complexities of growing a biotech company. BioLabs' centers are in key innovation hubs across North America and opening in Europe in 2021. Follow BioLabs on Twitter (@BioLabs) and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Pegasus Park
Pegasus Park is a 23-acre mixed-use office campus consisting of more than 750,000 square feet of office and amenities space across multiple buildings, including an 18-story office tower. The campus features four components - a biotech "plus" hub, a social impact hub, commercial tenants, and entertainment/dining venues. Strategically located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Innovation District between the Dallas Design Center and the Southwestern Medical District in Dallas, the campus is positioned to be a premier hub of innovation. The developer for Pegasus Park is J. Small Investments, in partnership with Lyda Hill Philanthropies. Learn more at www.pegasuspark.com.

BioLabs at Pegasus Park
3060 Pegasus Park Drive
Building 6
Dallas, TX 75247

biolabsntx@biolabs.io
biolabs.io/north-texas

CONTACT: Allison Rhodes, allison@culverpr.com

BioLabs at Pegasus Park
BioLabs at Pegasus Park
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolabs-to-open-in-dallas-and-welcomes-its-first-early-stage-biotech-tenants-301413326.html

SOURCE BioLabs at Pegasus Park

